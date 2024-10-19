Trump kicks off a Pennsylvania rally by talking about Arnold Palmer's genitalia

WATCH LIVE Live updates: B.C.'s 43rd provincial election
CTV News Vancouver has special coverage of B.C.’s 43rd general election on Saturday evening, with live results and analysis.
Donald Trump's campaign suggested he would begin previewing his closing argument Saturday night with Election Day barely two weeks away. But the former U.S. president kicked off his rally with a detailed story about Arnold Palmer, at one point even praising the late, legendary golfer's genitalia.
Trump was campaigning in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, where Palmer was born in 1929 and learned to golf from his father, who suffered from polio and was head pro and greenskeeper at the local country club.
Politicians saluting Palmer in his hometown is nothing new. But Trump spent 12 full minutes doing so at the top of his speech and even suggested how much more fun the night would be if Palmer, who died in 2016, could join him on stage.
“Arnold Palmer was all man, and I say that in all due respect to women," Trump said. "This is a guy that was all man.”
Then he went even further.
“When he took the showers with other pros, they came out of there. They said, ‘Oh my God. That's unbelievable,'” Trump said with a laugh. “I had to say. We have women that are highly sophisticated here, but they used to look at Arnold as a man.”
Trump senior adviser Jason Miller told reporters before the speech that Trump planned to preview his closing argument against Vice President Kamala Harris and “start to get into that framing.” Candidates have traditionally used their final days on the campaign trail to sum up for the electorate why they deserve to win the White House.
Trump eventually hit many of his favorite campaign themes but didn't offer much in the way of new framing of the race or why he should win it. He instead boasted of creating strong tax policies and a strong military during his first term in office.
He slammed Harris as “crazy" and added a profanity.
“You have to tell Kamala Harris that you’ve had enough, that you just can’t take it anymore, we can’t stand you anymore, you’re a s— vice president,” Trump said to roars of the crowd. "The worst. You’re the worst vice president. Kamala, you’re fired. Get the hell out of here.”
He also criticized Harris for suggesting during her unsuccessful run for president in 2020 that she'd support a ban on hydraulic fracking, which is important to Pennsylvania's economy and a position Harris' campaign says she no longer supports.
Trump invited on stage members of a local steelworkers union that endorsed him. He donned a construction hat with his name on it.
He also said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called him amid Israeli's ongoing war with Hamas in Gaza.
“He said, ‘It’s incredible what’s happened,’” Trump said of the Netanyahu call before moving to a criticism of President Joe Biden, saying that the Israeli prime minister “wouldn’t listen to Biden."
Trump praised the raucous crowd, which was outside and at an airport, but also made a point of suggesting that there was more conspicuous security around him following two assassination attempts, saying, “They give you a little extra security nowadays, you notice?”
“I got more machine guns than I’ve ever seen -- look at these guys,” he said referring to security. He was interrupted by cries from the crowd of “USA! USA!” before continuing, “We’ve got more guys, and every one of them is like central casting too, holy s—.”
Then he tied it back to Latrobe's native son, adding, "They look like Arnold. Can’t look better than Arnold.”
___
Weissert reported from Washington
A powerful atmospheric river caused street flooding in parts of Metro Vancouver Saturday, closing some roads and soaking voters headed to the polls in B.C.'s provincial election.
The U.S is investigating a leak of highly classified U.S. intelligence about Israel’s plans for retaliation against Iran, according to three people familiar with the matter. One of the people familiar confirmed the documents' authenticity.
A number of parents at Oyster Pond Academy pulled their children from class Friday after learning about a gender identity presentation.
Hurricane Oscar formed Saturday off the coast of the Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. It characterized the storm as 'tiny.'
Julianna Tan says her world was turned upside down when she got a letter this summer summoning her to court.
Dua Lipa and Cher opened the Rock and Roll Hall Fame induction ceremony on Saturday night singing 'Believe' before giving way to a medley of rump shakers by funk masters Kool & the Gang and a powerhouse performance by Dionne Warwick, bringing the house down at 83.
English singer Zayn Malik on Saturday postponed a planned tour to the U.S. following the death of his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne.
A Waterloo, Ont. man is sharing video of a recent encounter with a stranger to give others an idea of the hate he experiences in the community.
Polls are now open in British Columbia, where voters in today's provincial election face a choice that would have been unthinkable just a few months ago.
The polls are open in the 43rd British Columbia provincial general election, marking the conclusion of a four-week campaign period that saw a record number of ballots cast in advance.
Polls are now closed for Nova Scotia's municipal elections and unofficial results are expected to start rolling in soon.
Montreal skateboarders are rallying to protect a Do-It-Yourself skatepark known as Project 45 from what the city has said are plans to redevelop the space but skaters fear are plans to demolish what makes it unique.
An investigation is underway after an in-custody death that took place at Spyhill Services Centre in Calgary Friday morning.
A video purporting to show dozens of North Korean recruits lining up to collect Russian military fatigues has been released by Ukrainian officials, who say it shows the introduction of troops sent by Pyongyang into the conflict.
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris appeared with Lizzo on Saturday in the singer's hometown of Detroit, marking the beginning of in-person voting and lavishing the city with praise after Republican nominee Donald Trump recently disparaged it.
Cuba's government on Saturday said that some electricity was restored on the island after one of the country's major power plants failed and left millions without electricity in an outage that started two days earlier.
Gunmen in two vehicles chased down the lawyer for Mozambique's leading opposition politician and a senior opposition official and fatally shot them in their SUV late at night on a main avenue in the capital, their party said Saturday, in a brutal burst of violence that rocked a country where tensions were already high amid a disputed election.
Over the past four years, judges at Washington's federal courthouse have punished hundreds of rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in an unprecedented assault on the nation's democracy. On the cusp of the next presidential election, some of those judges fear another burst of political violence could be coming.
The federal government says businesses can now request remission from newly announced tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and steel and aluminum products.
One of four Canadian cabinet members who are stepping down said on Friday that he has confidence in Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and he played down polls predicting the Liberals will badly lose in the next election.
The head of the RCMP and Canada's ministers of foreign affairs and public safety will be summoned to testify at a House of Commons committee about the bombshell allegations made this week about Indian state-sponsored interference in Canada.
Ontario Big City Mayors are asking the province to review mental-health laws and whether to expand the scope of involuntary treatment for people who are addicted to drugs and live on the streets.
The Canadian Cancer Society and other health advocates say a proposed settlement that may see tobacco companies pay out billions of dollars would do little to prevent future generations from becoming addicted to smoking.
More details are expected today on a proposed deal that would see the three major companies pay out billions of dollars to provinces and territories as well as smokers and their loved ones.
The image of a sleepy Saskatchewan small town with 'not a lot going on' is a well-known anecdote. However, one Saskatchewan company is hoping to change that – and allow communities both on and off the beaten path to share their stories and advertise what they have to offer.
A Newfoundland scientist known for identifying a gelatinous, rancid mass that washed up on the island's shores decades ago is hoping to get his hands on a slice of the strange white globs appearing on the province's beaches.
A federal judge on Friday delayed an order requiring Google to open up its Android app store to more competition until an appeals court decides whether to block the shake-up because of legal questions surrounding a jury's verdict that branded Google as an illegal monopolist.
Alberta Theatre Projects transformed the Martha Cohen Theatre into an Irish living room to kick off its 50th anniversary season Friday night, and all that was missing was a touch of whiskey tucked into the cup holder.
A man and woman are facing multiple charges in connection with cases of extortion and gunfire targeting Montreal restaurants over the summer months.
Canadian music and sports fans could soon receive Ticketmaster credits after a settlement was reached in a class-action lawsuit.
If you're heading out trick or treating this Halloween, you may end up with more chips, gummies, licorice and other goodies rather than chocolate. Cocoa prices have spiked, and that could be playing a trick with what your kids come home with and what you give out on Halloween night.
A move to a new city, remote work from home all day or a big change to social networks — your life experiences sometimes create loneliness that’s hard to shake.
While many Canadians created home offices at the height of the pandemic, recent Statistics Canada data reveal the number of people who work from home is about 18 per cent.
October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, which means it's the perfect time to learn how to protect yourself from scams.
Chad Kelly threw three touchdown passes and ran for another as the Toronto Argonauts held on for a 38-31 win over the Ottawa Redblacks to clinch a home playoff game on Saturday afternoon.
Former National Football League quarterback Jay Cutler was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and possession of a firearm, among other charges, after police say the car he was driving rear-ended another vehicle in Franklin, Tenn., on Thursday.
The online auction for Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run ball has just four days remaining, with the highest bid now at US$1.8 million.
An increased risk of fire has prompted the recall of thousands of Honda hybrid vehicles in Canada.
The U.S. government's road safety agency is investigating Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after getting reports of crashes in low-visibility conditions, including one that killed a pedestrian.
Canada’s border guards have seized more than 1,900 stolen cars so far this year at railyards and ports, which is over a hundred more than in 2023.
Looking for a scare with good intentions this Halloween season? The ghosts and ghouls of Eganville, Ont. invite families to tour the Haunted Walk at Lekbor Manor.
A Moncton, N.B., home has been donated to the Friends of The Moncton Hospital Foundation and will be transformed into a resource hub for people living with cancer.
A Nova Scotia man crossing Canada on foot is passing through southwestern Ontario. Trevor Redmond is perhaps better known as the ‘Fellow in Yellow.’
John Cantin vividly remembers opening day for his Victoria diner. Stress levels were high, tables were full, and one of the most popular menu items couldn’t be freed from the unyielding grip of the waffle maker.
A Manitoba professor is warning the public after a book on regional mushrooms that he suspects is AI-generated was delisted from Amazon.
A B.C. judge has issued a decision in a years-long dispute between neighbours that began with a noise complaint over barking dogs, crowing roosters and quacking ducks – awarding $15,000 in damages to the plaintiffs in the case.
An Ottawa man was arrested after taking a shower in a stranger's house, Ottawa police say.
Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) Chef Paul Natrall, the man behind Indigenous food truck Mr. Bannock, is bringing cooking classes on First Nations fare to schools and offices throughout Metro Vancouver.
Flood warnings have been issued for parts of the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island as an atmospheric river drenches the South Coast.
A woman is dead, and three others are in hospital following a shooting in Brampton on Saturday morning.
Hortense Anglin was the oldest graduate to make her way across the platform at York University's Fall Convocation ceremony this week. At the age of 87, she graduated with an Honours degree in Religious Studies.
A motorcyclist is dead after a collision on Highway 407 in Thornhill.
Calgary police said in a Saturday update that they have identified a man they want to speak with as part of an investigation into a death at SAIT.
On Saturday, community members from Country Lane Estates RV Resort raised approximately $4,500 for Katie Zipser and Brendon MacLeod, and their 10-month-old son Tucker.
A local volunteer group has agreed to step in a South Kanata home that was infested with rats.
The Canadian Civil Liberties Association says it is concerned about the constitutionality and effectiveness of a proposed 'bubble bylaw' in the City of Ottawa, that if passed, could restrict demonstrations and protests near certain public spaces.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this weekend.
A ghost shoes memorial was held on Saturday in the Plateau-Mount-Royal borough, after a young man was fatally struck by a public transit bus.
SAFE, an animal sanctuary in Mansonville in the Eastern Townships, is among a growing number of shelters in Quebec facing financial difficulties. This raises concerns that it may soon have to close its doors.
A man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of 32-year-old Aaron Staszko earlier this week.
A proposal to stop labelling carbon dioxide as a pollutant and instead celebrate it as a "foundational nutrient for all life on Earth" will be up for debate at the United Conservative Party’s annual general meeting in November.
Data from Alberta’s Ministry of Children and Family Services shows that 89 per cent of young people who have died while receiving child intervention services this year were Indigenous.
For the fourth year, Recollections by Jazz Antique Mall's parking lot has been taken over by a yard sale that aims to give back to two local food banks.
After a few plane rides that took them to another hemisphere on the other side of the world, eight young athletes representing Manitoba had the opportunity of a lifetime to compete and grow as individuals.
Winnipeg police arrested a 42-year-old man Friday in connection to an assault at a downtown bar in the 400 block of Main Street.
Winnipeg’s mayor is looking to create a fourth emergency service that would respond to mental health calls and wouldn’t require police.
Voting day in Saskatchewan’s provincial election is fast approaching. Here's everything need to know before casting your ballot.
A new mural by a local artist has been completed and unveiled in downtown Regina.
A Regina Public School Trustee candidate forum hopes to increase participation in governance at the local level.
"Mighty" Myles Beaulieu is on the mend after receiving a potentially life-saving liver transplant.
An arson investigation is underway after two trailers were destroyed during a fire in Cambridge.
Fires caused by lithium-ion batteries are causing concern for fire departments across the country, according to the organization that represents Canada’s fire chiefs.
Timmins police are asking the public to avoid the area of Sixth Avenue between Cedar Street North and Pine Street North and residents to remain inside due to a weapons investigation Saturday.
Ontario's education minister has asked officials to conduct a governance review of a Brantford-area Catholic school board after trustees spent $45,000 on a trip to Italy to buy $100,000 worth of art.
Two people are dead after a motor vehicle collision in Townsend.
Captain Bradley James Tanner of the London Fire Department (LFD) had a side job for a decade teaching people, including the London Police Service how to use defibrillators. Saturday morning, one was given in honour of the late captain.
Sarnia police are investigating a collision in the area of Exmouth Street and Lambton Mall Road.
A driver crashed into a utility pole in Tay Township early Saturday morning after allegedly swerving to avoid wildlife that was on the road.
Matt Richter has been nominated as the Green Party of Ontario’s Parry Sound–Muskoka candidate for the next provincial election.
OPP are searching for a reportedly stolen pickup truck in the Southern Georgian Bay region.
As the Wonder Broads in Windsor conclude another season of bringing breast cancer survivors together through the sport of dragon boat racing, team members are reflecting on the impact of their journey.
While accepting a lifetime achievement award Friday night, longtime local radio host Lisa Williams revealed a deeply personal challenge she’s been facing since 2018: her mother’s diagnosis with Alzheimer’s disease.
A man accused of sexual assault and forcible confinement has been arrested by Windsor police for violating his bail conditions.
British Columbia's police oversight agency is investigating a collision in downtown Victoria early Saturday morning that left one person dead and another in police custody.
The polls are open in B.C. and voters are casting ballots, but heavy rain caused polling stations in Langley and Kamloops to face disruptions.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
The last students to graduate from Lethbridge College will make history this weekend as they cross the stage at fall convocation.
While the start to fall has seen above-average temperatures for much of southern Alberta, the first chance of winter is in the forecast for Monday evening, which has many in Lethbridge preparing.
The Brooks Bandits may have changed leagues, but they haven’t changed their winning ways.
A man from northwestern Ontario has his fishing licence suspended for three years and faces fines of $15,870 for illegally selling leeches and baitfish.
Members of the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service’s traffic unit are investigating a motor vehicle crash that occurred earlier this week.
Ontario's top court breathed new life into a Charter challenge of the provincial government's emissions target on Thursday, a decision heralded as a major victory for the group of young people -- including 17-year-old Sophia Mathur from Greater Sudbury -- who brought the case and others looking to hold governments to account on climate change.
A Newfoundland scientist known for identifying a gelatinous, rancid mass that washed up on the island's shores decades ago is hoping to get his hands on a slice of the strange white globs appearing on the province's beaches.
Facing a massive bill and a looming federal deadline, town officials in Conception Bay South, N.L. are turning to algae for water filtration help.
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.
