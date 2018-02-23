Trump receives recommendations on transgender troops
In this July 26, 2017 file photo, people with the Human Rights Campaign hold up 'equality flags' during an event on Capitol Hill in Washington, in support of transgender members of the military. (AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin)
Zeke Miller and Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press
Published Friday, February 23, 2018 6:17PM EST
WASHINGTON - The White House has received a memo from Defence Secretary Jim Mattis making recommendations for dealing with transgender individuals serving in the military.
Trump gave Mattis six months to develop proposals for transgender individuals currently serving. Officials are not revealing Mattis' recommendations to the president. The Pentagon sent the memo to President Donald Trump by courier Friday. That from principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah.
Trump caught the Pentagon's leadership off guard in a 2017 tweet when he declared he would reverse an Obama-era plan to allow transgender individuals to serve openly in the military. But that pronouncement has been blocked by several legal challenges, and the Pentagon began allowing transgender recruits to seek enlistment on Jan. 1. It's not clear if any have actually been approved for enlistment.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- From survivalist to PhD: Woman shares journey from isolated childhood to Cambridge
- Vatican's abuse investigator released from hospital in Chile
- Trump receives recommendations on transgender troops
- Trump says son-in-law's clearance is up to Kelly
- California parents face new charges in kids' torture case