

The Associated Press





WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump plans to continue meeting with prospective nominees for the Supreme Court through this week.

Trump interviewed four potential nominees on Monday, spending about 45 minutes with each. All are federal appeals judges: Raymond Kethledge, Amul Thapar, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. A person with knowledge of the meetings confirmed the participants but requested anonymity to discuss them.

Trump says he'll announce his pick next week.

The Senate's top Democrat is trying to rally public opposition to any Supreme Court nominee who would oppose abortion rights. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer issued a campaign-season call to action for voters to prevent such a nominee by putting "pressure on the Senate," which confirms judicial nominees.