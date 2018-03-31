Trump's former home with Ivana listed for US$45 million
GREENWICH, Conn. -- A property once owned by President Donald Trump and Ivana Trump is back on the market for US$45 million.
The Wall Street Journal reports the Greenwich, Connecticut, mansion shared by the now president and his then-wife is relisted.
Owners Robert and Suzanne Steinberg have been trying to sell the 20,000-square-foot house for years. The home is listed as having eight bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and eight fireplaces. It also features a putting green, swimming pool and dock leading to the Long Island Sound.
Coldwell Banker says the Depression-era home was purchased by Donald and Ivana Trump in the early 1980s for $4 million. The couple divorced in 1992. Ivana Trump sold it to the Steinbergs for $15 million in 1998.
The Steinbergs plan to build a new home elsewhere.