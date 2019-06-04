Thousands of anti-Trump protesters have found new ways of trolling Trump on his state visit to the U.K.

Protests in London began with the flying of a giant blimp depicting the president as an angry orange baby. Costing more than CA$15,000 raised through crowdfunding, it became a focal point for Trump’s U.K. trip last year.

But this month’s three-day state visit by the president has seen protesters up their game with a much-photographed “dumping Trump.”

The four metre tall effigy of the president shows him with his pants down sitting on a golden toilet, smartphone in hand and his tie dangling into the bowl.

It also plays Trumpian audio clips including soundbites such as “no collusion,” “a witch-hunt,” “you are fake news” and “I’m a very stable genius.” It also makes fart noises, The Independent reports.

A mixture of trade unions, women’s groups, environmentalists, far-left parties and other campaigners gathered in the English capital to condemn Trump’s policies.

Witty placard messages for the president were out in force, with references to alleged collusion with Russia, his plans for a wall on America’s southern border and his foreign policy.

Anti-Brexit group Led By Donkeys projected what it claims is the president’s U.K. approval ratings compared to predecessor Barack Obama.

It also tweeted an image of a ball cap with the name of the U.S. Navy ship named after late Republican Sen. John McCain on the side of Madame Tussaud’s was museum in London.

“Hey @realDonaldTrump, we read the story about the sailors on a U.S. warship being ordered to hide from you because you’re triggered by the name on their hats,” the group wrote.

“So we turned Madame Tussaud’s into a giant USS John McCain baseball cap,” the group said. “Welcome to London!”

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, the head of Britain's main opposition party, addressed a rally in Trafalgar Square, just up the street from outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May's Downing St. office.

Trump dined with the queen at Buckingham Palace and took tea with Prince Charles on Monday, the first day of his three-day visit.

Trump has already criticized May's handling of Brexit and said May's rival Boris Johnson would make an "excellent" prime minister.

The baby Trump blimp is set to follow the President when he visits Ireland from Wednesday June 5 to Friday June 7, where more protests are planned, according to The Irish Times.

Trump owns a golf course on the country’s west coast where most locals in Doonbeg, Co Clare, welcome the U.S. President for the multi-million dollar investment he has brought to the village.

Pro-Trump rallies were also held in the English capital with supporters donning “Make America Great Again” caps.

The president tweeted that there are “tremendous crowds of well wishers.”

“London part of trip is going really well. The Queen and the entire Royal family have been fantastic,” he wrote June 3.

“The relationship with the United Kingdom is very strong. Tremendous crowds of well wishers and people that love our Country.

“Haven’t seen any protests yet, but I’m sure the.... ..Fake News will be working hard to find them. Great love all around.

“Also, big Trade Deal is possible once U.K. gets rid of the shackles. Already starting to talk!”

--- With files from The Canadian Press