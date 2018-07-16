

The Associated Press





HELSINKI - U.S. President Donald Trump says the Russia investigation has been a "disaster" for the United States and has kept America and Russia "separated."

Speaking during a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, he reiterates that there was "no collusion" between his campaign and the Russian government.

Trump says he ran a "clean campaign" and he beat his Democratic presidential rival Hillary Clinton "easily." The president says it's a "shame" there is a cloud over his administration. He says he ran a "brilliant campaign and that's why I'm president."

Putin is pushing back against claims that his government interfered in the U.S. election. He says there's "no evidence when it comes to the actual facts."

Trump also said the United States and Russia must find ways to “co-operate in pursuit of shared interests.”

Trump says a productive dialogue between the U.S. and Russia is good for both countries and “is good for the world.”

Speaking in Finland after a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump says they discussed disagreements between their countries “at length.”

Trump adds that relations between the U.S. and Russia have never been worse. He adds that he thinks that “changed as of about four hours ago.”

He says he’s sure that he and Putin will meet again often in the future.

Arms control

Putin says he and Trump have agreed to continue detailed discussions on arms control issues. He said Russia and the U.S. should discuss a possible extension of the 2010 New START nuclear arms reduction treaty and the implementation of the 1987 Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty.

Putin added that other issues that Russia would like to discuss in the arms control sphere are the U.S. missile defence plans and the weaponization of space.

In general, he said, the talks with Trump took place in an "open and businesslike atmosphere" and he characterized them as "successful and useful.

Developing