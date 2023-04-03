Trump returns to New York to face charges in criminal probe
Trudeau says orderly immigration system is needed, after deaths of eight migrants
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reiterating the importance of an orderly immigration system as police investigate the deaths of eight migrants, including two children, in the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne last week.
Terrorism charges laid after B.C. bus attack, ISIS named in court documents
A man who allegedly threatened one person with a knife and slashed another person's throat on a bus in B.C. is facing four terrorism charges, according to federal authorities.
NASA, CSA name Jeremy Hansen to be first Canadian to encircle the moon
Jeremy Hansen, a colonel and CF-18 pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force, has been selected to become the first Canadian to venture further into space and orbit the moon.
Teacher shot by 6-year-old student filing US$40M lawsuit
A first-grade Virginia teacher who was shot and seriously wounded by her 6-year-old student is filing a lawsuit Monday seeking US$40 million in damages from school officials, accusing them of gross negligence for allegedly ignoring multiple warnings on the day of the shooting that the boy had a gun and was in a 'violent mood.'
Indian police identify family who died crossing illegally into U.S. from Akwesasne
The four Indian nationals whose bodies were among eight pulled from the St. Lawrence River last week had been travelling in Canada on a tourist visa, a police official from their home state said Monday.
Rare collection of Shakespeare's work worth millions up for sale
Five rare editions of work from famed English playwright William Shakespeare will be on sale for more than $14 million at an upcoming book fair in New York.
Egyptian asylum seekers decry 'Islamophobia' by Canada's border agency
Attia Elserfy and other Egyptian asylum seekers spoke Monday alongside New Democrat MP Don Davies at his constituency office in Vancouver, decrying the CBSA's treatment of recent claimants affiliated with the Freedom and Justice Party and the potential denial of their refugee bids.
Montreal homeless man alleges city ticketed him hundreds of times, files lawsuit
An unhoused man is suing the City of Montreal and its police force, alleging he has received hundreds of tickets, including some on the same day, while trying to help the local homeless community. Guylain Levasseur, and his dog Misha, have been living out of a camper van for years.
Canada
Multiple people injured in downtown Calgary stabbing spree
At least four people were stabbed Monday afternoon in downtown Calgary, and one person is under arrest.
Court hears legal challenge over a year after government invoked Emergencies Act
A national civil liberties group says nebulous claims about economic instability or general unrest weren't enough to legally justify the Liberal government's use of the Emergencies Act early last year.
World
Lone suspect in 1980 Paris synagogue bombing goes on trial
A Lebanese-Canadian academic who is the lone suspect in a 1980 bombing outside a Paris synagogue went on trial in absentia Monday, nearly 43 years after four people were killed and 46 wounded in the unclaimed attack.
Disney-DeSantis war of words heats up at annual meeting
Disney CEO Bob Iger on Monday said any retaliatory actions by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature against the company that threaten jobs or expansion at its Florida resort is not only "anti-business but anti-Florida."
Autopsy finds cause of death for Irvo Otieno was asphyxia
Irvo Otieno, a 28-year-old Black man whose death last month at a Virginia mental hospital has led to second-degree murder charges against 10 deputies and hospital employees, died of "positional and mechanical asphyxia with restraints," a medical examiner's office said Monday.
Trump indicted: What to know about the case and what's next
Former President Donald Trump's court appearance Tuesday will kick off an intense legal battle for the 2024 Republican presidential candidate. Here's what to know about the hush money investigation, the charges against Trump and the ramifications for his bid to reclaim the presidency.
Distraction, speeding, alcohol drive up 2021 U.S. traffic deaths
Nearly 43,000 people died in U.S. traffic crashes in 2021, the highest number in 16 years with deaths due to speeding and impaired or distracted driving on the rise, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Politics
AFN says it secured extra $3 billion from Ottawa for child-welfare compensation
The Assembly of First Nations says it has secured an extra $3 billion from the federal government in a historic child-welfare compensation case.
Health
A glass of wine or beer per day is fine for your health: new study
A new Canadian study of 4.8 million people says a daily alcoholic drink isn't likely to send anyone to an early grave, nor will it offer any of the health benefits touted by previous studies, even if it is organic red wine.
More people with greater needs driving $7B increase to dental-care cost
The federal government now expects far more Canadians with long-overdue dental needs to sign up for its insurance plan, and the health minister says that's why the estimated cost has risen by $7 billion.
Rush for diabetes and weight-loss drug Ozempic puts cross-border sales in spotlight
The B.C. government's bid to restrict the sale of diabetes drug Ozempic to prevent non-Canadian residents draining supplies was the right move and a long time coming, says Brett Skinner, founder and CEO of the Canadian Health Policy Institute.
Sci-Tech
50 years ago, he made the first cellphone call
On April 3, 1973, Martin Cooper stood on a sidewalk in Manhattan with a device the size of a brick and made the first public call from a cellphone to one of the men he'd been competing with to develop the device.
'All Systems Are Go': Montreal production company brings Charlie Brown to life for NASA spectacle
It's official: a Canadian astronaut is going into orbit around the moon in 2024 and now a Montreal company is behind a new production to promote the work of NASA's historic Artemis program.
Twitter pulls check mark from main New York Times account
Twitter has removed the verification check mark on the main account of The New York Times, one of CEO Elon Musk's most despised news organizations.
Entertainment
Shania Twain calls for equal pay and more diversity in country music
Shania Twain is standing up for others in country music. The legendary star in the genre used her acceptance speech for the Equal Play Award at Sunday's CMT Awards to call for more equity and diversity in the country music industry.
'Indiana Jones' to premiere at Cannes with tribute to Ford
Indiana Jones is swinging into the French Riviera.
Seymour Stein, record exec who signed up Madonna, dead at 80
Seymour Stein, the brash, prescient and highly successful founder of Sire Records who helped launched the careers of Madonna, Talking Heads and many others, died Sunday at age 80.
Business
BoC surveys show businesses, consumers gear up for slowdown as economy softens
Businesses and consumers are expecting inflation to slow faster than they previously thought but as high interest rates weigh on the economy, they're also adjusting their finances to account for a slowdown.
Saputo signs deal to sell two milk processing plants in Australia to Coles Group
Saputo Inc. has signed a deal to sell two milk processing plants in Australia to supermarket giant Coles Group Ltd. for about $95 million.
Lifestyle
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to receive Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Award
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown will receive the U.S. Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Award in May, the nation's oldest women's foundation announced Monday.
She's gone on 34 first dates in 19 countries over the past year. Here's what she's learned
Loni James has gone on 34 first dates in 19 countries, a series of romantic rituals full of intrigue, surprises and cultural firsts. She says that even the bad dates have been memorable -- and that all of them have taught her something. This is what she learned.
Sports
Falling out of love? Messi whistled by PSG fans, again
The relationship between Lionel Messi and PSG fans is not getting better. It's actually turning bitter.
Russian athletes set to return in taekwondo at world champs
Russian athletes are set to compete again in taekwondo at next month's world championships, the sport's governing body said Monday.
Peru removed as host of this year's men's Under-17 World Cup
Peru was stripped of hosting the men's Under-17 World Cup on Monday because FIFA said the country was not ready to stage the tournament later this year.
Autos
Parisians massively vote to banish for-hire e-scooters
Parisians have overwhelmingly voted to banish the French capital's ubiquitous for-hire electric scooters from their streets.
Track incursion by Australian GP fans sparks investigation
Australian Grand Prix organizers have launched an investigation to determine how a group of fans managed to break through security and get dangerously close to Formula One cars before the chaotic race that featured three red flags had ended on Sunday.