U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during a meeting with China's Vice Premier Liu He in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, April 4, 2019 6:08PM EDT
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump is mocking Joe Biden's video in which the former vice-president pledges to alter behaviour that made some women uncomfortable.
The president on Thursday tweeted out a parody video made by a Trump supporter and which had been posted overnight by Dan Scavino, White House director of social media.
Biden put out a video Wednesday saying he understood that his touchy-affectionate behaviour upset some women and pledging to change his ways.
In the doctored video tweeted Thursday by Trump, images of Biden pop up alongside the vice-president, touching and nuzzling him. Trump added the caption: "WELCOME BACK JOE!"
Several women have come forward in recent days to complain about Biden's behaviour.
More than a dozen have accused Trump of sexually harassing them. Trump denied the charges.
WELCOME BACK JOE! pic.twitter.com/b2NbBSX3sx— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 4, 2019
