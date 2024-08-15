Trump hits Harris on inflation and economics in remarks at his New Jersey golf club

BEDMINSTER, N.J. -

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that Americans are struggling with massive price hikes that he blamed on Vice President Kamala Harris, looking to saddle his new Democratic rival with the unpopular economic record of President Joe Biden.

Trump stuck close to his scripted economic message, reading from a binder in front of him in a news conference at his New Jersey golf club. A day earlier, he struggled to make a sustained case for his economic policies during a meandering speech that his campaign had billed as a major policy address.

“Kamala Harris is a radical California liberal who broke the economy, broke the border and broke the world, frankly,” Trump told reporters.

Trump was flanked by popular grocery store items, including instant coffee, sugary breakfast cereals and pastries, laid out on tables as he highlighted the cost of everything from food to car insurance to housing.

The event came one day after the Labor Department announced year-over-year inflation had reached its lowest level in more than three years in July — the latest sign that the worst price spike in four decades is fading.

But consumers are still feeling the impact of higher prices — something Trump’s campaign is banking on to motivate voters this fall.

Harris is planning her own economic policy speech Friday in North Carolina, promising to push for a federal ban on price gouging on groceries.

A small crowd of Trump supporters watched his news conference from the periphery, occasionally cheering him on. But without a crowd of thousands to please with red meat attacks on his enemies, Trump stuck closer to his prepared remarks.

Hours before the news conference, Trump’s campaign leaders announced they were expanding his staff, bringing a number of former aides and outside advisers formally into the fold. Corey Lewandowski, Taylor Budowich, Alex Pfeiffer, Alex Bruesewitz and Tim Murtaugh will advise the campaign’s senior leadership.

Lewandowski was Trump's first campaign manager during his 2016 campaign. Budowich and Pfeiffer are moving over from MAGA Inc., a pro-Trump super PAC. Bruesewitz produces pro-Trump content for a large social media following. And Murtaugh was the communications director for Trump’s 2020 campaign.

Summer has traditionally been the time for shakeups in Trump’s two prior campaigns. This year's change comes weeks after the campaign itself was transformed by President Joe Biden's decision to end his reelection campaign and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump gave his top advisers a vote of confidence Thursday, writing on his social media platform that his management team headed by Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles is “THE BEST.”

Trump spoke to the press as he steps up his criticism of Harris for not holding a news conference or sitting down for interviews since Biden made way for her.

Cooper reported from Phoenix.