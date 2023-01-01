Trump rings in 2023 facing headwinds in his White House run

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump rings in 2023 facing headwinds in his White House run

Donald Trump began 2022 on a high. Primary candidates were flocking to Florida to court the former U.S. president for a coveted endorsement. His rallies were drawing thousands. A bevy of investigations remained largely under the radar. One year later, Trump is facing a very different reality as he gears up for his next run at the presidency.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social