Trump rails against electric cars in Michigan while his GOP challengers debate
As his Republican rivals gathered onstage in California for their second primary debate, Donald Trump was in battleground Michigan Wednesday night working to win over blue collar voters by lambasting U.S. President Joe Biden and his push for electric cars in the midst of an autoworkers' strike.
"A vote for President Trump means the future of the automobile will be made in America," Trump said at Drake Enterprises, a non-unionized auto parts supplier in Clinton Township, about a half-hour outside Detroit.
The Republican front-runner's trip comes a day after Biden became the first sitting president in U.S. history to walk a picket line as he joined United Auto Workers in Detroit. The union is pushing for higher wages, shorter work weeks and assurances from the country's top automakers that new electric vehicle jobs will be unionized.
The dueling appearances preview what will likely be a chief dynamic of the 2024 U.S. general election, which increasingly looks like a rematch between Trump and Biden. Michigan is expected to again be a critical battleground state as both candidates try to paint themselves as champions of the working class.
Trump's decision to skip another debate comes as he maintains a commanding lead in the GOP primary -- even as he faces four separate criminal indictments -- and as his campaign works to pivot to the general election months before primary voting begins next year.
Trump, in his speech, tried to cast Biden as hostile to the auto industry and workers, using extreme rhetoric to claim the industry was "being assassinated." He insisted Biden's embrace of electric vehicles -- a key component of his clean-energy agenda -- will ultimately lead to lost jobs, amplifying the concerns of some autoworkers who worry that electric cars require fewer people to manufacture and that there is no guarantee factories that produce them will be unionized.
"He's selling you out to China, he's selling you out to the environmental extremists and the radical left, people who have no idea how bad this is going to be for the environment," Trump told his crowd, flanked by American flags and pallets of auto parts.
He also downplayed the strike. While he said he supported the workers and hoped they would get a good deal, he said any deal won't matter if new electric vehicle mandates take effect.
"Your current negotiations don't mean as much as you think," he said, warning union leaders that they risked "committing suicide."
While Trump has cast himself as pro-worker, he has clashed repeatedly with union leadership and tried to turn union members against their leaders. In a recent campaign video, he urged autoworkers not to pay union dues and claimed their leaders have "got some deals going for themselves." "I WILL KEEP YOUR JOBS AND MAKE YOU RICH!!!" he has told them.
Just hours before Trump's visit, the UAW posted a video on its Facebook page protesting factory closures by Detroit's automakers that included 2017 footage of Trump telling a northern Ohio crowd that auto jobs would be coming back. Two years later, General Motors closed a huge assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio, costing thousands of jobs.
Still, Trump repeatedly urged the union to endorse him, at one point directly appealing to UAW President Shawn Fain.
While the union has withheld its support for Biden after endorsing him in 2020, Fain appeared at Biden's side during his visit Tuesday and criticized Trump.
"I don't think he cares about working-class people. I think he cares about the billionaire class, he cares about the corporate interests. I think he's just trying to pander to people and say what they want to hear, and it's a shame," Fain said.
Biden's re-election campaign, in a statement, called Trump's speech "a pathetic, recycled attempt to feign support for working Americans."
Drake Enterprises, where Trump spoke, makes automotive and heavy-duty truck components, including gear shift levers for semi-trucks, said its president Nathan Stemple, who noted a shift to electric cars would cripple him.
While Trump aides had said his audience would include several hundred current and former UAW members, as well as members of plumbers and pipefitters unions, the crowd also included many non-union workers who support the former president. Some said they had been invited by people who did business with Drake; others said they had simply arrived at the factory Wednesday afternoon and been allowed to attend.
Tony Duronio, 64, a longtime Trump supporter and real estate broker who lives in Clinton Township, said he received an invitation from a group called Autoworkers for Trump. Duronio praised the economy during Trump's time in office and echoed the former president's criticism of electric vehicles: "Nobody wants `em," he said -- and applauded Trump's decision to skip the debate.
"He's the frontrunner. He doesn't have any competition," he said. "Look, if it ain't him, I may stay home 'cause the rest are no different than Biden."
The former president has tried to use the strike to drive a wedge between Biden and union workers, a constituency that helped pave the way for his surprise 2016 victory. Trump in that election won over voters in Democratic strongholds like Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, fundamentally reshaping voting alliances as he railed against global trade deals and vowed to resurrect dying manufacturing towns.
But Biden won those states back in 2020 as he emphasized his working-class roots and commitment to organized labor. He often calls himself the " most pro-union president" in U.S. history and argues the investments his administration is making in green energy and electric vehicle manufacturing will ensure the future of the industry unfolds in the U.S.
Union leaders know the transition to electric vehicles is coming, but whether new battery manufacturing plants will be unionized is a major UAW concern in contract negotiations. They say solidifying the union's role in the auto industry's clean energy future will ensure higher wages and job security.
There's disagreement in the auto industry over whether the shift to EVs will cost union jobs. Some executives say that because there are fewer moving parts, companies will need 30 per cent to 40 per cent fewer workers to assemble EVs. But others say EVs will require a comparable amount of labor.
The Trump campaign has vigorously defended his record as pro-worker, but union leaders say his first term was far from worker-friendly -- citing unfavorable rulings from the nation's top labor board and the U.S. Supreme Court, as well as unfulfilled promises of automotive jobs and the closure of the Ohio GM plant.
Along the picket line, workers were split. Adrian Mitchell, who works at the GM parts warehouse that Biden visited, said he believes Biden would be better for the middle class than a second Trump term.
"He supports the people in regards to coming out here, showing solidarity with the UAW workers," Mitchell said. "He's always been for the middle class."
Still, Mitchell said workers are worried that the transition from internal combustion vehicles to electric cars may cost them jobs.
"I think we're all worried about that," he said. "But I think eventually it'll come together."
It was a different scene at Trump's event, filled with MAGA hats and pro-Trump signs.
"The leaders aren't listening to the members," said Johnny Pentowski, a Trump supporter who was a member of the Teamsters Union before he retired as a truck driver earlier this year. "Let's put it this way: There's nothing I don't like about Trump."
Pentowski, 72, who lives in Eastpointe Michigan, also shared Trump's skepticism of EVs. He said Biden was going to put people out of work.
"You take away fossil fuels from a country, you're taking away its lifeblood," he said. "Windmills and solars don't do it."
The UAW's targeted strikes against the Big Three automakers -- General Motors, Stellantis and Ford -- began at midnight on Sept. 14 and have since expanded to 38 parts distribution centers in 20 states.
The union is asking for 36 per cent raises in general pay over four years and has also demanded a 32-hour week with 40 hours of pay and a return of cost-of-living pay raises, among other benefits. It also wants to be allowed to represent workers at 10 electric vehicle battery factories, most of which are being built by joint ventures between automakers and South Korean battery makers.
While Biden has not implemented an electric vehicle mandate, he has set a goal that half of all new vehicle sales be electric by 2030. His administration has also proposed stiff new automobile pollution limits that would require up to two-thirds of new vehicles sold in the U.S. to be electric by 2032, a nearly tenfold increase over current electric vehicle sales. That proposal is not final.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM Trudeau apologizes for Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran during Zelenskyy visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered 'unreserved apologies' Wednesday for Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War and said the Canadian government has reached out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the wake of the incident.
Feds, Quebec set to make major EV battery production announcement Thursday
The governments of Quebec and Canada are set to make a major announcement about the electric vehicle manufacturing supply chain, and rumours have been swirling for weeks a Swedish battery developer and manufacturer could be setting up shop in McMasterville, which is about 30km from Montreal.
IED believed to be on vehicle in Barrie, Ont. parking lot explodes, sparking evacuations and road closures
Police have locked down and evacuated a section of Barrie, Ont., Wednesday morning in the city's west end amid unconfirmed reports of an explosion.
Judge Chutkan denies Trump's request to recuse herself in federal election subversion case
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said Wednesday she won't recuse herself from Donald Trump's 2020 election interference case in Washington, rejecting the former president's claims that her past comments raise doubts about whether she can be fair.
Researchers say action could have prevented thousands of premature cancer deaths in women in 2020
Prevention could have prevented nearly seven in 10 premature cancer deaths among women worldwide in 2020, new research has found.
These magnetic building blocks are being recalled due to an ingestion hazard: Health Canada
Some magnetic building blocks are being recalled by Health Canada as they do not meet the magnetic force requirements and pose ingestion hazards for children.
Hyundai, Kia recall over 600,000 cars in Canada, drivers told to park away from buildings due to fire risk
Hyundai and Kia have issued a recall for several vehicle models and are urging drivers to park away from buildings due to the risk that the issue could start a fire.
Over 50 arrested after mobs ransacked Philadelphia stores. Dozens of liquor outlets are shut down
Dozens of people faced criminal charges Wednesday after a night of social media-fueled mayhem in which groups of thieves, apparently working together, smashed their way into stores in several areas of Philadelphia, stuffing plastic bags with merchandise and fleeing, authorities said.
'ET Canada' cancelled by Corus Entertainment, blames 'challenging' advertising market
The studio lights are going dark at 'ET Canada.' Corus Entertainment says it has decided to cease production on the long-running Canadian arts and entertainment news magazine after 18 seasons.
Canada
-
Ukrainian vet debacle reignites call to remove controversial Oakville monument
An Oakville cemetery is once again facing calls to remove a monument that pays tribute to a Ukrainian unit that was recently thrust into the spotlight when controversy erupted over a decision to honour one of its veterans in the House of Commons.
-
Police agencies deny jurisdictional fight delayed Hardeep Nijjar murder investigation
Law enforcement agencies have denied allegations that a dispute over jurisdiction delayed the investigation into the murder of Surrey, B.C., Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
-
'Hate-motivated': 2 sought by Edmonton police after Pride flag torn down during protest
Edmonton police released suspect photos Wednesday as officers investigate a hate-motivated mischief case that happened during the local "1MillionMarch4Children" protest last week.
-
PM Trudeau apologizes for Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran during Zelenskyy visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered 'unreserved apologies' Wednesday for Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War and said the Canadian government has reached out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the wake of the incident.
-
IED believed to be on vehicle in Barrie, Ont. parking lot explodes, sparking evacuations and road closures
Police have locked down and evacuated a section of Barrie, Ont., Wednesday morning in the city's west end amid unconfirmed reports of an explosion.
-
Disputed immigration provision requires link to national security, Supreme Court says
A provision of federal immigration law can be used to bar people on security grounds for engaging in violence only when there is a clear connection to national security, the Supreme Court of Canada has ruled.
World
-
Judge Chutkan denies Trump's request to recuse herself in federal election subversion case
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said Wednesday she won't recuse herself from Donald Trump's 2020 election interference case in Washington, rejecting the former president's claims that her past comments raise doubts about whether she can be fair.
-
A judge found Trump committed fraud in building his real-estate empire. Here's what happens next
A judge's ruling that Donald Trump committed fraud as he built his real-estate empire tarnishes the former U.S. president's image as a business titan and could strip him of his authority to make major decisions about the future of his marquee properties in his home state.
-
Gang violence in Haiti is escalating and spreading with a significant increase in killings, UN says
Gang violence in Haiti is escalating and spreading from the capital Port-au-Prince through the centre of the country to its two other major cities, Gonaives and Cap-Hatien, with a significant increase in killings, kidnappings and rapes in the past few months, the UN chief said in a report circulated Wednesday.
-
Azerbaijan arrests the former head of separatist government after recapturing Nagorno-Karabakh
Azerbaijan said it arrested the former head of Nagorno-Karabakh's separatist government as he tried to cross into Armenia on Wednesday along with tens of thousands of others who fled the region following Azerbaijan's 24-hour blitz last week to reclaim control of the enclave.
-
Houston approves US$5M to relocate residents living near polluted Union Pacific rail yard
Houston officials on Wednesday approved US$5 million for a fund to help relocate residents from neighborhoods located near a rail yard polluted by a cancer-linked wood preservative that has been blamed for an increase in cancer cases.
-
Burkina Faso's junta says its intelligence and security services have foiled a coup attempt
A coup attempt against Burkina Faso's military government has been thwarted by the country's intelligence and security services, authorities said Wednesday.
Politics
-
PM Trudeau apologizes for Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran during Zelenskyy visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered 'unreserved apologies' Wednesday for Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War and said the Canadian government has reached out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the wake of the incident.
-
Ottawa rolls out voluntary code of conduct for AI as 'fear' persists over its use
The federal government on Wednesday unfurled a voluntary code of conduct for generative AI, as anxiety persists over its proliferation and pace of development.
-
Minister urges U.S. to stand strong with Canada in regulating tech giants like Meta
Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is urging the United States to stand strong with Canada over regulating tech giants in order to protect the news industry, which she said is vital to preserving Western democracies.
Health
-
Researchers say action could have prevented thousands of premature cancer deaths in women in 2020
Prevention could have prevented nearly seven in 10 premature cancer deaths among women worldwide in 2020, new research has found.
-
These magnetic building blocks are being recalled due to an ingestion hazard: Health Canada
Some magnetic building blocks are being recalled by Health Canada as they do not meet the magnetic force requirements and pose ingestion hazards for children.
-
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs law to protect doctors who mail abortion pills to other states
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law on Wednesday that aims to stop other states from prosecuting doctors and pharmacists who mail abortion pills to patients in places where the procedure is banned.
Sci-Tech
-
WATCH
WATCH Ghostly and rare 'Dumbo' octopus spotted off the coast of Hawaii
A rare 'Dumbo' octopus was caught on camera during an Ocean Exploration Trust deep-sea dive in Hawaii in the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, a massive area of protected ocean.
-
Three astronauts return to Earth after a year in space. Frank Rubio sets U.S. space record
A NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts returned to Earth on Wednesday after being stuck in space for just over a year. American Frank Rubio set a record for the longest U.S. spaceflight -- a result of the extended stay.
-
The next tool in Canada's wildfire fight could be eyes in the sky watching around the clock
A joint initiative from three government agencies aims to monitor wildfires across Canada from space. Here's how they'll do it.
Entertainment
-
'ET Canada' cancelled by Corus Entertainment, blames 'challenging' advertising market
The studio lights are going dark at 'ET Canada.' Corus Entertainment says it has decided to cease production on the long-running Canadian arts and entertainment news magazine after 18 seasons.
-
Bruce Springsteen postpones all 2023 tour dates until 2024 as he recovers from peptic ulcer disease
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's 2023 tour will be postponed until 2024, citing doctor's advice.
-
Hollywood writers strike declared over after boards vote to approve contract with studios
Hollywood's writers strike was declared over after nearly five months Tuesday night when board members from their union approved a contract agreement with studios, bringing the industry at least partly back from a historic halt in production.
Business
-
PlayStation head Jim Ryan is stepping down
PlayStation boss Jim Ryan is stepping down from the company, Sony announced Wednesday.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street yo-yos to a mixed close as oil and bond markets raise the pressure
Wall Street yo-yoed to a mixed finish Wednesday after rising oil prices and bond yields cranked up the pressure even higher on the stock market.
-
Trading of shares of heavily indebted property developer China Evergrande suspended in Hong Kong
Share trading of heavily indebted Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group was suspended in Hong Kong on Thursday, according to a notice on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
Lifestyle
-
Only 2 Toronto restaurants were awarded Michelin stars this year
Two more Toronto restaurants have been awarded prestigious Michelin stars.
-
Her family inherited a 900-year-old Italian castle. Here's what it's like living there
Ludovica Sannazzaro Natta moved into the 45-roomed, turreted, fairytale Castle Sannazzaro when she was four years old.
-
Manitoba-made game going to New York toy fair
A Manitoban is hoping his homegrown board game will make a splash at an iconic toy fair.
Sports
-
Judge helps Yankees hammer Jays 6-0; Toronto waits another day to clinch playoff spot
Aaron Judge hit a pair of two-run homers as the New York Yankees rolled past the Blue Jays 6-0 on Wednesday, forcing Toronto to wait at least another day to clinch a playoff spot.
-
Francona's beloved scooter stolen, stripped as Cleveland's manager gets ready to say goodbye to game
Terry Francona made it to the home finale, his last managing the Cleveland Guardians before retirement.
-
Travis Kelce notes Taylor Swift's bold appearance at Chiefs game but is mum about any relationship
Travis Kelce called an appearance by Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Chicago Bears last weekend pretty bold, but the All-Pro tight end insisted Wednesday that he wants to keep future details about their relationship private.
Autos
-
Hyundai, Kia recall over 600,000 cars in Canada, drivers told to park away from buildings due to fire risk
Hyundai and Kia have issued a recall for several vehicle models and are urging drivers to park away from buildings due to the risk that the issue could start a fire.
-
U.S. autoworkers union to announce plans on Friday to expand strike in contract dispute with companies
The United Auto Workers union says it will announce on Friday how it plans to expand its strike against Detroit's three automakers.
-
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors
Hyundai and Kia are recalling nearly 3.4 million vehicles in the U.S. and telling owners to park them outside due to the risk of engine compartment fires.