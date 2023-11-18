Trump celebrates win in Colorado election case during return visit to Iowa
Former President Donald Trump celebrated a win in a closely watched election case during a return visit to Iowa Saturday, where he blasted his political foes and encouraged his supporters to not move past their grievances with President Joe Biden.
A Colorado judge Friday rejected an effort to keep the GOP front-runner off the state's primary ballot, concluding that Trump had engaged in insurrection during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol but that it was unclear whether a Civil War-era constitutional amendment barring insurrectionists from public office applied to the presidency. It was Trump's latest win following rulings in similar cases in Minnesota and Michigan.
Trump, campaigning in west-central Iowa, called the decision "a gigantic court victory" as he panned what he called "an outrageous attempt to disenfranchise millions of voters by getting us thrown off the ballot."
"Our opponents are showing every day that they hate democracy," he charged before a crowd of about 2,000 people at a commit-to-caucus event at a high school in Fort Dodge, Iowa, where supporters decked out in Trump gear had lined up for hours to get a seat in the gymnasium.
Trump's visit was part of his fall push to sign up supporters and volunteers before the state's fast-approaching caucuses that will kick off the race for the Republican presidential nomination. It was the latest in a series of targeted regional stops aimed at seizing on the large crowds the former president draws to press attendees to commit to vote for him and serve as precinct leaders on Jan. 15.
While Trump boasted that polls show him far ahead of other contenders, he urged those in attendance Saturday to turn out on caucus day to "make sure we have a big victory" that would signal to other candidates that they should drop out.
"Will you please give me a good showing?" Trump asked the crowd to applause. "That's the least you can do."
While Trump has a comfortable edge over his top rivals, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, in early polls of likely caucus participants, Trump's campaign has been more aggressive in Iowa than in any of the other early-voting states.
And he continued to attack both DeSantis and Haley during his appearance Saturday, slamming the Florida governor over his past opposition to federal ethanol mandates and for running against Trump.
Trump in a Thursday radio interview had mocked DeSantis for his standing in the polls even after receiving the endorsement of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who broke with the general practice of declining to support a candidate before the caucuses.
"I don't think it's made any difference," he said of her backing.
DeSantis, who stopped by his campaign's new office in Urbandale on Saturday, told reporters that Trump was making missteps by attacking Reynolds and focusing on larger rallies.
"I think it's been a mistake how he's not been willing to engage with Iowans outside of swooping in and doing, you know, a speech and then just leaving," DeSantis said. "I think you got to get on the ground, you got to shake the hands, you got to answer their questions."
DeSantis was campaigning across southern Iowa, moving closer to his goal of campaigning in all 99 counties. That's a traditional marker some candidates have tried to reach to show their commitment to Iowa.
Despite DeSantis' push, Dale Mason, a construction worker from Fort Dodge, is a solid Trump backer.
"Trump's already proven himself to me. If it works, then why mess with it?" Mason said. "I feel like it worked when he was in office."
The 31-year-old single father said he lives paycheck to paycheck and worries about being able to feed his 12-year-old daughter or put gas in the car. Trump "made it easier for us to get by," Mason said, adding, "He supported us so I think it's our turn to give back to him."
Sue Hewett, who hadn't seen Trump campaign in person before, agreed. "There's isn't anybody coming across like he does," said Hewett, 68, who lives in Fort Dodge. "They don't have the draw." She said she was open to considering different candidates, but so far hasn't been persuaded by any of the other contenders.
Trump, in his speech, continued to cast Biden as incompetent and weak as he looks toward a potential general election rematch. And he continued to air his grievances about the 2020 election, pressing conspiracies and falsely insisting he had won, even though top state and federal election officials, including his own attorney general, as well as numerous courts found no evidence of the widespread fraud he alleges.
"We can never forget. We can never let history go," Trump said.
He also continued to rail against his legal challenges, including his civil fraud trial in New York, where a judge has already ruled that Trump committed years of fraud while building his real estate empire.
Trump earlier Saturday escalated his attacks on the judge, Arthur Engoron, his clerk and New York Attorney General Letitia James, saying on his social media site that the three "should be sanctioned and prosecuted over this complete and very obvious MISCARRIAGE OF JUSTICE!!!"
The attack came two days after an appeals court judge temporary lifted a gag order that had barred Trump from commenting on court personnel, including the clerk. James' office declined comment on the attacks. Judges have broad immunity for judicial decisions.
Trump has also been indicted four times and faces a total of 91 felony counts.
In his remarks, Trump continued to lay out a second-term agenda that would be far more radical than his first, and announced that he planned to begin implementing his plans before returning to the Oval Office. He said he intended to sign "four or five different documents" on the steps of the Capitol during his inauguration ceremony.
"I may even have a very tiny little desk put on the 20th stair," he said.
Trump has made regular stops in Iowa, appearing at eight events before audiences totalling more than 16,000, according to Trump's Secret Service detail, in the past eight weeks.
It's part of a 2024 strategy that stresses organization more than his campaign did in 2016, when he finished in second place.
Rivals, especially DeSantis, have visited Iowa more often as they hope to score a better-than-expected finish against Trump that they hope can catapult them into a one-on-one matchup against the front-runner in later contests.
A recent memo to donors from DeSantis' campaign suggested that DeSantis' all-in strategy in Iowa was in keeping with his hope to rob Trump of "a big win in Iowa."
------
Colvin reported from New York.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Suggestion Kovrig, Spavor involved in espionage perpetuating 'false narrative,' GAC says after report
Global Affairs Canada is dismissing the idea that Canadian Michael Kovrig was involved in espionage after a recent report cited Michael Spavor alleging Kovrig's work in China led to the two being detained in the country for years.
World Health Organization warns of 'relentlessly increasing threat' of measles
The World Health Organization is warning of a 'relentlessly increasing threat to children' across the globe from measles.
Why Canada votes with the minority on UN resolutions on Israel
Last week, Canada voted against the grain on a number of United Nations resolutions regarding Israel, Gaza and the West Bank. One expert outlines some of the possible reasons why, including "a strong lobby" and a decades-long trend.
Taylor Swift postpones Rio de Janeiro show, citing record heat a day after fan dies during concert
Taylor Swift postponed an Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro Saturday after a 23-year-old fan died during her Friday night show, according to a message posted on the singer's Instagram.
Cheers! Bottle of Scotch whisky sells for a record US$2.7 million at auction
A bottle of Scotch whisky billed as 'the most sought-after' in the world sold Saturday for almost 2.2 million pounds (US$2.7 million), an auction record for a bottle of wine or spirits.
In death, one cancer patient helps to erase millions in medical debt
A New York City woman who died Sunday from cancer has raised enough money to erase millions of dollars in medical debt with a posthumous plea for help.
Fears of political violence are growing as the 2024 campaign heats up and conspiracy theories evolve
As the 2024 presidential campaign heats up, experts on extremism fear the threat of politically motivated violence will intensify.
Montreal's Olivier Rioux, world's tallest teen, signed to NCAA basketball team in Florida
Montreal’s Olivier Rioux, who holds the Guinness World Record for the tallest teenager on Earth, will be playing basketball with the Florida Gators for the 2024 season.
IBM, EU, Disney and others pull ads from Elon Musk's X as concerns about antisemitism fuel backlash
Advertisers are fleeing social media platform X over concerns about their ads showing up next to pro-Nazi content and hate speech on the site in general, with billionaire owner Elon Musk inflaming tensions with his own posts endorsing an antisemitic conspiracy theory.
Canada
-
Why Canada votes with the minority on UN resolutions on Israel
Last week, Canada voted against the grain on a number of United Nations resolutions regarding Israel, Gaza and the West Bank. One expert outlines some of the possible reasons why, including "a strong lobby" and a decades-long trend.
-
More than 1,500 Canadian writers call for charges to be dropped against protesters who disrupted Giller Prize gala
More than 1,500 Canadian authors, writers and publishers have signed an open letter calling for the charges against anti-war protesters who interrupted the Scotiabank Giller Prize ceremony to be dropped.
-
Canada launches new humanitarian migration pathway for Colombians, Haitians and Venezuelans
Amid the ongoing refugee crisis in the Americas, the federal government has announced the launch of a new humanitarian pathway for 11,000 Colombians, Haitians and Venezuelans to find residency in Canada, fulfilling a commitment that was made after the Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement was updated.
-
Top general worries about maintaining Pacific fleet on current budget 'trajectory'
Canada's top soldier says the military's ability to keep funding a "persistent presence" of warships in the western Pacific is facing challenges on the current budget.
-
Charge against Calgary pro-Palestine protester stayed as debate rages over chant
Prosecutors have stayed a charge against a man who was arrested in Calgary after he repeatedly used a phrase heard at pro-Palestinian rallies across the country, as a debate rages over the contentious chant.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS How pay transparency laws are coming into effect across Canada
CTVNews.ca takes a cross-country look at new pay transparency requirements rolling out in certain provinces -- a trend toward stronger protections for workers and job seekers.
World
-
Ukraine's troops work to advance on Russian-held side of key river after gaining footholds
Ukrainian troops worked to push back Russian forces positioned on the east bank of the Dnieper River, the military said Saturday, a day after Ukraine claimed to have secured multiple bridgeheads on that side of the river that divides the country's partially occupied Kherson region.
-
Patients and staff leave Gaza's biggest hospital, and dozens are killed at a crowded refugee camp
Hundreds of patients, medical staff and people displaced by Israel's war against Hamas left Gaza's largest hospital Saturday, with one evacuee describing a panicked and chaotic scene as Israeli forces searched and face-scanned men among those leaving and took some away.
-
A volcano may keep residents out of an evacuated Iceland town for months
People in southwest Iceland remained on edge Saturday, waiting to see whether a volcano rumbling under the Reykjanes Peninsula will erupt. Civil protection authorities said that even if it doesn't, it's likely to be months before it is safe for residents evacuated from the danger zone to go home.
-
Investigators identify 'person of interest' in Los Angeles freeway arson fire
Investigators on Saturday identified a "person of interest" in the Los Angeles arson fire last week that closed a central freeway for days, snarling traffic as repair crews work around the clock to fix it.
-
Trump celebrates win in Colorado election case during return visit to Iowa
Former President Donald Trump celebrated a win in a closely watched election case during a return visit to Iowa Saturday, where he blasted his political foes and encouraged his supporters to not move past their grievances with President Joe Biden.
-
Rosalynn Carter, 96-year-old former U.S. first lady, is in hospice care at home, Carter Center says
Former U.S. first lady Rosalynn Carter is in hospice care at home in Plains, Georgia, joining former President Jimmy Carter, who has been receiving end-of-life care since February, their family announced Friday.
Politics
-
Suggestion Kovrig, Spavor involved in espionage perpetuating 'false narrative,' GAC says after report
Global Affairs Canada is dismissing the idea that Canadian Michael Kovrig was involved in espionage after a recent report cited Michael Spavor alleging Kovrig's work in China led to the two being detained in the country for years.
-
Scripted House of Commons speeches create 'false polarization' Speaker Fergus says
As House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus pushes on with his plans to try to improve parliamentary decorum, he's citing scripted speeches creating a 'false polarization' and a sense that MPs don't 'know each other' enough as contributing factors to the current state of debate. Fergus said one way he's going to try to combat these factors, is by inviting MPs to dinner.
-
Former Israel prime minister Ehud Barak speaks on Gaza war: 'We have to finish it'
The conflict in the Middle East and tensions between western nations and China are on the agenda today at the Halifax International Security Forum.
Health
-
World Health Organization warns of 'relentlessly increasing threat' of measles
The World Health Organization is warning of a 'relentlessly increasing threat to children' across the globe from measles.
-
In death, one cancer patient helps to erase millions in medical debt
A New York City woman who died Sunday from cancer has raised enough money to erase millions of dollars in medical debt with a posthumous plea for help.
-
New Canadian research points to link between scrolling and anxiety, depression in children
Research from Western University shows a link between screen time and anxiety and depression in children.
Sci-Tech
-
SpaceX launched its giant new rocket but explosions end the second test flight
SpaceX launched its mega rocket Starship on Saturday, but lost the booster and then the spacecraft minutes into the test flight.
-
How to spot the lost NASA tool bag orbiting Earth
NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.
-
Russian court fines Google for failing to store personal data on its users
A Moscow court on Tuesday fined Google for failing to store personal data on its Russian users, the latest in a series of fines on the U.S. tech giant amid tensions between the Kremlin and the West over the fighting in Ukraine.
Entertainment
-
Taylor Swift postpones Rio de Janeiro show, citing record heat a day after fan dies during concert
Taylor Swift postponed an Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro Saturday after a 23-year-old fan died during her Friday night show, according to a message posted on the singer's Instagram.
-
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and singer Cassie settle lawsuit alleging abuse 1 day after it was filed
A lawsuit by singer Cassie containing allegations of beatings and abuse by music producer Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been settled, the artists announced Friday, one day after the lawsuit was filed.
-
Rio's iconic Christ statue welcomes Taylor Swift with open arms thanks to Swifties and a priest
Welcome to Brazil, Taylor Swift, it's been waiting for you. As her sweep of Rio de Janeiro shows got underway this week, the pop superstar and her legions of devoted fans were greeted by the wide-open arms of the world's most-famous Christ statue, sporting a projected image of a Swift-inspired T-shirt.
Business
-
Cheers! Bottle of Scotch whisky sells for a record US$2.7 million at auction
A bottle of Scotch whisky billed as 'the most sought-after' in the world sold Saturday for almost 2.2 million pounds (US$2.7 million), an auction record for a bottle of wine or spirits.
-
'Please regulate AI': Artists push for U.S. copyright reforms but tech industry says not so fast
Country singers, romance novelists, video game artists and voice actors are appealing to the U.S. government for relief -- as soon as possible -- from the threat that artificial intelligence poses to their livelihoods.
-
More than 1,500 Canadian writers call for charges to be dropped against protesters who disrupted Giller Prize gala
More than 1,500 Canadian authors, writers and publishers have signed an open letter calling for the charges against anti-war protesters who interrupted the Scotiabank Giller Prize ceremony to be dropped.
Lifestyle
-
Century-overdue library book is finally returned in Minnesota
A library book that is more than a century overdue was finally returned in St. Paul, Minnesota.
-
Mysterious screams on B.C. island turn out to be from a 'sad' goat, RCMP say
The sound of screams off a ravine prompted a police response on Quadra Island last month, and Mounties say the unusual call didn't involve a person in distress, but rather a 'sad' goat.
-
South Korea aims to ban eating dog meat, putting an end to controversy over ancient custom
South Korea aims to ban eating dog meat and put an end to the controversy over the ancient custom amid growing awareness of animal rights, a ruling party policy chief said on Friday.
Sports
-
Adam Johnson's U.K. team retires his jersey number after the American player's skate-cut death
The English hockey team that Adam Johnson played for retired his No. 47 jersey on Saturday as part of a memorial game honouring the American who died after an opposing player's skate cut his neck during a game.
-
Canada beats Jamaica with second-half goal in CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal
The Canadian men's soccer team dealt with the chaos their coach predicted could happen and came away with a 2-1 away win over Jamaica Saturday in a CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal match at Independence Park in Kingston.
-
Montreal's Olivier Rioux, world's tallest teen, signed to NCAA basketball team in Florida
Montreal’s Olivier Rioux, who holds the Guinness World Record for the tallest teenager on Earth, will be playing basketball with the Florida Gators for the 2024 season.
Autos
-
Ford and Stellantis workers join those at GM in approving contract settlement that ended UAW strikes
The United Auto Workers union overwhelmingly ratified new contracts with Ford and Stellantis, that along with a similar deal with General Motors will raise pay across the industry, force automakers to absorb higher costs and help reshape the auto business as it shifts away from gasoline-fueled vehicles.
-
Honda recalls nearly 250K vehicles because bearing can fail and cause engines to run poorly or stall
Honda is recalling nearly 250,000 vehicles in the U.S. because bearings can fail, causing the engines to stall and increasing the risk of a crash or fire.
-
Parkland strikes electric vehicle station funding deal with Infrastructure Bank
More electric vehicle charging stations are on the way as the Canada Infrastructure Bank says it has signed a second funding deal to expand fast-charging options. The federal Crown corporation says it will provide up to $210 million in loans to help Parkland Corp. expand its charging network by upwards of 2,000 fast-charging ports.