Trump floats 'migrant league of fighters' in latest dehumanizing rhetoric against migrants

Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi wins Alberta NDP leadership
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi will replace Rachel Notley as the Alberta NDP leader after receiving 86 per cent of the vote on the first ballot.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump on Saturday said he floated the idea of having a “migrant league of fighters” to UFC President Dana White, again employing dehumanizing language to describe people who enter the U.S. illegally.
“I said, ‘Dana, I have an idea: Why don’t you set up a migrant league of fighters and have your regular league of fighters. And then you have the champion of your league — these are the greatest fighters in the world — fight the champion of the migrants. I think the migrants’ guy might win, that’s how tough they are,” the presumptive GOP presidential nominee said at a gathering of Christian conservatives in Washington.
Trump added, “He didn’t like that idea too much, but actually, it’s not the worst idea I’ve ever had.”
The former president repeated the comments at a campaign rally in Philadelphia later Saturday.
U.S. President Joe Biden’s campaign swiftly denounced the comments Saturday afternoon.
“Fitting that convicted felon Donald Trump spent his time at a religious conference threatening to round up Latinos, bragging about ripping away Americans’ freedoms, and promising to be even more extreme if he regains power,” spokesperson Sarafina Chitika said. “Trump’s incoherent, unhinged tirade showed voters in his own words that he is a threat to our freedoms and is too dangerous to be let anywhere near the White House again.”
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at the Road to Majority conference in Washington, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
The former president has repeatedly used dehumanizing and inflammatory rhetoric when referring to immigrants and has made stoking fears about undocumented immigrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border a central part of reelection campaign. He said at a campaign rally in Ohio in March that he thought some undocumented migrants were “not people,” and weeks later said he thought undocumented migrants who commit violent crimes are “not humans” and instead “animals.”
Trump used language often employed by White supremacists and nativists when he claimed in an interview last year that undocumented immigrants were “poisoning the blood of our country.” The Biden campaign drew a link between the comments and Adolf Hitler, who wrote about the “contamination of the blood” or “blood poisoning” in “Mein Kampf.”
The former president regularly claims without evidence that other countries are sending “prisoners, murderers, drug dealers, mental patients and terrorists” to the US. At his campaign rallies, he spotlights violent crimes committed by undocumented immigrants as he bashes Biden’s handling of security at the border.
As president, Trump took steps to curb both illegal and legal immigration, targeting visa programs and seeking to restrict refugee resettlements. He also temporarily banned travel from seven Muslim-majority countries while in office. During his 2024 campaign, Trump has vowed to carry out the “largest domestic deportation operation in American history” to combat what he claims is an “invasion of our country.”
A woman who was found dead alongside three of her family members at a home in rural southwestern Ontario this week is being remembered as a selfless, caring mother who worked tirelessly for her community.
An Olds, Alta., woman with accessibility issues is speaking out against the town after local bylaw officers informed her she would receive a $5,000 fine if she was caught using her mobility scooter on any street, sidewalk or pathway in town.
A coalition of B.C. First Nations involved in open-net salmon farming have called on Canadian actors William Shatner and Ryan Reynolds to apologize for a profanity-laced video criticizing the wider industry.
The person most unlikely to be cancelled in U.S. history — iconic American singer, songwriter and actress, Dolly Parton — has been caught in the crosshairs of cancel culture.
A man trying to drown two small children at a Connecticut beach early Saturday morning was thwarted by police officers, according to authorities.
The vehicle which is believed to be involved in an inter-provincial missing child investigation has been located in Saskatchewan.
A toddler and a 40-year-old were killed in a quadruple shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. residence Friday morning, as police announce an arrest in what they're describing as a 'targeted' incident.
Taylor Swift brought her Eras Tour to London’s Wembley Stadium on Friday with some famous faces in the audience, including the Prince of Wales and two of his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man who was pulled from a fire at a restaurant in Scarborough early Saturday morning.
A group of pro-Palestinian protesters has set up an encampment at Victoria Square in downtown Montreal.
Traffic began moving again overnight on Highway 97 north of Lac La Hache, B.C., after a pair of crashes – one involving a school bus – left one person dead and sent 14 people to hospital Friday afternoon.
A Maine doctor who runs an addiction treatment center has been convicted on multiple counts of illegally distributing opioids, including oxycodone, hydromorphone and fentanyl.
A nuclear-powered U.S. aircraft carrier arrived Saturday in South Korea for a three-way exercise involving Japan as they step up military training to cope with North Korean threats, which have escalated following a security pact with Russia.
Donald Trump told a group of evangelicals they 'cannot afford to sit on the sidelines' of the 2024 election, imploring them at one point to 'go and vote, Christians, please!'
Many are called but only one can be chosen to become Donald Trump's running mate in the upcoming election. Who will that be? CTV News' political analyst Eric Ham weighs in on what traits Trump's looking for, and who's in the running to become the potential next vice-president of the United States.
Provinces are reaching out to Democrats and Republicans alike to make their case for co-operation, bolstering efforts by the federal government to ensure Canada is prepared for any outcome in the upcoming United States election.
A video circulating online shows MP and former cabinet minister Marco Mendicino get spat on while on his way into a government building in Ottawa.
Here's the message from Dr. Marcas Bamman, a physiologist with decades of research into aging who preaches the benefits of weight-resistance training for those who are getting up there.
On paper, penicillin allergy is a common condition, with about 10 per cent of Canadians having one noted in their medical record. However, the reality is that very few of these diagnoses are accurate.
With summer officially here, many people are excited to go hiking along their favourite local trails or tackle an out-of-town bucket-list hike. But before you grab your backpack and race out the door, hiking and safety officials urge caution.
A proposal to add warning labels to social media is a step in the right direction, but will likely not be enough on their own to curb the negative effects of social media on teenagers, an expert in clinical psychology says.
NASA is planning to launch a satellite that will hunt for asteroids and comets that could pose a danger to Earth.
University of Toronto computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton describes plenty to fear with AI, but with visions of combat drones, mass surveillance and robot overlords ahead, there may be space for hope.
The film marked the first and only time he had acted opposite son Kiefer Sutherland, and they were cast as a former gunslinger and his estranged father who confronted a merciless businessman in 1872 Wyoming.
A group of hackers claiming responsibility for a cyberattack on CDK's software systems has demanded millions of dollars in ransom to put an end to the hack, which affected auto dealers across the United States, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.
The decrease in the Bank of Canada's (BoC) interest rate has helped buyers gain more confidence in the real estate market, but an Ottawa real estate broker says uncertainty remains an issue leaving some buyers skeptical.
Truth Social owner Trump Media & Technology Group has gone ice-cold.
An Ottawa-based artist is responsible for Friday's Google Doodle celebrating ribbon skirts and shirts. The Doodle was posted on National Indigenous Peoples Day in Canada.
French luxury conglomerate LVMH has added a tiny Parisian bistro to its sprawling empire of designer fashion brands, jewelry makers and hotels.
Honciuc Menendez is barely old enough to get a driver’s licence but on Friday he’ll officially graduate from the University of Toronto with distinction.
Cristiano Ronaldo should consider himself lucky to have come to no harm after being confronted on the field by four supporters who wanted selfies during a European Championship match on Saturday, Portugal coach Roberto Martinez said.
When Arda Güler scored a stunning goal in Turkey’s 3-1 win against Georgia this week – rifling the ball into the top corner from distance – it enhanced his status as one of the best young soccer players in the world.
Kevin De Bruyne scored and Belgium got its European Championship campaign up and running after beating Romania 2-0 on Saturday
Toronto police say they have arrested four suspects and recovered more than 100 stolen vehicles as part of a months-long auto theft probe that involved a former ServiceOntario employee.
Bugatti has unveiled its new model, the Bugatti Tourbillon, a massively powerful hybrid with an equally impressive price tag. The car will replace the US$3.3 million, 1,500 horsepower Bugatti Chiron.
For the first time in two years, a model of the RMS Titanic will return to the Halifax Public Gardens, thanks in part to public demand.
A decision to quietly remove a decades-old Heritage Minute on Louis Riel has left some in the Métis community scratching their heads, as questions are raised about how Canada's history is portrayed.
There's a changing of the guard at Victim Services Toronto, as one trauma dog hangs up her harness and another reports for duty.
The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) out of Western University in Ontario confirmed that five tornadoes touched down in Quebec during the June 13 storm, bringing the total number of tornadoes in the project to six.
A Superior Court judge has ordered the Quebec government to pay taxi drivers $143 million in compensation for its decision to abolish their permits nearly five years ago.
Police say a deer gained entry to a basement apartment in Ottawa's west end this week and refused to leave.
A Calgary woman who recently had a health scare is looking to make contact with a woman in her neighbourhood who helped get her to hospital.
High school students from Guelph, Ont. had the chance to perform with a legendary rock band on Friday night.
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has overturned a ruling by the province's Environmental Appeal Board after finding that the conduct of the panel's chair and one of its members led to a "reasonable apprehension of bias" in its decision.
B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was seriously injured while being arrested in Dawson Creek.
Thousands of spectators are expected to turn up to the Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival, which takes place this weekend on Vancouver’s False Creek.
A severe thunderstorm watch and a rainfall warning previously issued for Toronto and others parts of the GTA Saturday have now ended.
An Olds, Alta., woman with accessibility issues is speaking out against the town after local bylaw officers informed her she would receive a $5,000 fine if she was caught using her mobility scooter on any street, sidewalk or pathway in town.
Within hours of Bill C-59 being passed, which introduced an amendment to the Competition Act, businesses and industry associations took down climate related disclosures from their websites.
A popular pathway through the heart of Kanata has been turned into a corridor of vandalism.
Ottawa paramedics say a man was seriously injured following a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on Highway 417 Friday night.
The Bascule Bridge of the LaSalle Causeway has been demolished and finally opening a crucial path for marine traffic, but at least one cruise ship company is not satisfied.
A group of pro-Palestinian protesters has set up an encampment at Victoria Square in downtown Montreal.
Montreal police say that two women and one man, all in their early twenties, were found Saturday afternoon in good health.
The housing crisis means many tenants feel they are being overcharged for rent since apartments are in such high demand. A few banded together to make their voices heard but are fearful that speaking out could lead to eviction.
A storybook Stanley Cup win is there for the Edmonton Oilers.
A west-central Alberta community has declared a local health-care crisis to try to bolster its sagging numbers of family doctors.
A 71-year-old man has died following a stabbing in Fredericton.
Nova Scotia RCMP say a man who was wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant was arrested Saturday on the Eastern Shore.
What would happen in the event of a city-wide wireless communication outage?
Manitoba RCMP has arrested three people in two separate homicide investigations.
There is a chance for severe thunderstorms in much of southwestern Manitoba according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Mothers and families struggling with postpartum depression or navigating the struggles of parenthood have access to some help through a new wellness centre which opened its doors in Regina Saturday.
A large part of Saskatchewan is at a high risk for thunderstorms heading into Sunday, according to an outlook by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
A Waterloo regional police officer who shot and killed a man in Kitchener, Ont., earlier this year will not be charged, the province’s Special Investigations Unit said in a press release Friday.
The weekend-long event drew thousands of attendees on Saturday, showcasing the myriad of cultures that contribute to the city’s unique tapestry.
Alexandra Pinto has anchored her last newscast for CTV Kitchener after more than 10 years with the station.
A 25-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after being hit by a car while riding an electric scooter early Saturday morning.
Over a hundred floats, representing institutions from across Saskatchewan took part in the 2024 Pride Parade —Saskatoon's largest annual parade event.
An early morning fire that ripped through a structure in North Battleford claimed the life of one individual.
Cottagers who live near the area where murder suspect Lucas MacDonald was captured say they didn't realize how much danger they were in.
Ontario Provincial Police in North Bay released a video Friday of a three-vehicle crash in Callander, Ont., caused by a collision with a deer.
London police would not confirm how the teenager died, however did tell CTV News they responded about 10 p.m. Friday in relation to a disturbance in the area of Southdale and Milbank Drive.
A busy intersection in south London has reopened following a crash Saturday afternoon. According to London police, officers are investigating a motor vehicle collision.
According to Environment Canada, conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes. Strong winds, large hail and heavy rain are also possible.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms are on the way through the region.
As Pride month events continue throughout the region, on Saturday, the festivities were extra special in New Tecumseth.
Multiple Ontario Provincial Police officers have been cleared of wrongdoing in an investigation where a man suffered serious injuries.
The Chimczuk Museum is pouring out the history of whisky and its connection to Windsor-Essex through the opening of a temporary exhibit titled “Beyond the Barrel: Windsor’s Whisky History.”
A UFC Hall of Fame inductee and one of the pioneers of mixed martial arts is in Lakeshore this weekend to host a special training seminar at Hybrid Training Academy.
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.
A pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 97 in the B.C. Interior early Friday afternoon as emergency crews were responding a school bus crash that caused “numerous” injuries to those on board.
Police in the Okanagan have been impounding more than a vehicle per day for excessive speeding this year.
National Indigenous People’s Day celebrations got an early start today.
The resurgence of the Oilers in the NHL finals might be a tough pill for hockey fans in Calgary to swallow, but down in Lethbridge, they’re giving Friday night’s Game 6 the big screen treatment.
Parks officials say two hikers injured in an Alberta bear attack last week are now out of hospital.
An Indigenous not-for-profit energy company is releasing a book about its fight to bring electricity to a group of First Nation communities on northern Ontario's James Bay coast.
Environment Canada has issued a heavy rainfall warning for much of northeastern Ontario, with rain expected to arrive Saturday and continue into Sunday.
A coroner’s inquest will be held beginning July 29 into the 2017 death of Ruthann Quequish of Kingfisher Lake First Nation.
Officials in central Labrador say the wildfire threatening the evacuated town of Churchill Falls remained stable Saturday, but there was no sign of significant rain in the forecast.
Water bombers from Quebec and Ontario will soon be helping battle wildfires in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Historic monuments adorning the National War Memorial in downtown St. John’s, N.L. are being restored to their full glory this week ahead of Memorial Day ceremonies.
