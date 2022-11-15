Donald Trump announces bid to be U.S. president again

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Poland's foreign ministry says missile that killed 2 was Russian-made, president displays caution

Poland's foreign ministry says that a Russian-made missile fell in the eastern part of the country, killing two people in a blast that would mark the first time since the invasion of Ukraine that Russian weapons came down on a NATO country. Polish President Andrzej Duda was more cautious, telling reporters that officials did not know for sure who fired the missile and that it was 'most probably' Russian-made.

Police officers gather outside a grain depot in Przewodow, eastern Poland, Nov. 15, 2022 where the Polish Foreign Ministry said that a Russian-made missile fell and killed two people. (AP Photo)

EXPLAINER

EXPLAINER | How NATO's obligations could be triggered by Ukraine conflict

A deadly explosion occurred in NATO member Poland's territory near its border with Ukraine on Tuesday, and if it is determined that Moscow was to blame for the blast, it could trigger NATO’s principle of collective defence known as Article 5.

Biden calls 'emergency' meeting after missile hits Poland

President Joe Biden called an "emergency" meeting of G7 and NATO leaders in Indonesia Wednesday morning for consultations after NATO-ally Poland said a "Russian-made" missile killed two people in the eastern part of its country near the Ukraine border.

Canada

World

  • EXPLAINER

    EXPLAINER | How NATO's obligations could be triggered by Ukraine conflict

    A deadly explosion occurred in NATO member Poland's territory near its border with Ukraine on Tuesday, and if it is determined that Moscow was to blame for the blast, it could trigger NATO’s principle of collective defence known as Article 5.

    Heads of delegations take part in a plenary session at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on Thursday, March 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

  • Migration talks mark progress in tense U.S.-Cuba relations

    Following a series of talks on migration with the Biden administration, Cuba said Tuesday that it will receive deportation flights from the United States that had been stalled in the pandemic -- and said it was open to continuing dialogue with Washington.

  • Florida's Scott takes on McConnell in bid for Senate leader

    Florida Sen. Rick Scott said Tuesday that he will mount a long-shot bid to unseat Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, opening the latest front in an intraparty battle between allies of McConnell and former President Donald Trump over the direction of the GOP following a disappointing showing in last week's midterm elections.

  • Texas sends next busload of migrants to Philadelphia

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Philadelphia will be the next destination for migrants the state is transporting from the U.S.-Mexico border by the thousands to Democratic-led locales, putting a new bus on the road a week after the Republican easily won reelection.

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social