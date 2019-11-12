Trump, Macron to meet after French president criticized NATO
President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands during a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Published Tuesday, November 12, 2019 5:16AM EST
PARIS -- French President Emmanuel Macron says he will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of the Dec. 3-4 NATO summit in London.
Macron tweeted that he had an "excellent discussion" with Trump on Monday evening about Syria, Iran and the NATO military alliance. They evoked "lots of convergences," he said, without elaborating.
The phone call comes after Macron claimed last week that a lack of U.S. leadership is causing the "brain death" of NATO and said the European Union must step up and start acting as a strategic world power.
Trump's preoccupation with defence spending has been a constant theme since he came to office in 2016 and is expected to feature at the Dec. 3-4 summit in London.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Winds fan ferocious fires in Australia's most populous state
- Protections for 660,000 immigrants on line at U.S. Supreme Court
- Mexican official: Arrests made in killings of U.S. citizens
- Turkey tries to shed light on White Helmets founder's death
- Clinton calls U.K. government 'shameful' for not publishing Russia report