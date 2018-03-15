Trump denies reports of imminent White House staff overhaul
Published Thursday, March 15, 2018
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump says there will "always be change, but very little" in the White House as he denies reports of an impending widespread administration overhaul.
But the president says he wants to "see different ideas" in his administration.
Trump is dismissing stories of an imminent shake-up that could impact chief of staff John Kelly, national security adviser H.R. McMaster and several Cabinet members. But White House officials say Trump has been moving toward replacing embattled Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin.
The reports follow the firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson this week, and the recently announced resignations of top economic adviser Gary Cohn and communications director Hope Hicks.
