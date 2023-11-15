Trump's lawyers want a mistrial in his New York civil fraud case. They claim the judge is biased
Lawyers for Donald Trump asked for a mistrial Wednesday in the New York civil fraud case that threatens the former president's real estate empire. They accuse the judge of tainting the proceedings with "tangible and overwhelming" bias.
Trump's lawyers urged Judge Arthur Engoron to stop the case immediately, arguing he had irreparably harmed Trump's right to a fair trial through "astonishing departures from ordinary standards of impartiality." They cited his rulings against their client as well as the prominent role played by the judge's chief law clerk.
Engoron gave lawyers for New York Attorney General Letitia James' office until Thursday to decide whether they will file a response before he rules. Last week, he spurned the defence's request to end the trial through what's known as a directed verdict.
Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has long complained about Engoron, a Democrat. Trump was incensed by a gag order that judge imposed last month at the start of the trial and by a pretrial ruling that could force Trump to surrender control of some marquee properties.
Testifying last week, Trump assailed Engoron as an "extremely hostile" judge and the trial as "very unfair."
Trump's lawyers compiled weeks of complaints into their 30-page court filing seeking a mistrial. "The only way to maintain public confidence in a truly independent and impartial judiciary and the rule of law is to bring these proceedings to an immediate halt," they wrote.
Engoron mentioned the mistrial request only briefly in court Wednesday as defence lawyers continued calling witnesses. He is presiding over what's known as a bench trial, meaning he will decide the verdict. New York law doesn't allow a jury in this type of lawsuit.
James' office said in a statement that Trump was "trying to dismiss the truth and the facts, but the numbers and evidence don't lie." It said Trump "is now being held accountable for the years of fraud he committed and the incredible ways he lied to enrich himself and his family. He can keep trying to distract from his fraud, but the truth always comes out."
James, a Democrat, alleges Trump, his company and top executives exaggerated his wealth by billions of dollars on his financial statements by inflating property values. The documents were given to banks, insurers and others to secure loans and make deals. James is seeking more than US$300 million in what she says were ill-gotten gains. She wants the defendants, who include Trump sons Donald Jr. and Eric Trump, banned from doing business in New York.
Before the trial, Engoron ruled that Trump and other defendants committed fraud by exaggerating his net worth and the value of assets on his financial statements. The judge ordered that a receiver take control of some of Trump's assets. An appeals court is keeping them in his control for now.
Trump's lawyers had suggested for weeks that they would ask for a mistrial, first raising the issue after the conservative news site Breitbart News published a citizen complaint in early November that accused Engoron's chief law clerk, Allison Greenfield, of violating court rules by making monetary donations to Democratic causes. Many of those contributions were made when Greenfield, a Democrat, was running for a judicial position in 2022.
Greenfield, who sits alongside Engoron in the courtroom, has been a flashpoint since the trial started Oct. 2. Trump made a disparaging social media post about her on the trial's second day, leading Engoron to impose a limited gag order barring participants in the case from smearing court staff.
Engoron fined Trump US$15,000 for twice violating the order and expanded it on Nov. 3 to include Trump's lawyers after they complained in court about Greenfield passing notes to Engoron. Trump lawyer Christopher Kise said he felt like he was "fighting two adversaries." The judge said he had "an absolutely unfettered right" to her advice.
In their mistrial motion, Trump's lawyers accused Engoron of letting Greenfield act as "a de facto co-judge," and they questioned whether her political leanings were influencing what they perceived as a "demonstrable pro-Attorney General and antiTrump/big real estate bias."
Trump's lawyers complained that Engoron's insistence they they not refer to Greenfield and his expanded gag order barring attacks on his judicial staff "interferes with counsel's ability to zealously advocate for their clients."
A state court spokesperson declined comment on behalf of Engoron and Greenfield, citing "active, ongoing litigation."
State ethics rules bar members of a judge's staff from making more than US$500 in political donations in a single year. There are exceptions when a staff member is running for a seat on the bench.
In that case, they are allowed to exceed the cap to purchase tickets to political events, as long as they do not buy more than more than two per event and the cost per ticket is not more than US$250.
Greenfield ran for a civil court judgeship in Manhattan in 2022. Her contributions, which totalled more than US$4,000 during that time, appear to have gone primarily to buy tickets to events hosted by local Democratic clubs.
Judicial candidates in New York are widely expected to attend those events, which are seen as helpful to getting the party's endorsement. Legal experts say candidates have an ethical duty to pay to attend the events, rather than accept free tickets.
"If she hadn't paid, that would be a problem," said Jerry Goldfeder, a veteran New York election lawyer and director of Fordham Law School's Voting Rights and Democracy Project.
Goldfeder said the defence's allegations were "totally misplaced," suggesting Trump's legal team "either doesn't understand the law or doesn't care about it."
----
Associated Press reporter Jake Offenhartz contributed to this report.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two more Canadians leave Gaza Strip, Freeland sidesteps Netanyahu rebuke of Trudeau
The situation in the Gaza Strip is "heartbreaking," Canada's deputy prime minister said Wednesday, the day after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rebuked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for urging Israel to stop "the killing of women and children, of babies" in the besieged Palestinian territory.
100 officers deployed after Trudeau surrounded at Vancouver restaurant
One hundred police officers were deployed and two people were arrested after protesters calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war surrounded a Vancouver restaurant Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was visiting Tuesday night.
Homicide detectives called in after 4 pedestrians struck by vehicle in Toronto parking lot
A driver has been arrested after four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in a northeast Toronto parking lot on Wednesday afternoon, one of whom later died of their injuries.
Some Canadians switched to heat pumps, others regretted the choice. Here's what they told us
In light of colder temperatures and recent debates over government-imposed pollution pricing, Canadians’ choices on how to stay warm and heat their homes have come to the forefront.
Freeland touts need for grocery competition after Loblaw, Metro post higher profits
More competition is needed in Canada's grocery sector as consumers grapple with higher food prices, said Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, after two of the country's largest grocers reported higher sales and profits in the most recent quarter.
Jimmy Kimmel to host the Oscars for the fourth time
Jimmy Kimmel is returning as host of the Academy Awards for the second straight year and fourth time overall, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Israeli tanks enter Gaza's Shifa Hospital compound
Two and a half weeks after sending tanks and ground troops into northern Gaza, Israeli forces entered a hospital early Wednesday where they claim Hamas militants operate.
Convicted sex offender Graham James, Manitoba school division named in lawsuit
Convicted sex offender Graham James and the St. James-Assiniboia School Division are facing a lawsuit over alleged sexual assaults that happened while James was a substitute teacher for the division in 1983.
Murder of teenage girl from Toronto more than 50 years ago has been solved, police say
York Regional Police say they have solved the “cruel and ruthless” murder of a 16-year-old girl who was killed in King Township more than 50 years ago.
Canada
-
100 officers deployed after Trudeau surrounded at Vancouver restaurant
One hundred police officers were deployed and two people were arrested after protesters calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war surrounded a Vancouver restaurant Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was visiting Tuesday night.
-
Homicide detectives called in after 4 pedestrians struck by vehicle in Toronto parking lot
A driver has been arrested after four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in a northeast Toronto parking lot on Wednesday afternoon, one of whom later died of their injuries.
-
Some Canadians switched to heat pumps, others regretted the choice. Here's what they told us
In light of colder temperatures and recent debates over government-imposed pollution pricing, Canadians’ choices on how to stay warm and heat their homes have come to the forefront.
-
Prime Minister's Office gives mandate letters to two ministers, months after shuffle
The Prime Minister's Office has quietly published mandate letters for two ministers who were given new portfolios in the Liberal government's summer cabinet shuffle, but it won't be updating its prescriptions for jobs that already existed.
-
Convicted sex offender Graham James, Manitoba school division named in lawsuit
Convicted sex offender Graham James and the St. James-Assiniboia School Division are facing a lawsuit over alleged sexual assaults that happened while James was a substitute teacher for the division in 1983.
-
Murder of teenage girl from Toronto more than 50 years ago has been solved, police say
York Regional Police say they have solved the “cruel and ruthless” murder of a 16-year-old girl who was killed in King Township more than 50 years ago.
World
-
China's Xi tells Biden as talks open: 'Planet Earth is big enough for the two countries to succeed'
U.S. President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping plunged into their first face-to-face meeting in more than a year Wednesday pledging to work to stabilize fraught relations in talks with far-reaching implications for a world grappling with economic cross currents and wars in the Middle East and Europe.
-
Judges free police officer suspected in killing of teen in suburban Paris that set off French riots
A police officer being investigated in the killing last summer of a 17-year-old of North African origin that touched off riots around France was freed from jail Wednesday while the investigation continues.
-
An ethnic resistance group in northern Myanmar says an entire army battalion has surrendered to it
A Myanmar army battalion based near the Chinese border surrendered to an alliance of ethnic armed groups that launched a surprise offensive last month against the military, a spokesperson for one of the groups said Wednesday.
-
U.S. Navy ship shoots down drone from Yemen: officials
A U.S. Navy warship shot down a drone in the Red Sea that emanated from Yemen, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Wednesday, in what appeared to be only the second time the United States has brought down projectiles near its warships since the Israel-Hamas conflict began.
-
Trump's lawyers want a mistrial in his New York civil fraud case. They claim the judge is biased
Lawyers for Donald Trump asked for a mistrial Wednesday in the New York civil fraud case that threatens the former president's real estate empire.
-
Vatican confirms ban on Catholics becoming Freemasons
The Vatican has confirmed a ban on Catholics becoming Freemasons, a centuries-old secretive society that the Catholic Church has long viewed with hostility and has an estimated global membership of up to six million.
Politics
-
Gaza situation 'heartbreaking,' says Freeland when asked about Netanyahu's rebuke
The situation in the Gaza Strip is 'heartbreaking,' Canada's deputy prime minister said Wednesday, the day after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rebuked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for urging Israel to stop 'the killing of women and children, of babies' in the besieged Palestinian territory.
-
Carbon price carve-out for heating oil muddied waters in Senate on other bill: Simons
A Conservative private member's bill to exempt more fuel used by farmers from the carbon price is stirring up intense lobbying efforts in the Senate, and leaving the Liberals on the verge of being forced to carve up their signature climate policy even more.
-
100 officers deployed after Trudeau surrounded at Vancouver restaurant
One hundred police officers were deployed and two people were arrested after protesters calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war surrounded a Vancouver restaurant Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was visiting Tuesday night.
Health
-
Men more physically active than women, risk factors can disadvantage certain groups: StatCan
A greater proportion of men get at least 150 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity per week compared to women, a new Statistics Canada report has found.
-
'Take immediate action': Canadian health organizations call on health ministers to suspend flavoured nicotine pouch sales
Canadian health organizations are calling on health ministers to suspend nicotine pouches sales until protections can be put in place for youth.
-
More women than men died in Canada during the first months of the COVID pandemic, StatCan finds
A new report from Statistics Canada has found that more women died of COVID-19 than men did during the earliest months of the pandemic, with much older non-immigrants particularly affected.
Sci-Tech
-
How to spot the lost NASA tool bag orbiting Earth
NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.
-
Russian court fines Google for failing to store personal data on its users
A Moscow court on Tuesday fined Google for failing to store personal data on its Russian users, the latest in a series of fines on the U.S. tech giant amid tensions between the Kremlin and the West over the fighting in Ukraine.
-
Nepal bans TikTok and says it disrupts social harmony
Nepal's government decided to ban the popular social media app TikTok on Monday, saying it was disrupting 'social harmony' in the country.
Entertainment
-
Jimmy Kimmel to host the Oscars for the fourth time
Jimmy Kimmel is returning as host of the Academy Awards for the second straight year and fourth time overall, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday.
-
Matt LeBlanc bids Matthew Perry goodbye 'with a heavy heart'
Matt LeBlanc paid tribute to his friend Matthew Perry on Tuesday, writing, 'The times we had together are honestly among the favourite times of my life.'
-
Kevin Hart will receive the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for lifetime achievement in comedy
Comedian Kevin Hart has been chosen to receive the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for lifetime achievement in American humour, capping a three-decade career that has seen him rise from the open mics of Philadelphia to become one of his generation's most successful performers.
Business
-
Freeland touts need for grocery competition after Loblaw, Metro post higher profits
More competition is needed in Canada's grocery sector as consumers grapple with higher food prices, said Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, after two of the country's largest grocers reported higher sales and profits in the most recent quarter.
-
Expert recommends two-phase approach to reopen Nova Scotia's idled Donkin mine
The Nova Scotia government will provide an update Wednesday afternoon on the Donkin coal mine in Cape Breton.
-
Average home price in Canada rises to $656,625 as monthly sales slow: CREA
The Canadian Real Estate Association says the number of homes sold last month was up 0.9 per cent compared with October 2022 as the national average home price rose to $656,625 - up 1.8 per cent from a year ago.
Lifestyle
-
The 'world's skinniest hotel' can only fit one room per floor
A new hotel in Indonesia is trying to nab the title of being the 'world's skinniest.' But its creator says the project isn’t just about trying to set a world record – it’s about getting international attention for the small town he calls home.
-
UK experts recommend chickenpox shot for kids for the first time, decades after other countries
An expert scientific committee advising the British government recommended for the first time Tuesday that children should be immunized with the chickenpox vaccine -- decades after the shots were made widely available in other countries, including the U.S., Canada and Australia.
-
How a pair of Taylor Swift tickets are raking in the cash for a St. John's charity
A generous donation of Taylor Swift concert tickets and kindness from a total stranger are bringing in thousands of dollars for a charity in St. John's, N.L.
Sports
-
Convicted sex offender Graham James, Manitoba school division named in lawsuit
Convicted sex offender Graham James and the St. James-Assiniboia School Division are facing a lawsuit over alleged sexual assaults that happened while James was a substitute teacher for the division in 1983.
-
AC Milan fullback Florenzi under investigation in Italy for illegal betting, reports say
AC Milan fullback Alessandro Florenzi became the latest Italian player placed under investigation by Turin prosecutors looking into footballers using illegal websites to bet on games, according to Italian media reports Wednesday.
-
Gauthier, Shaw named Canada's opening ceremony flag-bearers at Parapan Am Games
Para cyclist Shelley Gautier and wheelchair tennis player Rob Shaw have been named Canada's flag-bearers for the opening ceremony of the Santiago Parapan Am Games.
Autos
-
Vote on tentative contract with General Motors too close to call as more tallies are reported
Voting on a tentative contract agreement between General Motors and the United Auto Workers union that ended a six-week strike against the company appears too close to call after the latest tallies at several GM factories were announced Wednesday.
-
Ford production workers at Kentucky, Louisville vote against new labour deal
Production workers at Ford's Louisville assembly and Kentucky truck plants have voted against the tentative labour agreement, while skilled trades workers voted in favour, the local chapter of the United Auto Workers said on Monday.
-
Stellantis offering 6,400 U.S. salaried employees voluntary buyouts
Chrysler-parent Stellantis said Monday it is offering 6,400 U.S. salaried employees voluntary buyouts as it works to cut costs amid the transition to electric vehicles and agreeing to a new United Auto Workers contract.