Trump pushes back on intelligence assessment of North Korea
Published Wednesday, January 30, 2019
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump is lashing out after top U.S. national security officials told Congress that North Korea is unlikely to dismantle its nuclear arsenal as promised.
Trump tweeted Wednesday that the relationship with North Korea "is the best it has ever been with the U.S." He points to a halt in nuclear and missile tests by North Korea, the return of some U.S. service members' remains and the release of Americans once detained there as signs of progress.
Still, National Intelligence Director Dan Coats told Congress on Tuesday that intelligence information doesn't support the idea that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (kim jawng oon) will get rid of his nuclear weapons.
Kim committed to denuclearization after meeting with Trump last year. A second Trump-Kim meeting is expected in February.
....Fighting continues but the people of Afghanistan want peace in this never ending war. We will soon see if talks will be successful? North Korea relationship is best it has ever been with U.S. No testing, getting remains, hostages returned. Decent chance of Denuclearization...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019
