

The Associated Press





U.S. President Donald Trump is criticizing female protesters who confronted senators over Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Trump is calling them "paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad."

Trump tweeted Friday about the women flooding Capitol Hill to oppose Kavanaugh. Trump described the women as "rude elevator screamers" and said they have "professionally made identical signs."

The Senate will take a crucial vote Friday on whether to move Kavanaugh's nomination forward. The nominee has denied allegations of sexual misconduct from high school and college.

Senators have been confronted by protesters, some of whom who are members or paid staffers for activist groups.

Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake was challenged by two women as he entered an elevator last week.

Several women who identified themselves as sexual assault survivors approached Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah on Thursday and asked why he's backing Kavanaugh.

Hatch waved and told them to "grow up" as he entered an elevator.