

The Associated Press





WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump is pushing back against his own chief of staff over the border wall with Mexico.

Trump tweets that “The Wall is the Wall, it has never changed or evolved from the first day I conceived of it.”

Some Democrats who met with Trump aide John Kelly on Wednesday say Kelly told them there are parts of the border where a wall isn't needed and that Trump didn't know that when making campaign promises.

Trump is now tweeting that some of the wall will be “see through and it was never intended to be built in areas where there is natural protection such as mountains, wastelands or tough rivers or water ...”

He's also saying the wall “will be paid for, directly or indirectly, or through longer term reimbursement, by Mexico, which has a ridiculous $71 billion dollar trade surplus with the U.S. The $20 billion dollar Wall is 'peanuts' compared to what Mexico makes from the U.S.”

