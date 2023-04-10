Trump's response to criminal charges revives election lies
Legally, the most important words former President Donald Trump said after he was charged with 34 felonies by the Manhattan District Attorney last week were "not guilty." But, politically, the most significant may be "election interference."
Trump's repetition of those words, which have been taken up by other top Republicans, show how he is trying to turn his historic position as the first former president charged with crimes to his advantage. It's another example of what's been a consistent refrain throughout his political career -- claiming without evidence that an election is being rigged against him.
After his initial court appearance in the New York case, the first of several in which he is in legal jeopardy, Trump ticked through the varied investigations he was facing and branded them as "massive" attempts to interfere with the 2024 election.
"Our justice system has become lawless," Trump said as he appeared before supporters at his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago. "They're using it now, in addition to everything else, to win elections."
Trump has made some version of those claims in at least 20 social media posts since March 3, the bulk of which occurred in the last two weeks, accelerating when a Manhattan grand jury appeared to be wrapping up its work and preparing to indict the former president. Trump declared his latest bid for the White House shortly after the November midterms, in what some in his orbit saw as an effort to head off the various probes swirling around him.
Alleging an election is being stolen from him is a routine Trump tactic, despite no evidence to back up his assertions. When competing for the GOP presidential nomination in 2016, Trump claimed his loss in the Iowa caucuses was due to fraud.
When he won the White House that November but lost the popular vote, Trump claimed the only reason for falling short in the latter category was because undocumented immigrants voted. A task force he formed to find voter fraud disbanded without finding any evidence to back up his claim.
In 2020, Trump began arguing the election would be fraudulent months before voting started. He attacked efforts to loosen restrictions on mail voting during the coronavirus pandemic, and expanded those allegations after losing the election to claim he'd actually won it. Those lies led to the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Federal and state election officials and Trump's own attorney general have said there is no credible evidence the 2020 election was tainted. The former president's allegations of fraud were also roundly rejected by courts, including by judges Trump appointed.
Trump is behaving like a politician in the legal crosshairs, said Steven Levitsky, a Harvard political scientist.
"He's certainly not the first politician to be prosecuted -- sometimes fairly, sometimes not -- to play the political victim card," Levitsky said.
Levitsky, who cowrote the book "How Democracies Die," said that several former presidents of other countries, when prosecuted, have claimed it was a plot to foil their future elections. Most recently, that was the complaint of Brazil's former president Luis Inacio Lula Da Silva after he was jailed before the 2018 election. Silva was freed by his country's supreme court and won back the presidency in October.
What's notable in Trump's case, however, is that his own party is echoing the stolen election claims ahead of the next campaign. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last month said he was directing his party's committee chairs to "investigate if federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by interfering in elections with politically motivated prosecutions."
"That a whole party is carrying this line is somewhat unusual," Levitsky said.
Last week's charges in New York court stemmed from Trump's reimbursements to his lawyer at the time, Michael Cohen, of hush money paid in the waning days of the 2016 presidential election to porn actress Stormy Daniels, who alleged they had an affair. Even some critics of Trump have seen the charges as a stretch of New York laws.
The heart of the Manhattan case is prosecutors' claim that Trump falsified business records at his company to make the payoff in order to keep a potentially damaging story quiet while he was campaigning -- an illegal attempt by Trump, they argued, to try to influence the election.
The former president also faces legal jeopardy from other investigations, two of which are related to his attempts to try to interfere with the 2020 election.
Prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, are probing Trump's January 2021 call to the state's top elections officer asking him to "find" enough votes to declare Trump the winner there. The U.S. Justice Department also has launched a federal special counsel probe into Trump's attempts to try to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election.
Trump is also enmeshed in a federal special counsel investigation of his handling of classified documents found at his Florida estate.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, when asked at a news conference on Tuesday whether the timing of the case was political, responded by saying: "I bring cases when they're ready."
Bragg's office declined to comment on Trump's statements about "election interference," as did the Department of Justice.
Critics warn that Trump is, once again, sewing suspicions of fraud that could damage democracy. "We've seen this film before," Joanna Lydgate, chief executive officer of States United Action, which tracks politicians who embrace Trump's election lies, said in a statement. "We know this is dangerous because we all saw what happened on January 6th."
Trump has routinely waved off such warnings, and has seamlessly integrated his current legal jeopardy into the false allegations he's made for three years about Democratic Party wrongdoing leading to his ouster.
In his first campaign rally, in Waco, Texas, days before the Manhattan indictment, Trump railed against all the investigations and said that his opponents were using the probes "because it's harder for them to stuff the ballot boxes, of which they stuffed plenty."
"The new weapon being used by out-of-control unhinged Democrats to cheat on election is criminally investigating a candidate," he said.
Trump and other Republicans have sometimes contradicted themselves, decrying the investigations as an attempt to tarnish Trump while also predicting they'll aid his bid for the White House.
"I think you'll see his poll numbers go up," Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., one of the president's most vocal backers in the House, predicated at a GOP conference last month. "He's never been in a stronger position." She condemned the charges last week as "unprecedented election interference."
Aaron Scherb, senior director of legislative affairs for Common Cause, which has long been critical of Trump's allegations of election rigging, noted that all the investigations of the former president began well before he started running for president again.
"Nobody is above the law, including former presidents, and running for president cannot and must not serve as a shield for wrongful conduct," Scherb said.
------
Riccardi reported from Denver. Associated Press writer Farnoush Amiri in Washington contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
King Charles III's coronation: 3 crowns, 2 carriages and a shorter route
King Charles III plans to take a shortcut and smoother ride to Westminster Abbey for his coronation, trimming the procession route his mother took in 1953 as he aims for a more modest event that will include some modern touches, Buckingham Palace said Sunday.
Global Affairs confirms Canadian man dead in Antigua and Barbuda following reports of tourist drowning
Global Affairs confirmed Sunday that a Canadian has died in Antigua and Barbuda following local reports that a tourist fell off a natural rock formation called Devil’s Bridge.
Man charged after allegedly driving toward worshipper at Markham, Ont. mosque
Police say a man is in custody after a suspected hate-motivated incident in which he allegedly drove a vehicle directly toward a member of a Toronto-area mosque, yelled threats, and uttered racial slurs.
One in three Canadians in 'bad' or 'terrible' financial shape, up from pandemic highs: Angus Reid survey
One in three Canadians say they are struggling financially due to the high cost of living, a level not seen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a recent survey from the Angus Reid Institute finds.
Antarctic ice sheets can retreat by up to 600 metres a day during warming periods: study
Massive ice sheets in Antarctica are capable of shrinking at a rate that is significantly faster than previous thought — 20 times faster, depending on the period of climate warming and the state of the seafloor, according to a new study.
Nashville council to vote on restoring ousted state lawmaker
Nashville officials are poised to vote Monday to reinstate one of the two Black Democratic lawmakers expelled by Republican colleagues for their gun control protest on the Tennessee House floor after a deadly school shooting -- essentially, sending him back after a long weekend.
opinion | Should you retire on a cruise ship?
Cruise ships are back in business after the pandemic, and even if you don’t commit to permanently retiring on a cruise ship, it may be interesting to consider spending at least part of your retirement on a cruise ship, writes personal finance commentator Christopher Liew.
5 things to know for Monday, April 10, 2023
A Canadian dies in Antigua and Barbuda, details for King Charles III's coronation are unveiled, and one in three Canadians say they're in 'bad' or 'terrible' financial shape.
Trump's response to criminal charges revives election lies
After his initial court appearance in the New York case, the first of several in which he is in legal jeopardy, Trump ticked through the varied investigations he was facing and branded them as 'massive' attempts to interfere with the 2024 election.
Canada
-
Hydro-Quebec says some ice storm power outages will not be fixed before Tuesday
Another 50,000 Hydro-Quebec customers should see their power restored by end of day on Sunday, the utility said while warning some of its remaining repairs to lines damaged by last week's deadly ice storm may not be completed until Tuesday.
-
Man charged after allegedly driving toward worshipper at Markham, Ont. mosque
Police say a man is in custody after a suspected hate-motivated incident in which he allegedly drove a vehicle directly toward a member of a Toronto-area mosque, yelled threats, and uttered racial slurs.
-
Global Affairs confirms Canadian man dead in Antigua and Barbuda following reports of tourist drowning
Global Affairs confirmed Sunday that a Canadian has died in Antigua and Barbuda following local reports that a tourist fell off a natural rock formation called Devil’s Bridge.
-
Quebec police watchdog investigating after head-on collision on provincial highway
Quebec's police watchdog is investigating after a driver travelling the wrong way on a provincial highway while being chased by police struck another vehicle Friday night, killing its occupant.
-
Multiple regions in Canada expecting 20 C weather this week: Weather Network
Recent reports from The Weather Network say warmer-than-normal temperatures are in the forecast for nearly every region in Canada at some point in the coming days as a ridge of high pressure crosses the country.
-
Parts of Ontario could hit 25 C this week in potentially record-breaking forecast
Southern Ontario is expected to get its first taste of warm weather this week as the forecast calls for temperatures that could set new records in the province.
World
-
Palestinian teen killed in army raid as settlers hold march
The Palestinian Health Ministry said a 15-year-old boy was killed by Israeli fire during an army raid in the occupied West Bank on Monday. The shooting came as thousands of Israelis led by at least seven Cabinet ministers marched to an evacuated settlement in the territory.
-
Suspect arrested in Florida after killings of 3 teens
A 16-year-old boy wanted as part of an investigation into the killings of three teenagers in central Florida was captured by authorities, days after another teenager and a 12-year-old were charged in the deaths.
-
Lebanon still proxy battleground, 50 years after Israel raid
It was a cold night 50 years ago when an Israeli commando team led by a man disguised as a woman infiltrated a posh Beirut neighbourhood and shot and killed three top officials from the Palestine Liberation Organization in their apartments. The anniversary is little noted, but the April 10, 1973 operation has a relevance that continues today.
-
China military 'ready to fight' after drills near Taiwan
China's military declared Monday it is 'ready to fight' after completing three days of large-scale combat exercises around Taiwan that simulated sealing off the island in response to the Taiwanese president's trip to the U.S. last week.
-
Avalanche kills 6, including mountain guides, in French Alps
The death toll from Sunday's avalanche in the French Alps rose to six, including two mountain guides, local authorities said Monday.
-
France: 2 bodies found after Marseille building collapse
Two bodies were found overnight in the rubble following an explosion that collapsed a building in the southern French city of Marseille, as rescuers continued searching for at least six people who are unaccounted-for, authorities said Monday.
Politics
-
Minister says Canada is in an affordability crisis, wants provinces to do more
The federal minister of families, children and social development says she agrees Canada is in the midst of an affordability crisis, but wants to see provincial and territorial governments do more to help.
-
BoC expected to hold interest rate this week, even as economy keeps some steam
The Bank of Canada is expected to hold its key interest rate steady this week as inflation continues to slow, despite other data suggesting the economy is still running hot.
-
Review of democratic processes needed as ministerial responsibility changes: experts
One of the longest House of Commons committee filibusters in the last 10 years was the recent marathon attempt by the Liberals to prevent the prime minister's chief of staff from testifying about foreign interference.
Health
-
A small shift in temperature could have a big effect on how lung transplants are performed worldwide
Canadian transplant scientists say they may be able to help boost the number of lungs available for transplants, all with a simple tweak of temperature.
-
'A hell of a choice': Patients left frustrated amid delays to access assisted dying
The Liberal government passed legislation in 2021 that would expand eligibility for medical assistance in dying to patients whose only condition is a mental disorder, which included a two-year delay so that practice guidelines could be developed. Last month, it hastily legislated another year of delay.
-
U.S. health secretary slams abortion pill ruling as 'not America'
The top U.S. health official said Sunday that a court ruling threatening the availability of a main drug used in medication abortion was 'not America' and he did not rule out defying the judge's order if necessary.
Sci-Tech
-
'Stunning' NASA star photo could hold clues to origin of human life
NASA's James Webb telescope captured an image of an exploding star that could help piece together the origins of space dust and human life.
-
Inside the international sting operation to catch North Korean crypto hackers
A team of South Korean spies and American private investigators teamed up to track and attempt to recover $100 million stolen from a California cryptocurrency firm by North Korean hackers. And when the moment came, they would have only a few minutes before it could be laundered to safety.
-
Twitter brands BBC a 'government funded media' organization
The BBC is seeking a swift resolution after Twitter branded it as 'government funded media.'
Entertainment
-
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' is a box office smash
Audiences said let's go to the movie theatre for " The Super Mario Bros. Movie " this weekend. The animated offering from Universal and Illumination powered up with US$204.6 million in its first five days in 4,343 North American theatres, including $146.4 million over the weekend, according to studio estimates on Sunday.
-
As streamers cut costs, TV shows -- and residuals -- vanish
As streamers face mounting pressure to save money, several have erased original shows from their libraries to get tax write-downs and, to a smaller extent, save on residual payments.
-
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn break up after six years
Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alwyn have broken up after six years together, according to a source close to Swift.
Business
-
Asian shares higher after report shows resilience in U.S. jobs
Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Monday after a report Friday showed resilience in the U.S. jobs market.
-
BoC expected to hold interest rate this week, even as economy keeps some steam
The Bank of Canada is expected to hold its key interest rate steady this week as inflation continues to slow, despite other data suggesting the economy is still running hot.
-
Union representing 35,000 CRA workers vote in favour of strike
The union representing more than 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) service workers voted 'overwhelmingly' in favour of strike action Friday. Members are in a legal strike position as of April 14.
Lifestyle
-
How one woman burnt out by a busy Toronto job 'redefined happiness' after moving to a cabin in the north
Suffering from burnout after years of working a high-pressure job in Toronto, Danielle d’Entremont decided to change her life and move north, ending up in a cabin in the Yukon with no running water.
-
Alberta teen with limited vision among all-star Canadians heading to international archery competition
An Alberta teenager with limited vision will display her skills in archery at an upcoming competition this summer in South Africa.
-
opinion
opinion | Should you retire on a cruise ship?
Cruise ships are back in business after the pandemic, and even if you don’t commit to permanently retiring on a cruise ship, it may be interesting to consider spending at least part of your retirement on a cruise ship, writes personal finance commentator Christopher Liew.
Sports
-
Jon Rahm rallies to win the Masters as Spanish stars align
Jon Rahm turned the longest day into his sweetest victory, starting Sunday with a four-shot deficit in the morning chill and finishing in fading sunlight as the fourth Spaniard to become a Masters champion.
-
Brooks Koepka collapses as Jon Rahm rolls to Masters win
Jon Rahm closed with a 69 to finish at 12 under. By the time Brooks Koepka slid a birdie putt past on his 72nd hole, he was left at 8 under and tied for second with LIV Golf compatriot Phil Mickelson, whose finishing 65 had sent him shooting up the leaderboard.
-
Woods withdraws before completing 3rd round of Masters
Tiger Woods withdrew from the Masters before the resumption of the third round because of an injury Sunday, ending his streak of completing all 72 holes of every tournament he has played at Augusta National as a professional.
Autos
-
Honda recalls CR-Vs in cold states to fix frame rust problem
Honda is recalling nearly 564,000 older small SUVs because road salt can cause the frame to rust and rear suspension parts to come loose.
-
New Ram electric pickup can go up to 800 km on a charge
An electric Ram pickup truck with up to 500 miles of range per charge is among the new vehicles being introduced Wednesday at the New York International Auto Show.
-
Edmunds: Ford Mustang Mach-E vs. Hyundai Ioniq 5
The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ford Mustang Mach-E are two such electric SUVs that deliver plenty of range, comfort and utility without sacrificing the driving experience. The vehicle experts at Edmunds take a closer look at these two top-rated SUVs to see which is the better buy.