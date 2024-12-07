World

    • Trump Christmas 'pooper' figurine in 'massive' demand in Spain

    Clay miniatures of Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump and Barack Obama as a 'caganer,' displayed for sale at a shop in Barcelona, Spain. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Clay miniatures of Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump and Barack Obama as a 'caganer,' displayed for sale at a shop in Barcelona, Spain. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
    Share
    Barcelona, Spain -

    U.S. president-elect Donald Trump is once again the star of an army of clay figurines caught with their pants down and defecating, produced by Spanish craftsmen in keeping with a tradition from the country's north eastern Catalonia region.

    The "caganer" (pooper) figures were originally designed as comical shepherds hidden among nativity scenes for sharp-eyed visitors to spot, but the tradition has expanded to include world leaders and celebrities who have dominated the headlines over the past year.

    Sergi Alos, CEO of online store Caganer.com, said sales of United States presidential candidates pooping reflected the outcome of the country's recent vote.

    "Trump has been massive, overwhelming, just like in the elections," he said.

    Trump figurines also proved popular in 2016 when he won a first Presidential term, and in 2020 when he lost the election.

    Joining Trump in this year's line up are statuettes of French President Emmanuel Macron, currently handling a government crisis, and the far-right leader Marine Le Pen who helped generate it. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Russia's Vladimir Putin, Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro and Argentina's Javier Milei also feature.

    __

    Reporting by Horaci Garcia and Albert Gea, writing by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Northern Ontario man sentenced for killing his dog

    WARNING: This article contains graphic details of animal abuse which may be upsetting to some readers. A 40-year-old northern Ontario man is avoiding prison after pleading guilty to killing his dog earlier this year.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News