Trump confirms CNBC contributor Kudlow to be economic aide
Larry Kudlow, a longtime fixture on the CNBC business news network who previously served in the Reagan administration, is interviewed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, March 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, March 15, 2018 7:55AM EDT
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump is confirming he's picked CNBC contributor Larry Kudlow as his top economic adviser and says the country is in line for a long run of upbeat financial news.
Trump tweets that the U.S. "will have many years of Great Economic & Financial Success, with low taxes, unparalleled innovation, fair trade and an ever expanding labour force leading the way!"
Kudlow is succeeding Gary Cohn, a former Goldman Sachs executive, at the White House. Cohn's leaving after a dispute over Trump's decision to impose tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.
Kudlow served in the Reagan administration and has emerged as a leading proponent of tax cuts and a smaller government.
Kudlow is joining the administration in the middle of a Cabinet and West Wing overhaul.
Larry Kudlow will be my Chief Economic Advisor as Director of the National Economic Council. Our Country will have many years of Great Economic & Financial Success, with low taxes, unparalleled innovation, fair trade and an ever expanding labor force leading the way! #MAGA— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2018