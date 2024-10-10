Trump complains about disaster response as he and Harris campaign following Milton's landfall

TD Bank hit with record US$3 billion fine over drug cartel money laundering
TD Bank will pay US$3 billion to settle charges that it failed to properly monitor money laundering by drug cartels, regulators announced Thursday.
Donald Trump on Thursday again complained about the federal response to natural disasters that have damaged much of the Southeast as he seeks to gain a political advantage from the tropical weather.
The former president spoke at the Detroit Economic Club after holding rallies in Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Vice-President Kamala Harris is scheduled to attend a Univision town hall in Las Vegas and an evening rally in Phoenix while remaining in close contact with the White House and monitoring federal disaster response efforts.
Trump sent a message to people affected by Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene. He praised Republican governors of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina but suggested the federal response had been lacking, particularly in North Carolina, where he alleged the government after Helene had “not done what you’re supposed to be doing."
“They’ve let those people suffer unjustly,” said Trump, who has for several days promoted falsehoods about the response of President Joe Biden and emergency management officials.
Biden, who said Milton “is looking like the storm of the century,” postponed a trip to Germany and Angola to cope with its aftermath. He and Harris were huddling with top officials in the Situation Room to discuss disaster response.
Even amid the hurricane, both the Harris and Trump campaigns are using their travel strategically, trying to increase support with key voting blocs who could decide an election expected to be exceedingly close.
Trump has emphasized picking up votes in heavily Hispanic parts of Pennsylvania, including Reading, where he held a rally Wednesday. Harris is out west as her campaign looks to increase support among Hispanic voters there, especially men. Her campaign began a group this week known as “Hombres con Harris.”
Harris's running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, attended an Hombres kickoff event with Arizona Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego, and actor Jaime Camil in Phoenix on Wednesday. Similar gatherings were held elsewhere in Arizona, as well as in Nevada and Pennsylvania.
The group is planning to hold upcoming events at Latino-owned small businesses, union halls, barbecues and community events until Election Day.
The Harris campaign has also aimed to reach Hispanic voters who may not be closely following the election by doing things like having Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Harris's campaign manager, attend the recent boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga in Las Vegas, and holding events at churches and elsewhere to mark Mexican Independence Day in September.
Harris's campaign also announced last month that it was spending US$3 million on Spanish-language radio ads and focusing on sport events like baseball games and boxing matches.
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she boards Air Force Two at LaGuardia International Airport, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Meanwhile, former president Barack Obama is also hitting the campaign trail on Thursday night, making his first appearance for Harris at a rally in Pittsburgh.
That begins what the Harris campaign says will be a series of campaign stops Obama will make on the vice-president's behalf. Biden spent Monday campaigning in suburban Philadelphia, but has made just one joint appearance with Harris, joining her in Pittsburgh on Labor Day, since he announced he was leaving the race and endorsing her in July.
Obama was among the key Democrats who were part of a behind-the-scenes effort to encourage Biden, his former vice president, to drop out. Obama and Harris have also been friends for two decades, since he ran for Senate in Illinois. She campaigned for him when he sought the presidency in 2008.
Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, causing widespread destruction and immobilizing critical infrastructure. The extent of the damage is not yet known.
Hurricane Milton ripped through Florida Wednesday evening, leaving a trail of destruction, flooding and power outages.
Several models of Fisher-Price infant swings have been recalled in Canada after the company received reports of fatalities link to affected products.
The hosts of ABC's 'The View' clapped back at Donald Trump on Thursday, a day after the Republican nominee for president insulted co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg.
Florida saw a record number of tornado warnings in a single day Wednesday. An expert says this phenomenon is not unheard of.
Police north of Toronto have released video of what they’re describing as a violent, targeted robbery in Thornhill, where suspects boxed in the victim’s car and made off with a suitcase filled with cash.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says that while his party backed a Bloc Quebecois motion seeking money to boost seniors' benefits, he thinks there are 'other ways' to address affordability for older Canadians.
Ethel Kennedy, the wife of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy who raised their 11 children after he was assassinated and remained dedicated to social causes and the family’s legacy for decades thereafter, died on Thursday, her family said. She was 96.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he's in favour of mandatory, involuntary drug and psychiatric treatment for kids and prisoners who are found to be incapable of making decisions for themselves.
One of the B.C. Conservative candidates running in the province's second-largest city has apologized for "completely unacceptable" comments he made about Muslims and Palestinians.
A Halifax-area couple has been ordered to pay nearly $61,000 in damages and $4,000 in court costs after their dog attacked and injured a homecare nurse at their residence in 2016.
The superintendent of the Winnipeg School Division (WSD) has apologized over a message displayed during a professional development day on Wednesday.
Gunmen invaded another town north of Haiti’s capital on Thursday, shooting at people and setting homes on fire, just a week after a massacre killed at least 115 people in the country’s central region. The number of casualties was not immediately known.
Prince William and the Princess of Wales on Thursday carried out their first joint public engagement since the end of Kate's chemotherapy by meeting the bereaved parents of victims of a stabbing rampage in the seaside town of Southport.
As U.S. officials struggle to push back against misinformation about natural disasters hitting the country, at least three congressional Republicans condemned conspiracy theories repeated by fellow members of their party.
The parliamentary budget officer says his updated report on the federal carbon price is largely consistent with his earlier findings, even after adjusting for a previous error.
Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu and Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak are urging MPs across party lines to support legislation to ensure First Nations have clean drinking water in their communities.
Twin brothers who were born conjoined recently celebrated their first birthday after undergoing successful separation surgery.
For Scarlett Hicks, everyday life is challenging, as the two-year-old lives with a long list of medical conditions.
COVID-19 could be a powerful risk factor for heart attacks and strokes for as long as three years after an infection, a large new study suggests.
Expectations are high for the long-awaited unveiling of Tesla's robotaxi at a Hollywood studio Thursday night. Too high for some analysts and investors.
A new 3D scan has revealed previously unseen details of the wreck of Antarctic explorer Ernest Shackleton’s HMS Endurance, which was found in 2022 – more than a century after the ship sank.
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has abandoned his bid to appeal his 2022 sexual assault conviction before Canada's top court.
The Nobel Prize in literature was awarded Thursday to South Korean author Han Kang for what the Nobel committee called 'her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life.'
A May 5 trial date was set Thursday for hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs to face sex trafficking charges.
Air Canada pilots have given a green light to a tentative agreement with the airline, easing any fears of a future strike.
The World Trade Organization raised its outlook for global goods trade this year slightly, but cautioned Thursday that increasing geopolitical tensions and uncertainty over economy policy pose 'substantial' risks to its forecast.
As a parent, you want your child to spread their wings and fly, not crash down to reality when they first enter the job market.
A new poll suggests half of 18- to 50-year-olds in Canada who plan on having kids have delayed parenthood, with respondents citing reasons that include financial uncertainty, difficulties finding a partner and the cost of child care.
Jeff Warner from Aidie Creek Gardens in the northern Ontario community of Englehart has a passion for growing big pumpkins and his effort is paying off in more ways than one.
Strong winds from Hurricane Milton caused extensive damage to the roof of St. Petersburg's Tropicana Field, home of the MLB's Tampa Bay Rays.
Rafael Nadal is retiring from professional tennis at age 38, he announced in a video message Thursday, after winning 22 Grand Slam titles — 14 at the French Open — during an unprecedented era he shared with rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.
The Calgary Flames were already preaching the importance of resilience a single game into the NHL season.
Dozens of cars were pulled out of the Detroit River in west Windsor on Tuesday, causing many questions for Windsorites.
Hundreds of thousands of vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a steering-related issue that could increase a driver's risk of crash.
Mercedes-Benz has partnered up with the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN) and the provincial government to launch a new “incubator program”. One of the first three locations is Windsor, with the other two going to Toronto and Kitchener-Waterloo.
Saskatchewan’s Jessica Campbell has made hockey history, becoming the first ever female assistant coach in the National Hockey League (NHL).
Have you ever seen videos of hovercrafts online or on TV and thought, 'Wow, I wish I could ride one of those.' One Alberta man did, and then built his own.
A B.C. couple is getting desperate – and creative – in their search for their missing dog.
Videos of a meteor streaking across the skies of southern Ontario have surfaced and small bits of the outer space rock may have made it to land, one astronomy professor says.
A unique form of clouds made an appearance over the skies of Ottawa on Sunday evening.
Bernie Hicks, known as the ‘Batman of Amherst,’ always wanted to sit in a Batmobile until a kind stranger made it happen.
Bubi’s Awesome Eats, located on University Ave West took to social media to announce the closure on Friday.
Weeneebayko Area Health Authority and the Government of Ontario have awarded a $1.8 billion fixed-price contract to design, build and finance a new Far North hospital.
Young Gary was sitting beside the ocean on vacation when a dolphin swam up to him and started making sounds.
Prison officials in British Columbia say guards at a medium-security prison in the Fraser Valley seized a package containing hundreds of grams of methamphetamine and other contraband over the weekend.
Two Toronto police officers have been injured during a pursuit of alleged robbery suspects in Etobicoke.
Mayor Olivia Chow is defending her handling of protests over the Israel-Hamas war that have rocked the city over the past year, a day after she faced criticism for missing a vigil to mark the anniversary of the Oct. 7 terrorist attack which sparked the war.
More than a month after the Alberta government announced it would be pulling funding for Calgary's Green Line project, Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen says progress has been made.
A man in a wheelchair was hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in the community of Shawnessy last week.
Work is now complete on a busy Calgary LRT station, which officials say will play a role as an "essential connector" for commuters heading into the downtown core in the years to come.
Former Ottawa resident Angelina Armstrong-Mann says it was clear when Hurricane Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm in Florida Wednesday night—she heard it.
The transit service conducted a fare compliance blitz between September 3 and 30, with 12 fare inspectors "active across the transit network, enforcing fare regulations," OC Transpo said.
The Ottawa Senators kick off the 2024-25 NHL season tonight at Canadian Tire Centre. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Senators this season.
The City of Montreal's French-language committee wants a French-language office established to promote and increase the use of the language in the metropolis.
Although he acknowledges that there is still a lot of work to be done in mental health, Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant is confident that he has succeeded in reversing the trend.
An Edmonton daycare has been shut down after failing to address concerns about unsupervised children, the province said Thursday.
A controversial casino has been approved for south Edmonton.
Two roads in Edmonton that had been closed because of crashes on Thursday morning have now reopened.
Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, among those assessing the damage in its aftermath is former CTV Atlantic employee and Maritimer Eric Bungay.
The aurora may be visible in some parts of the Maritimes Thursday night.
Many Lebanese people living in the province are watching, waiting and feeling helpless with fear as conflict approaches their families.
A woman is speaking out after an assault on a Winnipeg Transit bus sent her and her daughter to the hospital.
The superintendent of the Winnipeg School Division (WSD) has apologized over a message displayed during a professional development day on Wednesday.
The province is urging Manitobans to get a flu shot and an updated COVID-19 vaccine as the respiratory virus season gets underway.
A 16-year-old is facing over a dozen charges following an armed robbery in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood.
Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe says he would get tough on those disrupting the public and will shut down nuisance properties if re-elected premier on Oct. 28.
At the final meeting of this iteration of Regina City Council, a plan for how to pay for a new indoor aquatic facility that would replace Lawson Aquatic Centre was approved.
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a Waterloo man who they believe is linked to a group that has been scamming victims across Canada.
Jane Goodall, a world-renowned expert in primate research and conservation of the species, visited Kitchener, Ont. on Wednesday.
It’s expected to be a busy weekend in Waterloo Region as Thanksgiving festivities get underway, which means some businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at a reduced schedule.
Internal emails obtained by CTV News reveal that Saskatoon mayoral hopeful Gord Wyant had an apparent close relationship with a private school now embroiled in abuse allegations.
The Saskatchewan RCMP is responding to a report of an armed carjacking in Red Pheasant First Nation.
Milton is shaping up to be a monster of a storm, expected to strike Florida as a Category 3 hurricane, just weeks after Hurricane Helene hit the region.
An Ontario man said he feels 'devastated' after learning his identity was stolen to take out two fraudulent loans under his name.
Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, causing widespread destruction and immobilizing critical infrastructure. The extent of the damage is not yet known.
OPP and Middlesex fire have closed Ilderton Road West of Wonderland Road and east of Hyde Park Road.
Middlesex London paramedics will now be able to diagnose patients in long term care homes under an expanded pilot.
The advisory was issued as a result of water sample results that indicated the presence of bacteria. While resampling is scheduled, the advisory is issued as a precaution.
Provincial police say seven people are facing charges after a massive grow operation bust outside Orillia, Ont., where over $2 million in cannabis plants were seized.
Police in Barrie are investigating a theft at a convenience store that they say turned violent on Wednesday afternoon.
After months of controversy, protests and petitions, Barrie city councillors have scraped plans for a multi-purpose field along the waterfront in favour of a new plan to revitalize the downtown.
The removal of 13 vehicles and one trailer from the Detroit River in Sandwich Town is complete.
The Windsor police have made an arrest in connection to a break-in at a local Islamic high school. Two suspects remain at large.
Essex County officers are asking for the public's help following a hit-and-run collision in Lakeshore.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
A weapons complaint that led to the temporary lockdown of two Lethbridge schools Thursday turned out to be no threat, police said in a media release.
Thousands more Lethbridge residents will soon be without a family doctor.
Alberta's police watchdog says the Medicine Hat police officers who were involved in an in-custody death in August 2023 acted reasonably and with appropriate force in dealing with a suspect armed with a machete.
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service says there is a 'significant' presence in the 100 block of Chapple Avenue for an active crime scene Thursday.
An annual international mining conference is underway in Greater Sudbury, Ont., marking the first time the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Conference of Mining Regions and Cities has been held in North America.
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
