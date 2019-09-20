Trump defends private conversation with foreign leader
U.S. President Donald Trump hangs up the phone in the Oval Office of the White House, on Aug. 27, 2018. (Evan Vucci / AP)
Mary Clare Jalonick and Lisa Mascaro, The Associated Press
Published Friday, September 20, 2019 10:39AM EDT
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump defended himself Friday against a whistleblower's complaint, including a reported private conversation with a foreign leader.
The government's intelligence watchdog said Thursday that the complaint, which the administration has refused to let Congress see, is "serious" and "urgent," But Trump says he's done nothing wrong.
Some of the whistleblower's allegations appear to centre on Ukraine, according to The Washington Post and The New York Times. In a tweet Friday, Trump did not reference Ukraine or any other country, but said "there was nothing said wrong." He tweeted that there was a "perfectly fine and respectful conversation."
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- New York Mayor Bill de Blasio drops 2020 presidential bid
- 'Trudeau's Campaign in Turmoil…': How international media is covering Trudeau's racist brownface, blackface photos
- Trump defends private conversation with foreign leader
- Young protesters around globe demand climate change action
- Man wanted after allegedly filing, completing divorce from wife without her knowing