Donald Trump Jr. is proposing that the United States send his father to Belgium for scheduled NATO talks instead of current U.S. President Joe Biden.

Trump Jr. made the statement on Twitter Tuesday evening.

"Sending Biden to Europe for 'High Stakes' NATO talks will only embolden our enemies further," he said.

"If you want to get something done right send Trump."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the same day that Biden would travel to Brussels, Belgium, for a NATO summit on March 24 to discuss Russia's war in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans on attending the same meeting.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky recently addressed lawmakers in both Canada and the United States, speaking first to Parliament on Tuesday and the U.S. Congress today.

With files from CTVNews.ca Writer Maggie Parkhill, CTVNews.ca Online Politics Producer Rachel Aiello and The Associated Press