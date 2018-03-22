Trump: 'Crazy' Biden would go down crying if he assaulted me
In this March 6, 2018 file photo, former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a rally in support of Conor Lamb, the Democratic candidate for the March 13 special election in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District in Collier, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, March 22, 2018 7:17AM EDT
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump is lashing out at Joe Biden for wanting to "beat the hell out of him," saying the former vice-president "would go down fast and hard, crying all the way."
The Republican president tweeted Thursday: "Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn't know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don't threaten people Joe!"
Biden spoke at an anti-sexual assault rally in Florida on Tuesday and cited lewd comments Trump made in a 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape about grabbing women.
The Democrat said, "If we were in high school, I'd take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him."
