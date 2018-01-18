Trump era encouraging world dictators, human rights group says
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conversations with the Women of America at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. (AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, January 18, 2018 3:39AM EST
PARIS - Human Rights Watch says that new intolerance in countries like the United States is encouraging oppressive strongmen from Russia to China and Turkey.
The advocacy group's annual report released Thursday says immigrant-bashing and other populist policies pose "an enormous threat" to hard-fought minority rights in democracies.
The group's director, Kenneth Roth, singled out President Donald Trump, saying he "has broken all the taboos against racism, against misogyny, against xenophobia."
While Trump's supporters welcome his frank discourse, Roth said it has international fallout because "this makes it much more difficult to stigmatize authoritarian leaders."
The report urges democratic governments to address the problems that allowed populism to prosper, such as income inequality, fears of terrorism and growing migration. It also urges popular resistance.