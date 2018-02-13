Trump donates fourth-quarter salary for infrastructure
A $100,000 cheque from U.S. President Donald Trump's quarterly salary, donated to the Department of Transportation, is presented during the daily press briefing in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo)
Ken Thomas, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, February 13, 2018 3:56PM EST
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump is donating his fourth-quarter salary in 2017 to the Transportation Department to help address the nation's infrastructure.
Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is accepting the cheque from the president in the amount of $100,000. The donation announced Tuesday in the White House briefing room comes a day after Trump released a plan to rebuild crumbling roads, bridges and ports.
The Transportation Department says the funds will be used for a grant program that deals with critical infrastructure projects.
The president previously donated his salary to the Department of Health and Human Services, the National Park Service and the Education Department.
As a candidate, Trump vowed not to take a salary, which is $400,000 annually. By law, he must be paid, so he is donating the money.
