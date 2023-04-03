Trump indicted: What to know about the case and what's next

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Teacher shot by 6-year-old student filing US$40M lawsuit

A first-grade Virginia teacher who was shot and seriously wounded by her 6-year-old student is filing a lawsuit Monday seeking US$40 million in damages from school officials, accusing them of gross negligence for allegedly ignoring multiple warnings on the day of the shooting that the boy had a gun and was in a 'violent mood.'

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social