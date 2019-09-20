

Mary Clare Jalonick and Lisa Mascaro, The Associated Press





WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump defended himself Friday against a whistleblower's complaint, including a reported private conversation with a foreign leader.

The government's intelligence watchdog said Thursday that the complaint, which the administration has refused to let Congress see, is "serious" and "urgent," But Trump says he's done nothing wrong.

Some of the whistleblower's allegations appear to centre on Ukraine, according to The Washington Post and The New York Times. In a tweet Friday, Trump did not reference Ukraine or any other country, but said "there was nothing said wrong." He tweeted that there was a "perfectly fine and respectful conversation."

The Radical Left Democrats and their Fake News Media partners, headed up again by Little Adam Schiff, and batting Zero for 21 against me, are at it again! They think I may have had a “dicey” conversation with a certain foreign leader based on a “highly partisan” whistleblowers.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2019