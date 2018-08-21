

Dustin Weaver and Lisa Mascaro, The Associated Press





WASHINGTON - Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Tuesday said he agrees that the Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights is settled law, according to Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine who is a key swing vote on his nomination.

Collins held a two-hour meeting with Kavanaugh in her office that she called "very informative."

"We talked at great length about precedent and the application of stare decisis to abortion cases," Collins said, using the legal term for letting precedent stand. "We talked about executive power. We talked about the Heller gun decision. We talked about his judicial philosophy. We talked about which judges he admires most or he feels most similar to."

Collins also said she pressed Kavanaugh on whether he considers Roe v. Wade to be established law.

"He said that he agreed with what (Chief Justice) Justice Roberts said at his nomination hearing, in which he said that it was settled law."

That answer could be crucial for Kavanaugh's chances of being confirmed. Collins supports abortion rights and has vowed to oppose any nominee who has "demonstrated hostility" to Roe v. Wade.