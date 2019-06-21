Trump calls off Iranian strikes, ratcheting down tension
Lolita C. Baldor and Deb Riechmann, The Associated Press
Published Friday, June 21, 2019 3:52AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 21, 2019 9:40AM EDT
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that the U.S. was "cocked and loaded' to retaliate against Iran for downing an American drone, but cancelled the missile strikes 10 minutes before they were to be executed after being told some 150 people could die.
Trump tweeted Friday that the U.S. will never allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon. But he said he's in no hurry to respond to the downing of the U.S. surveillance drone over the Strait of Hormuz. His statement was the latest indication that he does not want to escalate the clash with Tehran, but he didn't rule out a future U.S. strike.
He said U.S. economic sanctions are crippling the Iranian economy and more are being added.
Iran claimed Friday it had issued several warnings before shooting down the drone over what it said was Iranian territory.
Associated Press writers Jill Colvin, Lisa Mascaro and Matthew Lee in Washington, Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and AP video producer Padmananda Rama contributed to this report