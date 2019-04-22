Trump 'not even a little bit' worried about impeachment
U.S. President Donald Trump, joined by the Easter Bunny waves from the Truman Balcony of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 22, 2019, during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, April 22, 2019 1:06PM EDT
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump says that "nobody" disobeys his orders, a reference to the Mueller report, which paints a deeply unflattering picture of his presidency.
Trump made the comments Monday during the annual Easter Egg roll when asked by reporters about special counsel Robert Mueller's portrayal of a White House in which staffers often ignore the president's orders.
The report suggested that some of those refusals helped protect the president from himself.
But Trump insisted Monday: "Nobody disobeys my orders."
Trump was also asked whether he was worried about impeachment, a talking point among some liberal Democrats.
His reply? "Not even a little bit."