

The Associated Press





NEW YORK - Lawyers for U.S. President Donald Trump have asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit brought against his charitable foundation by New York's attorney general, arguing that it was politically motivated.

Attorney Alan Futerfas argued in a motion filed late Thursday that former Attorney General Eric Schneiderman made it his stated mission to “lead the resistance” and used his public antipathy for Trump to solicit campaign donations.

Schneiderman later resigned in a sexual abuse scandal. His successor, Democratic Attorney General Barbara Underwood, filed the lawsuit in June.

The suit accuses Trump's foundation of serving as a personal piggy bank for his businesses, legal bills and presidential campaign. It seeks $2.8 million in restitution and the dissolution of the foundation.

The AG's office said Thursday it won't back down from holding Trump accountable.