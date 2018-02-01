Trump declares 2017 one of GOP's 'greatest years in the history of the party'
Catherine Lucey, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, February 1, 2018 1:42PM EST
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. - U.S. President Donald Trump says Republicans are coming off one of "the greatest years in the history of a party."
Trump is speaking to the House and Senate Republicans' annual legislative retreat at the luxury Greenbrier Resort.
Trump is taking a victory lap, stressing the newly enacted tax overhaul and efforts to reduce regulations.
The president adds that Republican Speaker Paul Ryan recently told him that "he's never seen the Republican party so united."
He's also attacking Democrats for not supporting his agenda. Trump says that during his State of the Union address they "sat there stone cold, no smile, no applause."
He suggests Democrats would prefer to see Republicans fail than see the country thrive.
