Trump names WWE co-founder Linda McMahon secretary of the Education Department

Hurricane-force winds hitting parts of the B.C. coast as 'bomb cyclone' develops
Hurricane-force winds of more than 120 km/h are hitting parts of the British Columbia coast as a "bomb cyclone" develops off Vancouver Island.
President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday tapped billionaire professional wrestling mogul Linda McMahon to be secretary of the Education Department, tasked with overseeing an agency Trump has promised to dismantle.
McMahon led the Small Business Administration during Trump’s initial term from 2017 to 2019 and twice ran unsuccessfully as a Republican for the U.S. Senate in Connecticut.
McMahon served on the Connecticut Board of Education for a year starting in 2009 and has spent years on the board of trustees for Sacred Heart University in Connecticut. She’s seen as a relative unknown in education circles, though she has expressed support for charter schools and school choice.
“Linda will use her decades of Leadership experience, and deep understanding of both Education and Business, to empower the next Generation of American Students and Workers, and make America Number One in Education in the World,” Trump said in a statement.
In nominating McMahon, Trump is rewarding a loyal backer of his movement who, along with Lutnick, has also helped lead his transition team. She was with him Tuesday as he attended a launch of SpaceX's Starship craft in Texas.
After her time in the Trump administration, McMahon became the chair of the board of the America First Policy Institute, a think tank created by Trump supporters and former officials who have been preparing for his return to government. McMahon has also been chair of the pro-Trump America First Action SuperPAC.
She is married to Vince McMahon, who stepped down as World Wrestling Entertainment's CEO in 2022 amid a company investigation into allegations that he engaged in sexual battery and trafficking. He also resigned as executive chairman of the board of TKO Group Holdings this January, though he has denied the allegations.
Trump and fellow Republicans have vilified Democratic efforts to alleviate student loan debt in recent years. The Biden administration has faced repeated legal challenges over efforts to cancel student loans for millions of Americans, with the Supreme Court striking down his first attempt. Republican lawmakers say the idea is unfair to those who didn’t go to college or already repaid loans.
If confirmed by the Republican-led Senate, Linda McMahon will be asked to bring the nation’s schools and universities in line with Trump’s vision of education. Trump has made sweeping promises centered on removing what he sees as “left-wing indoctrination” in America’s schools.
Trump has vowed to cut federal money for “any school pushing Critical Race Theory, transgender insanity, and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content on our children.” He has promised to fight university diversity initiatives, saying he will open civil rights investigations and fine colleges “up to the entire amount of their endowment.”
Hurricane-force winds of more than 120 km/h are hitting parts of the British Columbia coast as a "bomb cyclone" develops off Vancouver Island.
Two undersea internet cables in the Baltic Sea have been suddenly disrupted, according to local telecommunications companies, amid fresh warnings of possible Russian interference with global undersea infrastructure.
Sitting at your desk all day may put you at greater risk for heart disease –– even if you work out in your spare time, according to new research.
A Métis member of Parliament is calling on the employment minister to resign over what he calls harmful false claims to Indigenous ancestry.
A Calgary doctor is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting four patients between 2016 and 2020. Police say all four victims came forward independently in 2023 to report their alleged assaults.
A Canadian Taylor Swift fan has some 'Bad Blood' with the Calgary International Airport after security staff confiscated hundreds of dollars worth of beads she was going to use to make friendship bracelets.
Sarah McLachlan fans will be saddened to learn the famed Canadian singer has cancelled her 30th anniversary “Fumbling Towards Ecstasy” tour due to health concerns.
President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday tapped Dr. Mehmet Oz, a former television talk show host and heart surgeon, to head the agency that oversees health insurance programs for millions of older, poor and disabled Americans.
Two young women from New Brunswick have won one of the most prestigious and sought-after academic honours in the world.
Kamloops RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on a country-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large.
The historic Saint-Vincent-de-Paul federal prison, built in 1873 in Laval, Que., could become housing after Canada opened it up for development.
The Ukrainian community in Moncton is reflecting on 1,000 days of war, and how that has impacted their lives, as well as their loved ones.
Barrie police are on the scene of an ongoing investigation in the area of Bayfield Street and Heather Street.
A trifecta of storm systems is impacting Canada this week. A 'bomb' cyclone is bringing severe wind to coastal B.C, while a Texas low has triggered snow and winter storm warnings in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. On the east coast, a stalled area of low pressure has put Atlantic Canada into several days of cloudy, damp, and windy weather.
Two young women from New Brunswick have won one of the most prestigious and sought-after academic honours in the world.
President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday tapped billionaire professional wrestling mogul Linda McMahon to be secretary of the Education Department, tasked with overseeing an agency Trump has promised to dismantle.
Terry Thompson had an election to run for voters in Cascade County, Montana.
Two undersea internet cables in the Baltic Sea have been suddenly disrupted, according to local telecommunications companies, amid fresh warnings of possible Russian interference with global undersea infrastructure.
President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday tapped Dr. Mehmet Oz, a former television talk show host and heart surgeon, to head the agency that oversees health insurance programs for millions of older, poor and disabled Americans.
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has sued a court-appointed bankruptcy trustee and the families of some of the Sandy Hook victims in an attempt to stop the sale of his media empire Infowars to the satirical news outlet The Onion.
Iran has defied international demands to rein in its nuclear program and has increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels, according to a confidential report by the United Nations' nuclear watchdog seen Tuesday by The Associated Press.
Canadian human rights advocate and former Liberal justice minister Irwin Cotler — who was the target of an alleged foiled assassination plot by agents of Iran — says he isn’t concerned about the alleged threats, because he has confidence in his protective detail.
A Métis member of Parliament is calling on the employment minister to resign over what he calls harmful false claims to Indigenous ancestry.
The federal government is asking Parliament for approval to spend billions of dollars, but the ongoing stalemate in the House of Commons could prevent the Liberals from getting the green light.
A Waterloo, Ont. startup is using saliva to try and better detect concussions in athletes – before the symptoms even appear.
An inspection this year of a Tom’s of Maine’s facility in Sanford, Maine, turned up several violations, including bacteria in water used to make toothpaste, bacterial growth in another type of toothpaste and “a black mold-like substance” near manufacturing equipment, according to a warning letter from the US Food and Drug Administration to the CEO of the company’s parent firm.
Kristin Pardy hid her bulimia for more than 10 years.
SpaceX on Tuesday launched another Starship rocket, but passed up catching the booster with giant mechanical arms.
Hector Xu founded Rotor Technologies in 2021 and developed unmanned helicopters. Rotor has built two autonomous Sprayhawks and aims to have as many as 20 ready for market next year.
A Calgary teacher is embarking on the trip of a lifetime to one of the coldest places on the planet.
Sarah McLachlan fans will be saddened to learn the famed Canadian singer has cancelled her 30th anniversary “Fumbling Towards Ecstasy” tour due to health concerns.
An anonymous male celebrity says he is the victim of an extortion scheme and is suing a high-powered Texas attorney who is representing several people in civil lawsuits that accuse Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexual assault.
A Canadian Taylor Swift fan has some 'Bad Blood' with the Calgary International Airport after security staff confiscated hundreds of dollars worth of beads she was going to use to make friendship bracelets.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Tuesday she shares the "legitimate" concerns of U.S. officials about Mexico becoming a back door for China to wedge its way into the North American trading regime.
It's been a little over two months since corner stores around the province began stocking booze on their shelves and the chair of the Ontario Convenience Store Association says the new alcoholic offerings have been a lifeline for many businesses in the province.
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has sued a court-appointed bankruptcy trustee and the families of some of the Sandy Hook victims in an attempt to stop the sale of his media empire Infowars to the satirical news outlet The Onion.
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from digital nomads who have taken up location-independent jobs and can work from anywhere with an internet connection.
Delta Air Lines’ newest dining option for first class passengers isn’t anything fancy. In fact, it’s the exact opposite, because it’s fast food.
Buying life insurance in your 20s can feel like an added cost to an already long list of expenses. But experts say it can safeguard loved ones if life doesn't go as planned.
Rafael Nadal lost to Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands in the Davis Cup quarterfinals in the last match of the 22-time Grand Slam champion's career.
Just over a year since professional hockey player Adam Johnson died after another player’s skate cut his neck during a game in England, adoption of neck protection among the sport’s top players remains low.
When the Vancouver Canucks face off against the New York Rangers on Tuesday, there will be a notable absence on the ice.
An insurance crime and fraud prevention group says the Toyota Highlander was the most stolen vehicle in 2023, dethroning the Honda CR-V as the nation's top stolen car for two years in a row.
In part two of a three-part series into how thieves are able to drive off with modern vehicles so easily, CTV W5 correspondent Jon Woodward uses a device flagged by police to easily clone a car key.
When a Tesla crashed on Lakeshore Boulevard in Toronto last month, the first people on scene knew there were occupants inside but couldn't immediately get them out.
Toronto radio and podcast host Jax Irwin has recently gone viral for videos of her cute -- and at times confusing -- phone conversations.
Two young women from New Brunswick have won one of the most prestigious and sought-after academic honours in the world.
Stretching 3,000 kilometres from the tip of New Zealand to its southernmost point, with just a bicycle for transport and a tent to call home, bikepacking event Tour Aotearoa is not for the faint of heart.
When he first moved to his urban neighbourhood, Barry Devonald was surprised to be welcomed by a whole flock of new neighbours.
When George Arcioni began renovating his kitchen last summer, he didn’t expect to find a stack of letters hidden in the wall behind his oven.
A Nova Scotia couple fulfilled their wildest dreams Thursday night when they got engaged at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Toronto.
Some Calgary residents caught what appeared to be a meteor streaking across the sky early on Wednesday morning.
Four years ago, Phill Hebb started up 'Phil’s Unique Birdhouses' and since then, they’ve made their way all across Canada and into the United States.
A New Brunswick fashion designer recently won the top prize at a national event for a dress she made using an unconventional material.
Flooding in coastal areas could occur across the Lower Mainland on Wednesday, as the incoming bomb cyclone looks set to bring with it higher than usual tides.
Premier David Eby’s new cabinet is a big one. Despite winning ten fewer seats than former premier John Horgan, he has three more ministers than the previous leader.
Hurricane-force winds of more than 120 km/h are hitting parts of the British Columbia coast as a "bomb cyclone" develops off Vancouver Island.
A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with armed home invasions in Mississauga, Toronto, and Brampton, including one incident where one person was shot and seriously injured.
The Lexus RX has topped this year’s list of the most stolen vehicles in Ontario as the auto theft crisis continues to worsen across the province and country.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the City of Toronto’s early estimate of the cost to remove three major bike lanes is 'a bunch of hogwash.'
A Calgary doctor is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting four patients between 2016 and 2020. Police say all four victims came forward independently in 2023 to report their alleged assaults.
The Calgary Police Commission is proposing to use money earmarked for community crisis and mental-health groups to fund a new firearms range, unless the city offers up more in its budget.
A Canadian Taylor Swift fan has some 'Bad Blood' with the Calgary International Airport after security staff confiscated hundreds of dollars worth of beads she was going to use to make friendship bracelets.
A firefighter was taken to hospital in stable condition and four others were treated for smoke inhalation after fire on Southgate Rd.
The federal government is making a piece of land available for future housing in Ottawa's west end, on land around the historic building that houses a Keg Restaurant.
A cozy dining spot in Ottawa's Little Italy has cracked OpenTable's top 100 restaurants in Canada for 2024.
A crowd gathered in downtown Montreal on Tuesday to mark the 1,000 days since the start of the war in Ukraine.
The dismantling of a homeless encampment this week in Montreal's east end has been averted — for now.
Mayor Valerie Plante is urging the federal government to implement wider gun control measures by banning all assault weapons before Canada starts its buy back program.
From text messages to phone calls and in-person interactions, scam artists are trying to con you out of your money.
After a shutout loss the night before, the Edmonton Oilers bounced back on Tuesday with a convincing 5-2 victory over the host Ottawa Senators.
An Edmonton property developer known for reimaging old buildings says it's bewildered the Alberta government has moved ahead with a plan to tear down the former provincial museum.
Police in Cape Breton are now treating the disappearance of Kenneth “Justin” MacDonald as a homicide.
The RCMP in Nova Scotia says a teacher who was previously charged for sexual offences with a student is facing new charges after contacting a youth victim.
A mistaken alert from a college in Truro, N.S., left some residents and students in the area worried.
An incident involving reports of a man armed with a knife at the University of Manitoba Fort Garry Campus has been resolved according to Winnipeg police.
A winter storm rolling into southwestern Manitoba is bringing dangerous driving conditions with it.
Witnesses have testified about brutal cold along the border between Manitoba and Minnesota, where a family from India froze to death in early 2022 while trying to walk into the United States.
Since Monday night, snow has been falling in Saskatchewan in many areas throughout the province. This has caused chaos both on the roads for drivers and those passengers travelling by air.
A group of Indigenous elders, archaeologists and scholars have come together to explore historically significant sites pertaining to Indigenous ancestry.
Those in Saskatchewan may get an alert on their cell phones, TV, and radio Wednesday afternoon as part of a provincial emergency alert test.
The mother of a man who was fatally shot in Cambridge is marking the painful anniversary of his death by giving to others.
A Ukrainian, now living in Kitchener, describes what life is like back home and what she's doing to help her fellow refugees.
The first snowfall of the season could come this week – but don’t worry, it won’t be sticking around.
Clients of a medical aesthetics business in Saskatoon are left waiting for any indication their pre-bought services will be fulfilled after the business closed permanently.
As Saskatoon buckles down for winter, the staff at Prairie Harm Reduction gears up for the influx of people through their doors.
Saskatoon residents woke to find the city under a blanket of snow on Tuesday, with around 10 centimetres falling overnight and more on the way.
A Métis member of Parliament is calling on the employment minister to resign over what he calls harmful false claims to Indigenous ancestry.
People living on Morris Street east of Van Horne and all streets leading off Morris in Greater Sudbury are under a drinking water advisory, the health unit said Tuesday.
The City of Timmins is putting the final touches on Algonquin Boulevard East, between Balsam Street and Brunette Road.
The entrance to Labatt Park looks a little different after thieves stole part of the metal sign.
If you live in a neighbourhood that’s still under construction, you may not realize that most of the basic city services are the responsibility of the developer, as opposed to the city itself.
Work on the BRT traffic lights will result in some overnight lane closures in London.
Barrie police are on the scene of an ongoing investigation in the area of Bayfield Street and Heather Street.
Police in Barrie are investigating what they believe could be a hit-and-run after an individual was found in the city’s north end Tuesday morning with serious injuries.
Provincial police are investigating a gravel truck rollover in Kawartha Lakes Tuesday morning.
An arrest warrant has been issued by Windsor police for a 30-year-old woman wanted related to the death of a man who went missing earlier this year.
A total of 41 Ontario councillors have signed onto their own letter in opposition to the potential use of the notwithstanding clause as a means to address encampment, mental health and addictions crises. It’s in response to the letter to the premier from a dozen mayors backing the use of the measure if necessary.
The defence lawyer in the ongoing Bertrand trial has accused the RCMP of “trickery” during an interview.
Hurricane-force winds of more than 120 km/h are hitting parts of the British Columbia coast as a "bomb cyclone" develops off Vancouver Island.
An almost 40 kilometre stretch of Highway 4 on Vancouver Island was closed Tuesday evening due to the impacts of a storm that forecasted to batter the South Coast.
BC Ferries has cancelled Tuesday evening's sailings between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island in anticipation of an incoming storm.
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
On Tuesday night, Alberta country music star Corb Lund used his platform to turn the volume up on the issue, just as Crowsnest Pass residents voted on whether they want coal mining in their backyard.
Lethbridge awoke to its first snowfall of the season on Tuesday. It was only a few centimetres, but it left many Lethbridge roads icy. Much of it melted in the afternoon.
The ongoing Canada Post workers strike is affecting the ability of many to go about their day-to-day, Lethbridge Police Service included.
Taylor Swift kicked off her Eras Tour stops in Toronto last week and the frenzy for the pop star is expanding north with a tribute show and event later this month.
The repeat offender parole enforcement (ROPE) squad is asking for the public's help to find a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant for breaching his statutory release.
A company hoping to build a multi-billion-dollar wind-to-hydrogen project in western Newfoundland is eyeing other options as Canada's plans to supply Europe with green energy have not yet materialized.
The four women sipping tea around an antique wooden table in rural Newfoundland said they weren't looking for much in a mate: kindness, humour, a good sense of fun and, ideally, a full set of teeth.
Newfoundland and Labrador's return on investment for sponsoring a professional English soccer team was not quite as rosy as previously claimed.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.