Trump campaigns for Arizona election deniers in a state that will test his power in 2022 and beyond
There is perhaps nowhere in the country where former President Donald Trump had more success elevating his slate of "Make American Great Again" candidates into formidable 2022 contenders than Arizona, a state he narrowly lost in 2020 where he has relentlessly sought to overturn the presidential election results.
With less than a month until Election Day, Trump campaigned in Mesa on Sunday with those hand-selected GOP candidates vying for the top offices in the state: Gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake, US Senate nominee Blake Masters and Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem.
All three rose to the top of their fields during the primary contests -- in a state where Trump acolytes have asserted their control over the Republican Party -- by echoing Trump's falsehoods about the 2020 presidential election to varying degrees.
That has made Arizona the most closely watched laboratory for democracy in the midterm contests, as Trump weighs another presidential run in 2024, setting up a fresh test of the nation's election apparatus and the strength of democratic institutions.
In the near-term, the Senate race could be pivotal to control of the chamber in 2023. But looking forward, Arizona's status as a battleground state means it could determine the next occupant of the White House, which is why the Democratic opponents of Lake and Finchem -- along with Wyoming GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, the vice chair of the House select committee probing January 6, 2021 -- have warned that their ascent to the state's highest offices could lead to meddling with the 2024 election results, creating what Cheney recently framed as a test of the "future functioning of our constitutional republic."
In Arizona, the secretary of state is second in line to the governorship.
On Sunday night, Trump called on Arizona to produce a "clean sweep of every statewide office for the Republican Party" in November.
"You can prove that Arizona is still a red state, and you are," Trump said, during a speech where he once again falsely claimed he won Arizona in 2020.
The former President also waded into the abortion debate, reiterating that he favors exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother, but also stating that he favors a ban at 15 weeks, a version of which Arizona's GOP governor has signed, and bringing the issue "back into the states."
Nationally, the question of where limits should be set on abortion has divided the GOP, particularly after South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham proposed a 15-week national ban.
Democrats hope the debate will weigh in their favor in November since many independent and moderate voters who opposed the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade believe the most restrictive state measures are too extreme. But Trump's comments on Sunday night may offer some cover for Republican candidates who were struggling to articulate their stance.
Three competitive races
Trump offered glowing praise for Lake, and when he invited her on stage to speak, she managed to create her own moment by telling the crowd that she's defied "know-nothing consultants" who have advised her to distance from Trump to win her race in a purple state.
"Wouldn't it be horrible? What would it say about my character if I stepped away from my friends?" Lake said. "If I step away from my friends, that means I would step away from you and I will never step away from the people of Arizona."
"So, for those know-nothing consultants and the media, I want to show you what it looks like when I step away from President Trump," she continued, then theatrically hugged him in front of the cameras.
Lake, Masters and Finchem are all in tight contests for the seats they are seeking, according to new CNN polling in the Grand Canyon state.
They are benefiting in part from the fact that a plurality of Arizona voters are registered as Republicans, but also from the fact that election denialism does not rank as the top concern for the state's voters as they grapple with the impact of inflation, high gas prices and economic turbulence in a climate that should favor the GOP.
There is no clear leader in the gubernatorial race between Lake and Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who gained national prominence by opposing the efforts of Trump-aligned GOP lawmakers in Arizona to repeatedly wage partisan audits and challenge the 2020 election results. (There is no evidence of widespread election fraud, and the so-called audit confirmed Biden's victory.) About 49% of likely voters backed Hobbs, while 46% backed Lake in CNN's new poll.
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly is narrowly leading Masters 51% to 45% among likely voters in the Senate race; and there is no clear leader in the race between Finchem and Democrat Adrian Fontes, the former recorder of Maricopa County who was defeated in his 2020 reelection bid after facing criticism for some of the changes he made to the county's voting systems.
Trump, who repeatedly targeted Arizona's term-limited GOP Gov. Doug Ducey for rebuffing his entreaties to overturn Biden's victory in Arizona, has heartily embraced Lake's candidacy. The former Arizona news anchor, who has repeatedly referred to the 2020 election as "stolen" and "corrupt," has raised money at Trump's Mar-a-Lago retreat in Florida. During a GOP primary debate this year, she said she would not have certified the 2020 presidential election results in Arizona as Ducey did (and as is required by law).
Ducey declined national Republicans' efforts to get him to run for Senate this year, leaving a crowded field of candidates jockeying for Trump's support. Trump eventually backed Masters, who had the support of conservative tech billionaire Peter Thiel in the primary, and had released a campaign video stating he believed Trump won the 2020 election.
But during an Arizona Senate debate last week where Kelly warned that the "wheels" could "come off our democracy" if candidates like his opponent are elected, Masters modulated his tone on the 2020 election results -- part of a clear play by the venture capitalist to appeal to a broader swath of the Arizona electorate. Under questioning from the moderator he conceded that he had not seen evidence of fraud in the 2020 vote counting or election results in a way that would have changed the outcome.
After his primary victory in August, he also scrubbed his website of language that included the false claim that the election was stolen.
Neither Lake nor Masters mentioned the 2020 election in their remarks Sunday in Mesa before Trump arrived. But Lake, who is executing a Trump playbook by focusing her efforts on boosting GOP base turnout in Arizona, has not attempted to finesse her stance on the 2020 election as some other Trump-endorsed candidates have.
In an interview on CBS's "Face the Nation" Sunday morning after Major Garrett noted that Masters had said he had not seen evidence of problems that would have changed the 2020 outcome, Lake did not directly answer when asked if Biden is the legitimate president.
"I think we have major problems in our election system. And ... it goes back to 2000. We had Democrats saying the 2000 election wasn't fair," Lake replied, adding that Democrats had raised questions about several subsequent elections. "Nobody called them election deniers. And now, all of a sudden in 2020, Garrett, we don't have free speech anymore. We can't speak out against our own elections. All I'm asking for is the ability to speak out. When our government does something wrong, we should be able to speak out against it."
Finchem is one of at least 11 Republican nominees running for state elections chief who have questioned, rejected or tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
The state representative co-sponsored legislation with fellow Republican lawmakers in Arizona that would allow them to reject election results and require election workers to hand count ballots instead of using electronic equipment to tabulate results.
He has also called for decertifying the 2020 election results in three Arizona counties -- even though legal experts say there is no legal mechanism to do so.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith and entire board of directors stepping down
After months embroiled in controversy and facing calls for major leadership change, Hockey Canada has announced that Chief Executive Officer Scott Smith is out, 'effective immediately.' As well, the entire Hockey Canada board of directors has agreed to step down, 'recognizing the urgent need for new leadership and perspectives.'
Five things to know as the Emergencies Act public inquiry gets underway
The inquiry into the federal government's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act during 'Freedom Convoy' protests last winter will start public hearings on Thursday. Here are five things to know about it:
Ukraine war may be 'blessing' for climate: UN weather chief
The head of the UN weather agency says the war in Ukraine 'may be seen as a blessing' from a climate perspective because it is accelerating the development of and investment in green energies over the longer term -- even though fossil fuels are being used at a time of high demand now.
More missiles, drones strike Ukraine, alarms keep up fear
Russian forces showered Ukraine with more missiles and munition-carrying drones Tuesday after widespread strikes killed at least 19 people in an attack the UN human rights office described as 'particularly shocking' and potential war crimes.
Many Ontario employers now need 'electronic monitoring' policies. Here's what that means for workers
Many Ontario companies will soon need to disclose to staff whether they’re electronically monitoring their activities.
Relief on horizon for kids' pain meds shortage, pharmacist says
As children’s pain medication continues to be affected by supply and demand issues, one pharmacist explains steps caregivers can take to help children with flu-like symptoms.
Men fend off 'swarming sharks' until rescue by U.S. Coast Guard
A trio of fishers were forced to fend off 'swarming sharks' after their boat sunk nearly 40 kilometres off the coast of Louisiana.
Amanda Todd case: Sentencing of Dutch man in 'sextortion' trial to begin
The sentencing of the Dutch man found guilty of the online 'sextortion' of B.C. teenager Amanda Todd is set to start Tuesday, after a weeks-long postponement due to the prosecutor testing positive for COVID-19.
German prosecutors charge Madeleine McCann suspect with sex offenses
German prosecutors said on Tuesday they had charged a 45-year-old German man, who is a suspect in the Madeleine McCann case, with several sexual offenses they believe he committed in Portugal between Dec. 28, 2000, and June 11, 2017.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith and entire board of directors stepping down
After months embroiled in controversy and facing calls for major leadership change, Hockey Canada has announced that Chief Executive Officer Scott Smith is out, 'effective immediately.' As well, the entire Hockey Canada board of directors has agreed to step down, 'recognizing the urgent need for new leadership and perspectives.'
-
Several federal cabinet members expected to testify at Freedom Convoy hearings
Eight federal cabinet members, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are among those slated to testify at the public inquiry into the government's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act.
-
Many Ontario employers now need 'electronic monitoring' policies. Here's what that means for workers
Many Ontario companies will soon need to disclose to staff whether they’re electronically monitoring their activities.
-
Amanda Todd case: Sentencing of Dutch man in 'sextortion' trial to begin
The sentencing of the Dutch man found guilty of the online 'sextortion' of B.C. teenager Amanda Todd is set to start Tuesday, after a weeks-long postponement due to the prosecutor testing positive for COVID-19.
-
Danielle Smith to be sworn in as Alberta's 19th premier today
The new leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party is to be sworn in as the province's 19th premier today.
-
NEW
NEW | 3,000 P.E.I. customers still without electricity; power may not be fully restored until Friday
More than 3,000 Maritime Electric customers are still without electricity on Prince Edward Island, more than two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona slammed Atlantic Canada.
World
-
Kremlin war hawks demand more devastating strikes on Ukraine
Moscow's barrage of missile strikes on cities all across Ukraine has elicited celebratory comments from Russian officials and pro-Kremlin pundits, who in recent weeks have actively criticized the Russian military for a series of embarrassing setbacks on the battlefield.
-
Israel announces sea deal with Lebanon, but doubts remain
Israel's prime minister said Tuesday that the country has reached a 'historic agreement' with neighbouring Lebanon over their shared maritime border after months of U.S.-brokered negotiations.
-
Racist remarks spotlight rivalry between L.A. Latinos, Blacks
A leaked recording of crude, racist comments that resulted in the president of the Los Angeles City Council resigning from the post also provided an unvarnished look into City Hall's racial rivalries and the sometimes-hidden fight to seize and hold political power in a changing city.
-
Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in 'Serial' case
Prosecutors dropped charges against Adnan Syed on Tuesday in the 1999 killing of Hae Min Lee, a case that was chronicled in the first season of the hit podcast 'Serial.'
-
German prosecutors charge Madeleine McCann suspect with sex offenses
German prosecutors said on Tuesday they had charged a 45-year-old German man, who is a suspect in the Madeleine McCann case, with several sexual offenses they believe he committed in Portugal between Dec. 28, 2000, and June 11, 2017.
-
U.S. Supreme Court rejects appeal from Dylann Roof, who killed 9
The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from Dylann Roof, who challenged his death sentence and conviction in the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith and entire board of directors stepping down
After months embroiled in controversy and facing calls for major leadership change, Hockey Canada has announced that Chief Executive Officer Scott Smith is out, 'effective immediately.' As well, the entire Hockey Canada board of directors has agreed to step down, 'recognizing the urgent need for new leadership and perspectives.'
-
Several federal cabinet members expected to testify at Freedom Convoy hearings
Eight federal cabinet members, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are among those slated to testify at the public inquiry into the government's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act.
-
Canada foreign minister calls Russian attacks on Ukraine 'abhorrent'
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on Tuesday called Russia's latest attacks on Ukraine 'abhorrent' and said she condemned them 'in the strongest possible terms.'
Health
-
New study questions the effectiveness of colonoscopies
A landmark study suggests the benefits of colonoscopies for cancer screening may be overestimated. The study found only meagre benefits for the group of people invited to get the procedure: an 18 per cent lower risk of getting colorectal cancer, and no significant reduction in the risk of cancer death.
-
Air pollution particles can reach fetuses' developing organs: study
New research has revealed that fetuses can have black carbon particles in their developing organs as a result of air pollution, as early as the first trimester of pregnancy.
-
Health officials hope new Omicron vaccine will improve uptake of COVID-19 boosters
Health Canada approved on Thursday the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccine that targets the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the Omicron variant. It is the second combination vaccine greenlighted by Health Canada's vaccine review team, but the first that targets the virus strains that are now most common in Canada
Sci-Tech
-
Canadian students help NASA find landslides using Reddit
Canadian university students are helping a major space agency to compile landslide data from a popular social media website.
-
U.S. airport websites taken offline in co-ordinated attack by pro-Russia hackers
An apparently co-ordinated denial-of-service attack organized by pro-Russia hackers rendered the websites of some major U.S. airports unreachable early Monday, though officials said flights were not affected.
-
'X-ray specs': Canadian scientists starry-eyed over James Webb Space Telescope
Canadian scientists are using spectacular data and images from the recently launched James Webb Space telescope to look backward into some of the oldest stars ever studied and forward into how new stars and planets are born.
Entertainment
-
Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in 'Serial' case
Prosecutors dropped charges against Adnan Syed on Tuesday in the 1999 killing of Hae Min Lee, a case that was chronicled in the first season of the hit podcast 'Serial.'
-
Damien Hirst burns artworks after collectors pick their NFTs instead
Britain's Damien Hirst started burning hundreds of his artworks on Tuesday after collectors chose to keep their non-fungible tokens (NFTs), blockchain-based assets representing their digital images, instead.
-
DJ credited with helping to end segregation, Art Laboe dies
Art Laboe, the pioneering DJ credited with helping end segregation in Southern California, has died. He was 97.
Business
-
IMF dims outlook for 2023 global economy amid Ukraine war
The International Monetary Fund is downgrading its outlook for the world economy for 2023, citing a long list of threats that include Russia's war against Ukraine, chronic inflation pressures, punishing interest rates and the lingering consequences of the global pandemic.
-
S&P/TSX composite down more than 200 points in late-morning trading
Losses in the energy sector helped lead a broad decline as Canada's main stock index was down more than 200 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.
-
Amazon's Prime Day-like event kick-starts holiday discount frenzy amid high inflation
Amazon.com Inc fired up the holiday shopping season with its second major sales event of the year as rivals from Walmart to Best Buy joined in with discounts to woo customers grappling with inflation-squeezed Christmas budgets.
Lifestyle
-
How not to run out of money in retirement
Financial advisors and real-life retirees have shared their retirement advice for anyone worried about running out of money in their post-work years.
-
2,560-pound pumpkin sets record; teacher wins California contest
A horticulture teacher from Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds.
-
The most common mistakes people make cooking a turkey for Thanksgiving dinner
CTVNews.ca called on professional home economist and cookbook author, the self-professed 'turkey lady' Mairlyn Smith to share her words of wisdom and encouragement for all those doing battle in the kitchen over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Sports
-
Bauer pauses role as official equipment provider to Hockey Canada's men's teams
Bauer Hockey is putting its partnership with Hockey Canada on ice, calling the repeated breach of trust by the national organization's leadership 'extremely disturbing.'
-
Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset
Bianca Andreescu upset the red-hot Liudmila Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes.
-
NFL to evaluate roughing-the-passer rule: AP source
The NFL plans to discuss roughing-the-passer penalties amid outrage over two disputed calls in Week 5, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press.
Autos
-
Amazon to invest US$972M for electric vans, trucks in Europe
Amazon said Monday it will invest 1 billion euros (US$972.1 million) to add thousands of more electric vans, long-haul trucks and cargo bikes to its delivery network in Europe.
-
Red Bull guilty of 'minor' budget cap violation, FIA says
Formula One team Red Bull breached budget regulations last season, was guilty of "minor" overspending, the series' governing body said on Monday.
-
Electric vehicle maker recalling nearly all its trucks, SUVs over loose fastener
Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive said Friday it is recalling almost all the vehicles it has delivered to customers in order to tighten a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers' ability to steer.