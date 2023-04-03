Trump indicted: What to know about the case and what's next
Former President Donald Trump's court appearance Tuesday will kick off an intense legal battle as the 2024 Republican presidential candidate also fights to return to the White House.
Trump is expected to turn himself in and be arraigned in a New York courtroom, a stunning moment in American history as he becomes the first former president to stand before a judge to answer for criminal charges.
More details are expected to emerge Tuesday about the Manhattan district attorney's case against Trump. The indictment has remained under seal since the grand jury investigating hush money payments made to women during his 2016 campaign voted to bring charges against Trump. But the indictment will soon be made public.
Here's what to know about the hush money investigation, the charges against Trump and the ramifications for his bid to reclaim the presidency:
WHAT'S THIS CASE ABOUT?
The grand jury spent weeks investigating money paid during Trump's 2016 presidential campaign to two women who alleged that they had extramarital sexual encounters with him. Trump has denied the allegations.
Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen, who testified as a key prosecution witness, paid porn actor Stormy Daniels US$130,000 through a shell company he set up and was then reimbursed by Trump, whose company logged the reimbursements as legal expenses.
Earlier in 2016, Cohen also arranged for former Playboy model Karen McDougal to be paid US$150,000 by the publisher of the supermarket tabloid the National Enquirer, which squelched her story in a journalistically dubious practice known as "catch and kill."
WHAT'S AN INDICTMENT?
An indictment is the formal charge brought against someone after a grand jury -- which is made up of members of the community -- votes and enough members agree there's sufficient evidence to charge someone with a crime.
The indictment against Trump remains sealed, as is standard in New York before an arraignment. But once the document is made public, it will lay out the crime or crimes that Trump is accused of committing. Sometimes indictments include a lengthy narrative with lots of details about the allegations, while others are more basic and just outline the charges a defendant is facing.
WHAT ARE THE CHARGES?
Trump is facing multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offence, according to two people who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss information that isn't yet public.
Under the law, prosecutors must prove there was an "intent to defraud." The felony falsifying business records offence requires prosecutors to prove that the records were falsified with the intention of committing, aiding or concealing a second crime. It's not clear yet what prosecutors allege the second crime to be, but experts have said it is probably some kind of campaign finance violation.
WHAT'S AN ARRAIGNMENT?
An arraignment is generally the first time a defendant appears in court after being charged. The judge will tell Trump the charges against him and advise him of his right to go to trial and other things. Trump will enter a plea of not guilty -- as is standard for defendants to do at arraignment. The indictment is expected to be unsealed upon his arraignment.
Trump is expected to walk out of the courtroom because the charges against him don't require that bail be set in New York. It's possible -- but unlikely -- that Judge Juan Merchan could decide that Trump is a flight risk and order him held, with or without bail, though Trump's lawyers would vigorously fight that.
WHAT WILL TRUMP'S DEFENCE BE?
Trump's lawyers have vowed to "vigorously fight this political prosecution in court." Defence attorney Joe Tacopina has described Trump as a victim of extortion who had to pay the money because the allegations were going to be embarrassing to him. But he says it had nothing to do with the campaign.
Trump will no doubt try to fight the case on multiple fronts. He may try to have the case moved out of Manhattan or New York City entirely -- arguing he can't get a fair trial there -- though it's rare for judges to agree to do that.
Trump may also argue that the statute of limitations has passed. Trump has complained that the statute of limitations "long ago expired" because the hush money payments and Cohen's reimbursements happened more than six years ago.
New York's statute of limitations for most felonies is five years. For misdemeanors, it's just two years. But in New York, the clock can stop on the statute of limitations when a potential defendant is continuously outside the state. Trump visited New York rarely over the four years of his presidency and now lives mostly in Florida and New Jersey.
WHAT'S THIS GRAND JURY AND WHO TESTIFIED?
A grand jury is made up of people drawn from the community, similar to a trial jury. But unlike juries that hear trials, grand juries don't decide whether someone is guilty or innocent. They only decide whether there is enough evidence for someone to be charged.
Proceedings are closed to the public, including the media. New York grand juries have 23 people. At least 16 must be present to hear evidence or deliberate, and 12 have to agree there is enough evidence in order to issue an indictment.
The key prosecution witness was Cohen. Trump's company "grossed up" Cohen's reimbursement for the Daniels payment to defray tax payments, according to federal prosecutors who filed criminal charges against the lawyer in connection with the payments in 2018. In all, Cohen got US$360,000 plus a US$60,000 bonus, for a total of US$420,000.
Cohen pleaded guilty to violating federal campaign finance law in connection with the payments. Federal prosecutors say the payments amounted to illegal, unreported assistance to Trump's campaign. But they declined to file charges against Trump himself.
Trump was invited to testify, but didn't. The grand jury, however, heard from Robert Costello, who was once a legal adviser to Cohen. Costello indicated he has information he believes undercuts Cohen's credibility and contradicts his incriminating statements about Trump.
Another key witness was David Pecker, a longtime Trump friend and the former chief executive of the parent company of The National Enquirer.
Pecker's company, American Media Inc., secretly assisted Trump's campaign by paying US$150,000 to McDougal in August 2016 for the rights to her story about an alleged affair with Trump. The company then suppressed McDougal's story until after the election.
WHAT ABOUT SIMILAR CASES?
In a case with some parallels, federal prosecutors in 2011 brought charges over hush money payments against former U.S. Sen. John Edwards, a onetime Democratic presidential candidate and nominee for vice president. Edwards was charged with funneling nearly US$1 million in under-the-table campaign contributions to hide his pregnant lover during his 2008 run for president.
Edwards had argued that the payments were a personal matter -- intended to keep an affair secret from his wife -- and had nothing to do with the election. A jury acquitted the Democrat on one charge and deadlocked on other counts. He wasn't retried.
But that was a federal case. Trump's case deals with New York state law.
WHAT ARE THE POLITICAL RAMIFICATIONS FOR TRUMP?
Neither the indictment itself nor a conviction would prevent Trump from running for or winning the presidency in 2024.
Already, the charges have been a boon to his fundraising. The campaign announced Friday evening that it had raised over US$4 million in the 24 hours after the indictment became public, far smashing its previous record after the FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago club.
Trump's team over the weekend blasted out emails full of supportive comments from dozens of top Republicans, many of whom had already been supportive of him leading up to the indictment.
Those likely to be facing off with Trump in next year's GOP primary contests have also slammed the prosecution.
Former Vice President Mike Pence called the indictment "an outrage" and "nothing more than a political prosecution." Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said on Twitter that the indictment "is more about revenge than it is about justice." Biotech investor Vivek Ramaswamy, who is also seeking the GOP presidential nomination, called the indictment "a dark moment in American history."
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday accused Bragg of weaponizing the law "for political purposes" to bring a case against a former president, never mentioning Trump by name.
WHAT ABOUT OTHER TRUMP INVESTIGATIONS?
The New York case is just one of many legal woes Trump is facing.
The Justice Department is also investigating his retention of top secret government documents at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, after leaving the White House. Federal investigators are also still probing the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and efforts to overturn the 2020 election that Trump falsely claimed was stolen.
In Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating whether Trump and his allies illegally meddled in the 2020 election. The foreperson of a special grand jury, which heard from dozens of witnesses, said last month that the panel had recommended that numerous people be indicted, and hinted Trump could be among them. It is ultimately up to Willis to decide whether to move forward.
--------
Associated Press writers Michael R. Sisak, Michael Balsamo and Colleen Long contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau says orderly immigration system is needed, after deaths of eight migrants
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reiterating the importance of an orderly immigration system as police investigate the deaths of eight migrants, including two children, in the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne last week.
Terrorism charges laid after B.C. bus attack, ISIS named in court documents
A man who allegedly threatened one person with a knife and slashed another person's throat on a bus in B.C. is facing four terrorism charges, according to federal authorities.
NASA, CSA name Jeremy Hansen to be first Canadian to encircle the moon
Jeremy Hansen, a colonel and CF-18 pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force, has been selected to become the first Canadian to venture further into space and orbit the moon.
Trump heads to NY amid tight security ahead of his surrender
Former U.S. President Donald Trump boarded his private plane Monday and flew from Florida toward New York ahead of his expected booking and arraignment.
Teacher shot by 6-year-old student filing US$40M lawsuit
A first-grade Virginia teacher who was shot and seriously wounded by her 6-year-old student is filing a lawsuit Monday seeking US$40 million in damages from school officials, accusing them of gross negligence for allegedly ignoring multiple warnings on the day of the shooting that the boy had a gun and was in a 'violent mood.'
Indian police identify family who died crossing illegally into U.S. from Akwesasne
The four Indian nationals whose bodies were among eight pulled from the St. Lawrence River last week had been travelling in Canada on a tourist visa, a police official from their home state said Monday.
Rare collection of Shakespeare's work worth millions up for sale
Five rare editions of work from famed English playwright William Shakespeare will be on sale for more than $14 million at an upcoming book fair in New York.
Egyptian asylum seekers decry 'Islamophobia' by Canada's border agency
Attia Elserfy and other Egyptian asylum seekers spoke Monday alongside New Democrat MP Don Davies at his constituency office in Vancouver, decrying the CBSA's treatment of recent claimants affiliated with the Freedom and Justice Party and the potential denial of their refugee bids.
Montreal homeless man alleges city ticketed him hundreds of times, files lawsuit
An unhoused man is suing the City of Montreal and its police force, alleging he has received hundreds of tickets, including some on the same day, while trying to help the local homeless community. Guylain Levasseur, and his dog Misha, have been living out of a camper van for years.
Canada
-
Terrorism charges laid after B.C. bus attack, ISIS named in court documents
A man who allegedly threatened one person with a knife and slashed another person's throat on a bus in B.C. is facing four terrorism charges, according to federal authorities.
-
Indian police identify family who died crossing illegally into U.S. from Akwesasne
The four Indian nationals whose bodies were among eight pulled from the St. Lawrence River last week had been travelling in Canada on a tourist visa, a police official from their home state said Monday.
-
NASA, CSA name Jeremy Hansen to be first Canadian to encircle the moon
Jeremy Hansen, a colonel and CF-18 pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force, has been selected to become the first Canadian to venture further into space and orbit the moon.
-
Montreal homeless man alleges city ticketed him hundreds of times, files lawsuit
An unhoused man is suing the City of Montreal and its police force, alleging he has received hundreds of tickets, including some on the same day, while trying to help the local homeless community. Guylain Levasseur, and his dog Misha, have been living out of a camper van for years.
-
Court hears legal challenge over a year after government invoked Emergencies Act
A national civil liberties group says nebulous claims about economic instability or general unrest weren't enough to legally justify the Liberal government's use of the Emergencies Act early last year.
-
Egyptian asylum seekers decry 'Islamophobia' by Canada's border agency
Attia Elserfy and other Egyptian asylum seekers spoke Monday alongside New Democrat MP Don Davies at his constituency office in Vancouver, decrying the CBSA's treatment of recent claimants affiliated with the Freedom and Justice Party and the potential denial of their refugee bids.
World
-
Trump heads to NY amid tight security ahead of his surrender
Former U.S. President Donald Trump boarded his private plane Monday and flew from Florida toward New York ahead of his expected booking and arraignment.
-
Lone suspect in 1980 Paris synagogue bombing goes on trial
A Lebanese-Canadian academic who is the lone suspect in a 1980 bombing outside a Paris synagogue went on trial in absentia Monday, nearly 43 years after four people were killed and 46 wounded in the unclaimed attack.
-
Trump indicted: What to know about the case and what's next
Former President Donald Trump's court appearance Tuesday will kick off an intense legal battle for the 2024 Republican presidential candidate. Here's what to know about the hush money investigation, the charges against Trump and the ramifications for his bid to reclaim the presidency.
-
Distraction, speeding, alcohol drive up 2021 U.S. traffic deaths
Nearly 43,000 people died in U.S. traffic crashes in 2021, the highest number in 16 years with deaths due to speeding and impaired or distracted driving on the rise, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
-
Oscar Pistorius' lawyer: 'Mistake' to deny parole, appealing
There was an 'obvious mistake' in the process to deny Oscar Pistorius parole last week and the former Olympic runner is seeking to overturn that decision and have a new hearing to be considered for early release from prison as soon as possible, his lawyer told The Associated Press on Monday.
-
Teacher shot by 6-year-old student filing US$40M lawsuit
A first-grade Virginia teacher who was shot and seriously wounded by her 6-year-old student is filing a lawsuit Monday seeking US$40 million in damages from school officials, accusing them of gross negligence for allegedly ignoring multiple warnings on the day of the shooting that the boy had a gun and was in a 'violent mood.'
Politics
-
Court hears legal challenge over a year after government invoked Emergencies Act
A national civil liberties group says nebulous claims about economic instability or general unrest weren't enough to legally justify the Liberal government's use of the Emergencies Act early last year.
-
Trudeau says orderly immigration system is needed, after deaths of eight migrants
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reiterating the importance of an orderly immigration system as police investigate the deaths of eight migrants, including two children, in the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne last week.
-
AFN says it secured extra $3 billion from Ottawa for child-welfare compensation
The Assembly of First Nations says it has secured an extra $3 billion from the federal government in a historic child-welfare compensation case.
Health
-
A glass of wine or beer per day is fine for your health: new study
A new Canadian study of 4.8 million people says a daily alcoholic drink isn't likely to send anyone to an early grave, nor will it offer any of the health benefits touted by previous studies, even if it is organic red wine.
-
More people with greater needs driving $7B increase to dental-care cost
The federal government now expects far more Canadians with long-overdue dental needs to sign up for its insurance plan, and the health minister says that's why the estimated cost has risen by $7 billion.
-
Rush for diabetes and weight-loss drug Ozempic puts cross-border sales in spotlight
The B.C. government's bid to restrict the sale of diabetes drug Ozempic to prevent non-Canadian residents draining supplies was the right move and a long time coming, says Brett Skinner, founder and CEO of the Canadian Health Policy Institute.
Sci-Tech
-
50 years ago, he made the first cellphone call
On April 3, 1973, Martin Cooper stood on a sidewalk in Manhattan with a device the size of a brick and made the first public call from a cellphone to one of the men he'd been competing with to develop the device.
-
'All Systems Are Go': Montreal production company brings Charlie Brown to life for NASA spectacle
It's official: a Canadian astronaut is going into orbit around the moon in 2024 and now a Montreal company is behind a new production to promote the work of NASA's historic Artemis program.
-
Twitter pulls check mark from main New York Times account
Twitter has removed the verification check mark on the main account of The New York Times, one of CEO Elon Musk's most despised news organizations.
Entertainment
-
Shania Twain calls for equal pay and more diversity in country music
Shania Twian is standing up for others in country music. The legendary star in the genre used her acceptance speech for the Equal Play Award at Sunday's CMT Awards to call for more equity and diversity in the country music industry.
-
'Indiana Jones' to premiere at Cannes with tribute to Ford
Indiana Jones is swinging into the French Riviera.
-
Seymour Stein, record exec who signed up Madonna, dead at 80
Seymour Stein, the brash, prescient and highly successful founder of Sire Records who helped launched the careers of Madonna, Talking Heads and many others, died Sunday at age 80.
Business
-
BoC surveys show businesses, consumers gear up for slowdown as economy softens
Businesses and consumers are expecting inflation to slow faster than they previously thought but as high interest rates weigh on the economy, they're also adjusting their finances to account for a slowdown.
-
Saputo signs deal to sell two milk processing plants in Australia to Coles Group
Saputo Inc. has signed a deal to sell two milk processing plants in Australia to supermarket giant Coles Group Ltd. for about $95 million.
-
Oil producers' cuts could boost gasoline prices, help Russia
Major oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia said they're cutting supplies of crude -- again. This time, the decision was a surprise and is underlining worries about where the global economy might be headed.
Lifestyle
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to receive Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Award
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown will receive the U.S. Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Award in May, the nation's oldest women's foundation announced Monday.
-
Rare collection of Shakespeare's work worth millions up for sale
Five rare editions of work from famed English playwright William Shakespeare will be on sale for more than $14 million at an upcoming book fair in New York.
-
She's gone on 34 first dates in 19 countries over the past year. Here's what she's learned
Loni James has gone on 34 first dates in 19 countries, a series of romantic rituals full of intrigue, surprises and cultural firsts. She says that even the bad dates have been memorable -- and that all of them have taught her something. This is what she learned.
Sports
-
Falling out of love? Messi whistled by PSG fans, again
The relationship between Lionel Messi and PSG fans is not getting better. It's actually turning bitter.
-
Russian athletes set to return in taekwondo at world champs
Russian athletes are set to compete again in taekwondo at next month's world championships, the sport's governing body said Monday.
-
Peru removed as host of this year's men's Under-17 World Cup
Peru was stripped of hosting the men's Under-17 World Cup on Monday because FIFA said the country was not ready to stage the tournament later this year.
Autos
-
Distraction, speeding, alcohol drive up 2021 U.S. traffic deaths
Nearly 43,000 people died in U.S. traffic crashes in 2021, the highest number in 16 years with deaths due to speeding and impaired or distracted driving on the rise, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
-
Parisians massively vote to banish for-hire e-scooters
Parisians have overwhelmingly voted to banish the French capital's ubiquitous for-hire electric scooters from their streets.
-
Track incursion by Australian GP fans sparks investigation
Australian Grand Prix organizers have launched an investigation to determine how a group of fans managed to break through security and get dangerously close to Formula One cars before the chaotic race that featured three red flags had ended on Sunday.