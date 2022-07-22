Trump, Pence campaign for rivals in Ariz. governor's race
Trump, Pence campaign for rivals in Ariz. governor's race
Former U.S. president Donald Trump and his estranged vice president, Mike Pence, held rival campaign events in Arizona on Friday, turning the governor's race into a broader referendum on the Republican Party's future.
Trump and Pence both talked up the successes of their administration and hammered President Joe Biden, but neither directly addressed the other or the growing rift between them.
Pence, who this week added his name to a growing list of GOP establishment figures endorsing housing developer Karrin Taylor Robson, offered only an oblique critique of the Republicans still pushing the lie that Trump lost because of fraud.
If you elect Robson, Pence said, “you can send a deafening message heard all across America that the Republican Party is the party of the future.”
He was more direct later on Twitter: “Some people want this election to be about the past, but elections are always about the future. Democrats would love nothing more than for Republicans to take our eye off the ball and focus on days gone by.”
Robson says the 2020 elections “weren't fair,” accusing “liberal judges” of changing the rules late in the cycle and the media and big tech of suppressing conservative voices. But she has stopped short of saying Trump lost because of fraud.
Her main rival, former television anchor Kari Lake, has embraced Trump's election lies along with his combative approach to his political enemies and the media.
“No one understands better than Kari how to fight back against the fake news media and the radical left,” Trump said Friday evening during his own rally in Prescott Valley, one of the most conservative areas of Arizona.
Trump took aim at two Arizona Republicans who refused to go along with his efforts to remain in office after losing to Biden. He said state House Speaker Rusty Bowers, who testified last month to the House Jan. 6 committee, “participated against the Republican Party.” He said Gov. Doug Ducey has failed to secure the border with Mexico.
Robson is a lawyer and housing developer who is locking up support from mainstream GOP figures growing increasingly comfortable with breaking from Trump. In addition to Pence, her supporters include former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and term-limited Gov. Doug Ducey, who famously silenced a call from Trump while certifying Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 presidential victory in Arizona.
Telegenic and already well-known from her decades anchoring the evening news in Phoenix, Lake has energized Trump's most ardent supporters in Arizona. But she faces a potentially close contest with Robson, whose family's vast fortune has allowed her to vastly outspend Lake with early voting underway.
“As your governor I want to bring those America First Trump policies here to Arizona” Lake said. “We're going to secure that border. We are going to restore honesty and faith in our elections.”
Pence highlighted Lake's past support for Barack Obama's presidential campaign and a “not my president” meme the then-news anchor posted as Trump prepared for his 2017 inauguration.
“You need a governor that's supported every conservative cause from Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump,” Pence said of Robson, who worked in the Reagan administration and raised money for Trump's campaign along with her husband, housing developer Ed Robson, one of Arizona's wealthiest residents.
Robson has also donated to Democrats.
Robson, Pence and Ducey also discussed border security during a second event in Tucson at the headquarters for the Border Patrol union, which staunchly supported Trump but broke with him and endorsed Robson.
“Securing the border takes two things: resources and will power,” Robson said. “President Trump and Vice President Pence already showed that it can be done.”
Trump and Pence have occasionally taken different sides in primaries this year, but this is the first time that they will have appeared in the same state on the same day to rally for their preferred candidates. The split-screen moment marks a more confrontational phase in their relationship as they both consider running for president in 2024.
It also comes just a day after the House Jan. 6 committee revealed new details about the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that fractured the relationship between the two men. The committee recounted how Trump refused to call off the mob attacking the Capitol as Pence, just feet away from rioters, was whisked to safety.
The committee played audio from an unidentified White House security official who said Pence's Secret Service agents “started to fear for their own lives” at the Capitol and left messages for their loved ones in case they didn't survive. Shortly afterward, at 2:24 p.m. on Jan, 6, 2021, Trump tweeted that Pence didn't have the “courage” to block or delay the election results as Congress was certifying Biden's victory.
“Mike Pence let me down,” an unidentified White House employee testified Trump telling him at the end of the day on Jan. 6.
Trump did not talk about Pence Friday night, but did push back against earlier testimony by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who said she saw a White House valet cleaning up a mess after an angry Trump smashed a plate and the remains of his lunch on a wall.
“They have me throwing food,” Trump said. “I don't throw food in the White House. I don't throw food anywhere. I eat the food.”
Trump and Pence will again cross paths next week as the former president returns to the nation's capital for the first time since leaving the White House.
The Arizona primary is among Trump's last opportunities to settle scores and install allies to lead states that may prove decisive if he decides to run again in 2024. Trump and Pence were also at odds in the primary for Georgia governor, where the Pence-backed incumbent Brian Kemp easily defeated former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who had Trump's support.
Arizona, a longtime Republican stronghold whose move toward the center accelerated during Trump's presidency, was central Trump's push to remain in power despite his loss. Trump pressed state officials to block the certification of Biden's victory and, when he failed, his allies in Congress objected to counting the state's 11 electoral votes.
Since the election, Trump supporters have recounted ballots and analyzed vote-counting machines in an attempt to prove something was amiss.
Federal and state election officials and Trump's own attorney general have said there is no credible evidence the election was tainted. Trump's allegations of fraud were also roundly rejected by courts, including by judges Trump appointed.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What to know about Pope Francis' visit to Canada
Pope Francis is set to embark on a visit to Canada Sunday, where he is expected to apologize for the Roman Catholic Church's role in the residential school system. CTVNews.ca has what you need to know about the Pope's six-day tour in Canada.
Russia hits Ukraine's Black Sea port in wake of grain deal
Russian missiles hit Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa hours after Moscow and Kyiv signed deals to allow grain exports to resume from there. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denounced Saturday's strike as 'spit in the face' of Turkey and the United Nations, which brokered the agreements.
Advocates say Canadians struggling with rising food costs need help from government
With the cost of living rising at the fastest pace in decades, Canadians struggling to put food on the table are turning to community organizations for help.
Pope's Canadian tour signals a rethink of Catholic Church's missionary legacy
Pope Francis' trip to Canada to apologize for the horrors of church-run Indigenous residential schools marks a radical rethink of the Catholic Church's missionary legacy, spurred on by the first pope from the Americas and the discovery of hundreds of probable graves at the school sites.
Canadian bishops collecting donations from papal visit 'inappropriate': AFN chief
The assembly of Catholic bishops organizing Pope Francis's visit to Canada, where he is expected to apologize for the church's role in residential schools, is from those hoping to see him.
Immigration officials meet with refugee placement company after concerns raised
A delegation from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada met with a company hired to help settle Afghan refugees after concerns were raised by those staying in a refugee hotel.
Journey to find home: CTV News' Omar Sachedina reconnects with family roots in Uganda on Asian Expulsion anniversary
For an exclusive W5 documentary to air this fall, CTV News National Affairs Correspondent Omar Sachedina reflects on travelling to Uganda with his mother for the first time since she was exiled when Ugandan Asians were expelled in 1972.
Rogers says it couldn't have restored emergency services any faster during outage
Rogers Communications Inc. says in a submission to the federal telecom regulator that it could not have restored emergency services any faster during a widespread service outage earlier this month that crippled the company's networks and affected millions of customers across Canada.
Conservative party says it had evidence to disqualify Brown, releases new allegations
A Conservative committee reviewing Patrick Brown's disqualification from the leadership race has concluded the party had the evidence it needed to recommend he be removed from contention.
Canada
-
Immigration officials meet with refugee placement company after concerns raised
A delegation from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada met with a company hired to help settle Afghan refugees after concerns were raised by those staying in a refugee hotel.
-
What to know about Pope Francis' visit to Canada
Pope Francis is set to embark on a visit to Canada Sunday, where he is expected to apologize for the Roman Catholic Church's role in the residential school system. CTVNews.ca has what you need to know about the Pope's six-day tour in Canada.
-
Pope's Canadian tour signals a rethink of Catholic Church's missionary legacy
Pope Francis' trip to Canada to apologize for the horrors of church-run Indigenous residential schools marks a radical rethink of the Catholic Church's missionary legacy, spurred on by the first pope from the Americas and the discovery of hundreds of probable graves at the school sites.
-
Advocates say Canadians struggling with rising food costs need help from government
With the cost of living rising at the fastest pace in decades, Canadians struggling to put food on the table are turning to community organizations for help.
-
Some people erroneously notified to quarantine due to ArriveCAN technical glitch
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says it identified a technical glitch with the ArriveCAN entry app that erroneously notified some people to quarantine.
-
Canadian bishops collecting donations from papal visit 'inappropriate': AFN chief
The assembly of Catholic bishops organizing Pope Francis's visit to Canada, where he is expected to apologize for the church's role in residential schools, is from those hoping to see him.
World
-
Russia hits Ukraine's Black Sea port in wake of grain deal
Russian missiles hit Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa hours after Moscow and Kyiv signed deals to allow grain exports to resume from there. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denounced Saturday's strike as 'spit in the face' of Turkey and the United Nations, which brokered the agreements.
-
Girl, 6, among 3 fatally shot in tent at Iowa state park
A 6-year-old girl was among three Iowa family members fatally shot while camping in a state park, apparently killed by a man from Nebraska who later turned the gun on himself, police said.
-
Rights groups urge Sri Lanka not to use force on protesters
International human rights groups on Saturday urged Sri Lanka's new president to immediately order security forces to cease use of force against protesters after troops and police cleared their main camp following months of demonstrations over the country's economic meltdown.
-
Journey to find home: CTV News' Omar Sachedina reconnects with family roots in Uganda on Asian Expulsion anniversary
For an exclusive W5 documentary to air this fall, CTV News National Affairs Correspondent Omar Sachedina reflects on travelling to Uganda with his mother for the first time since she was exiled when Ugandan Asians were expelled in 1972.
-
In Uvalde, closeness complicates accountability for shooting
In the aftermath of the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, families of victims and many residents are navigating mixed emotions as they channel their grief and fury into demands for change.
-
White House announces $270M military package for Ukraine
The White House announced Friday that the U.S. is sending an additional $270 million in security assistance to Ukraine, a package that will include additional medium range rocket systems and tactical drones.
Politics
-
Trudeau says sports organizations have work to do to restore Canadians' trust
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's concerned sports organizations are not fulfilling their responsibility to keep athletes safe, and groups like Hockey Canada and Gymnastics Canada have work to do to restore trust and assure parents their children are taken care of.
-
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh 'optimistic' following first visit to N.W.T.
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he is confident there are tangible solutions to challenges facing the North following his first trip to the Northwest Territories.
-
Third official Conservative party leadership debate happening Aug. 3
The third official debate of the Conservative party leadership race has been scheduled for Aug. 3 in Ottawa, with plans to see the participating contenders square off in both English and French. The decision to go ahead with the debate now—with just weeks to go before all ballots have to be submitted—has been met with resistance from two of the five remaining candidates.
Health
-
With a sniff or a swallow, new vaccines aim to put the brakes on COVID-19 spread
Injected vaccines against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 have been hugely successful, saving nearly 20 million lives globally in their first year of use and slashing the pandemic's death toll by an estimated 63 per cent, according to a recent study. Yet good as these shots are, they have not stopped the virus from spreading from person to person.
-
What we know about the new COVID variant and why there's no cause for alarm
A new COVID variant has recently been detected in several countries including the U.K., U.S., India, Australia and Germany. Called BA.2.75, it’s a subvariant of Omicron.
-
Beijing court rules against woman who wanted to freeze eggs
A Chinese court has overruled a rare legal challenge brought by an unmarried Beijing woman seeking the right to freeze her eggs.
Sci-Tech
-
Tomorrow's 'Top Gun' might have drone wingman, use AI
The future for fighter pilots was on display this week at the Farnborough International Airshow near London, one of the world's biggest aviation, defence and aerospace expos. Defence contractors outlined how artificial intelligence and other technologies will be used in the newest warplanes as global military delegations browsed mockups of missiles, drones and fighter jets.
-
Why doesn't Jupiter have the biggest ring system?
Why does the biggest planet in our solar system not have a ring system bigger than Saturn's? According to a new study, Jupiter doesn't have an impressive ring system because its moons would tear them apart.
-
Italian, Russian share rare spacewalk amid Ukraine tensions
An Italian astronaut joined a Russian cosmonaut in a rare spacewalking show of unity Thursday, as tensions over Ukraine continued to ricochet back home.
Entertainment
-
Deborah Cox, Heather Reisman, Lionel Conacher among Canada's Walk of Fame inductees
R&B vocal powerhouse Deborah Cox, retail executive Heather Reisman and the late multi-faceted athlete Lionel Conacher are among the names joining Canada's Walk of Fame this year.
-
Movie reviews: 'Nope' is an ambitious movie with unexpected twists and turns
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Nope,' 'The Gray Man' and 'Fire of Love.'
-
'Lord of the Rings' series trailer debuts at Comic-Con
Comic-Con audiences got a sneak peek at the new "Lord of the Rings" series "The Rings of Power" Friday in San Diego. Amazon Studios unveiled a new trailer for the show, set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings."
Business
-
Rogers says it couldn't have restored emergency services any faster during outage
Rogers Communications Inc. says in a submission to the federal telecom regulator that it could not have restored emergency services any faster during a widespread service outage earlier this month that crippled the company's networks and affected millions of customers across Canada.
-
'Beacon of hope': Ukraine, Russia sign grain export deal
Russia and Ukraine signed separate agreements Friday with Turkey and the United Nations clearing the way for exporting millions of tons of desperately needed Ukrainian grain -- as well as Russian grain and fertilizer -- ending a wartime standoff that had threatened food security around the globe.
-
German government agrees on bailout for energy supplier
The German government will take a roughly 30 per cent stake in energy supplier Uniper as part of a rescue package prompted by surging prices for natural gas and reduced Russian deliveries, the company and Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Friday.
Lifestyle
-
No winning ticket sold for Friday's $25 million Lotto Max jackpot
There was no winning ticket sold in Friday's Lotto Max $25 million draw.
-
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share photo of Prince George on eve of his 9th birthday
William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have shared a photo of their son Prince George on the eve of his ninth birthday.
-
These airports are the world's worst for delays and cancellations this summer
At Toronto Pearson International Airport, more than half of the scheduled flights between May 26 and July 19 were delayed, according to data compiled for CNN Travel by flight tracking site FlightAware.
Sports
-
Police open investigations into 2003 and 2018 Canadian world junior teams
Two of Canada's men's world junior hockey teams are being investigated by police following alleged group sexual assaults in 2003 and 2018.
-
'I did not sexually assault her': Former Canuck Virtanen denies charge in testimony
Testimony has ended in the trial of a former Vancouver Canucks forward charged with sexual assault.
-
Oilers owner Katz accused of paying 17-year-old dancer for sex in Nevada civil suit
Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz is denying ever paying an underage ballerina $75,000 for 'sexual favours,' as was alleged in a civil suit filed earlier this month in Nevada.
Autos
-
Hyundai exec vows to improve company's safety track record
Clogged oil ports, electrical shorts and leaks of brake fluid are only some of the safety problems that have caused multiple fires and forced Hyundai and Kia to recall millions of vehicles in the past seven years. Now, Hyundai, has promoted its North American safety chief to global status -- an implicit acknowledgment by the company that it needs to address safety in a more robust way.
-
Volkswagen CEO will step down by Sept. 1
Herbert Diess, the CEO of the German automaker Volkswagen, is stepping down, the company announced Friday.
-
New report highlights potential cybersecurity risks with electric, automated vehicles
As more electric, automated and connected vehicles hit global roads in coming years, a new report by Deloitte Canada details how cybersecurity risks can emerge for Canadian drivers.