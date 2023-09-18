Trump calls DeSantis abortion ban 'a terrible mistake,' sparking anger from some key Republicans
Donald Trump is facing new blowback from anti-abortion activists for refusing to commit to national abortion restrictions and for calling Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' signing of a six-week ban on the procedure a "terrible mistake."
Speaking Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press," Trump repeatedly declined to say whether he would support a federal ban on abortion. He said he could "live with" the procedure being banned by individual states or nationwide through federal action, though he said "from a legal standpoint, I think it's probably better" to be handled at the state level.
Regarding the bill signed by DeSantis, which bans abortions before many women know they are pregnant, Trump said, "I think what he did is a terrible thing and a terrible mistake."
So far, the former president has dominated the 2024 field while at times spurning the anti-abortion groups that traditionally have huge influence in Republican primaries. But Trump's direct attack on DeSantis, whom he's long treated as his chief rival, could give the Florida governor new fodder as he tries to regain momentum in his campaign and solidify his second-place standing.
Speaking to an Iowa radio station on Monday, DeSantis said he was proud to have signed the Florida legislation, which he called "noble and just."
"I don't know how you can even make the claim that you're somehow pro-life if you're criticizing states for enacting pro-life protections for babies," DeSantis told Radio Iowa.
He also criticized Trump's statement that he would work with both sides regarding abortion policy, warning, "I think all pro-lifers should know that he's preparing to sell you out."
At a campaign stop in Mason City, Iowa, on Monday, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina mentioned other candidates who oppose a national abortion ban but specifically accused Trump of retreating on the issue.
"Frankly, those pro-life folks that we really want to stand with us are not standing," he told more than 80 people in a church meeting room. "President Trump said he would negotiate with Democrats and walked back away from where I believe we need to be, which is a 15-week limit on the federal level."
Following Sunday's interview, the country's largest anti-abortion organization, which backs a national ban on abortions at 15 weeks of pregnancy, quickly released a statement saying anything less restrictive "makes no sense."
"We're at a moment where we need a human rights advocate, someone who is dedicated to saving the lives of children and serving mothers in need. Every single candidate should be clear on how they plan to do that," said Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America.
The Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade left the decision of whether and how to restrict abortion to the states, creating a patchwork of laws across the country, with most Republican-led states imposing new restrictions and states led by Democrats passing protections. Twenty-five million women of childbearing age now live in states where abortions are more difficult to get than before the ruling.
Trump has approached abortion from a political stance, saying that the Supreme Court's decision gave conservatives room to negotiate new restrictions. He has argued Republicans' push for abortion restrictions hurt the GOP in the 2022 midterm elections and that GOP candidates need to do a better job of explaining the issue.
Banning abortion at six weeks of pregnancy, as Florida enacted earlier this year, is unpopular with the U.S. public, according to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research conducted in June. The poll found that 73% of all U.S. adults believe abortion should be allowed up to six weeks of pregnancy, which is when cardiac activity in a fetus may be detected and before women often know they're pregnant. About half of Americans say abortions should be permitted up to 15 weeks.
In that poll, 56% of Republicans said abortion should be allowed in their state up to 6 weeks and 29% supported making the procedure legal up to 15 weeks.
But in Iowa's first-in-the-nation Republican caucuses, evangelicals and other social conservatives who strongly oppose abortion make up the majority of those who participate and decide the winner. Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds this summer signed an abortion ban similar to Florida's. Reynolds has not endorsed a candidate.
Trump has called himself the "the most pro-life president in American history" and noted that three of his Supreme Court picks formed part of the conservative majority that overturned Roe.
He has so far declined to go along with some of his rivals, including his onetime vice president, Mike Pence, who is pushing for national bans that would take effect relatively early in a pregnancy.
Interviews with GOP voters and activists over the past several months suggest a split between people satisfied with Trump's record during his term and others who want Trump to endorse a national abortion ban.
Some Republicans in some key states, including those backing his rivals, expressed displeasure after the interview.
Among them was South Carolina state Rep. John McCravy, who sponsored the most recent, restrictive abortion measure, which bans the practice in his state after around six weeks of pregnancy. South Carolina will be among the early states to choose a nominee. McCravy described himself in an interview as "certainly disappointed."
"It sounded completely out of step with his staunch support for life while he was president," he said.
Kristen Waggoner, CEO of the conservative legal organization Alliance Defending Freedom, also took issue.
"Laws protecting the unborn are not a `terrible mistake.' They are the hallmark of a just and moral society," she wrote on X. "Governors who protect life should be applauded, not attacked."
Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life Action, called the interview "extremely disappointing" and sent a letter to Trump asking him to clarify his statements. The organization, one of the largest anti-abortion groups in the U.S., said it plans a US$5 million door-knocking campaign in 2024 but noted its members were discouraged by Trump's comments.
"The pro-life vote is up for grabs," Hawkins stated.
"We need clarity on your vision even as we celebrate your pro-life record."
------
Burnett reported from Chicago. Associated Press writers Thomas Beaumont in Mason City, Iowa, Jonathan J. Cooper in Phoenix, Meg Kinnard in Columbia, South Carolina, and Michelle L. Price in New York contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau accuses India of role in killing of Canadian Sikh leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says national security agencies are investigating "credible allegations" that the "agents of the government of India" were involved in the killing of prominent Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in B.C. in June.
Officials find debris from F-35 fighter jet that crashed in South Carolina after pilot ejected
Authorities have found a debris field from an F-35 stealth fighter jet that crashed in South Carolina after the pilot ejected and parachuted to safety.
Heading for UN, Ukraine's president questions why Russia still has a place there
Days before potentially crossing paths with Russia's top diplomat at the United Nations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested Monday that the world body needs to answer for allowing his country's invader a seat at the tables of power.
IN HER OWN WORDS | Sandie Rinaldo: My most jaw-dropping moments from notable interviews
As she marks her 50th anniversary with CTV, Sandie Rinaldo reveals the most jaw-dropping moments from some of her notable interviews with William Shatner, Justin Bieber, Justin Trudeau, Bob Marley and more.
'We want prices to come down': Grocery executives meet ministers, agree to work on stabilizing costs
The heads of Canada's largest grocery chains were in Ottawa on Monday for a hastily called meeting with two top cabinet ministers to discuss the federal Liberal government's demand for the grocers to come up with a plan to 'stabilize' prices.
'A lot of work to do': MPs kick off fall sitting with maintained focus on affordability
Affordability was the main issue of the spring, the summer, and is now set to remain the focus this autumn as members of Parliament returned from their ridings to Ottawa to kick off the fall sitting on Monday.
Hundreds of out-of-work Canadian film, TV workers tap into $1.2M in aid: charity
A national charity serving people in the entertainment industry says it has doled out $1.2 million in aid to Canadians affected by the Hollywood actors and writers strikes.
After being forced out of Sask. town, 'QAnon queen' moves to another community in province
A leading figure in the Canadian offshoot of a fringe conspiracy movement appears to have made her way to another Saskatchewan community.
Wild black bear at Walt Disney World in Florida captured after search
It wasn't an escapee from the Country Bear Jamboree attraction, but a wild black bear managed to be the star of its own show Monday at Walt Disney World.
Canada
-
'Mixed feelings' in B.C.'s Sikh community after PM suggests link between Indian government, gurdwara president's killing
Leaders from B.C.’s Sikh community say they have “mixed feelings” about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s announcement that the Indian government may have been involved in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar earlier this year.
-
Judge to hear arguments in injunction application against Sask.'s parental consent policy
A hearing for the injunction application filed against the Government of Saskatchewan’s parental inclusion and consent policy is scheduled for Tuesday morning at Regina’s Court of King’s Bench.
-
After being forced out of Sask. town, 'QAnon queen' moves to another community in province
A leading figure in the Canadian offshoot of a fringe conspiracy movement appears to have made her way to another Saskatchewan community.
-
'We want prices to come down': Grocery executives meet ministers, agree to work on stabilizing costs
The heads of Canada's largest grocery chains were in Ottawa on Monday for a hastily called meeting with two top cabinet ministers to discuss the federal Liberal government's demand for the grocers to come up with a plan to 'stabilize' prices.
-
Number of kids with E. coli in Calgary following outbreak continues to grow
The number of E. coli cases connected to a Calgary outbreak centred around daycares has grown by six since Saturday, according to health officials.
-
Trudeau accuses India of role in killing of Canadian Sikh leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says national security agencies are investigating "credible allegations" that the "agents of the government of India" were involved in the killing of prominent Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in B.C. in June.
World
-
Heading for UN, Ukraine's president questions why Russia still has a place there
Days before potentially crossing paths with Russia's top diplomat at the United Nations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested Monday that the world body needs to answer for allowing his country's invader a seat at the tables of power.
-
China flies 103 military planes toward Taiwan in a new high of activity the island calls harassment
China's military sent 103 warplanes toward Taiwan in a 24-hour period in what the island's defence ministry called a recent new high.
-
Kilogram of fentanyl found in NYC day care centre where 1-year-old boy died of apparent overdose
A taped package containing several thousand dollars worth of fentanyl was discovered inside the New York City day care centre where a 1-year-old child died of an opioid overdose last week, according to a court filing.
-
Trump calls DeSantis abortion ban 'a terrible mistake,' sparking anger from some key Republicans
Donald Trump is facing new blowback from anti-abortion activists for refusing to commit to national abortion restrictions and for calling Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' signing of a six-week ban on the procedure a 'terrible mistake.'
-
Children's book author who is charged with killing her husband now accused of witness tampering
Kouri Richins, the Utah widow accused of killing her husband with a fentanyl overdose and then writing a children's book about grief, is accused of witness tampering, according to court documents obtained by CNN.
-
Iran's president denies sending drones and other weapons to Russia and decries U.S. meddling
Iran's president on Monday denied his country had sent drones to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine, even as the United States accuses Iran of not only providing the weapons but helping Russia build a plant to manufacture them.
Politics
-
'A lot of work to do': MPs kick off fall sitting with maintained focus on affordability
Affordability was the main issue of the spring, the summer, and is now set to remain the focus this autumn as members of Parliament returned from their ridings to Ottawa to kick off the fall sitting on Monday.
-
Trudeau accuses India of role in killing of Canadian Sikh leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says national security agencies are investigating "credible allegations" that the "agents of the government of India" were involved in the killing of prominent Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in B.C. in June.
-
'We want prices to come down': Grocery executives meet ministers, agree to work on stabilizing costs
The heads of Canada's largest grocery chains were in Ottawa on Monday for a hastily called meeting with two top cabinet ministers to discuss the federal Liberal government's demand for the grocers to come up with a plan to 'stabilize' prices.
Health
-
Health Canada to review U.S. panel's conclusion that common decongestant doesn't work
Health Canada says it will review a declaration by American government experts who say a key ingredient in over-the-counter cold and allergy medications also available in this country does not work to get rid of nasal and sinus congestion.
-
More Ontario youth than expected made visits to the hospital for self-harm during COVID-19: study
The rate of hospital visits for self-harm was greater than expected for Ontario youth during the first two and a half years of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study has found.
-
Number of kids with E. coli in Calgary following outbreak continues to grow
The number of E. coli cases connected to a Calgary outbreak centred around daycares has grown by six since Saturday, according to health officials.
Sci-Tech
-
This Canadian robotics start-up is using AI to help artists make nearly-identical copies of original paintings
A Canadian art-tech start-up based in Montreal is using robotics and artificial intelligence for visual artists to reproduce their artwork at scale, using robotic paint brush attachments to precisely mimic the brush strokes of original pieces.
-
Netanyahu talks to Elon Musk in California about antisemitism on X and artificial intelligence
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is starting a U.S. trip in California to talk about technology and artificial intelligence with billionaire businessman Elon Musk.
-
NASA astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts launch to space station
A NASA astronaut on her inaugural spaceflight and two cosmonauts launched aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft toward the International Space Station Friday, marking the first time Russia has launched astronauts to the orbiting outpost in nearly a year.
Entertainment
-
Hundreds of out-of-work Canadian film, TV workers tap into $1.2M in aid: charity
A national charity serving people in the entertainment industry says it has doled out $1.2 million in aid to Canadians affected by the Hollywood actors and writers strikes.
-
ABC will air an additional 10 'Monday Night Football' games in the U.S. because of writers and actors strikes
ABC will be airing more 'Monday Night Football' games than originally planned.
-
The remaining dates on comedian Russell Brand's tour are postponed after sexual assault allegations
British police said Monday that they had received a sexual assault allegation after media outlets published claims by several women against Russell Brand. Promoters postponed the remaining dates in a string of live gigs by the comedian, who denies the allegations.
Business
-
Wild black bear at Walt Disney World in Florida captured after search
It wasn't an escapee from the Country Bear Jamboree attraction, but a wild black bear managed to be the star of its own show Monday at Walt Disney World.
-
Heather Reisman, Indigo's founder, returns to top position
Indigo Books & Music Inc. says the founder of the company, Heather Reisman, is back as CEO after Peter Ruis stepped down earlier this month.
-
Clorox products in short supply after cyberattack
A cyberattack at Clorox is causing wide-scale disruption of the company’s operations, hampering its ability to make its cleaning materials, Clorox said Monday.
Lifestyle
-
Meet the Montreal LEGO artist recreating the city's most iconic buildings
The Orange Julep, Schwartz’s Deli, and even a Couche Tard depanneur -- they're landmarks in Montreal, but that’s not all they have in common. Enter the world of local LEGO artist Addy Parsons, the Ottawa-born Montrealer with a talent to render the city’s most iconic buildings in brick form.
-
Wild black bear at Walt Disney World in Florida captured after search
It wasn't an escapee from the Country Bear Jamboree attraction, but a wild black bear managed to be the star of its own show Monday at Walt Disney World.
-
UNESCO names Erfurt's medieval Jewish buildings in Germany as a World Heritage Site
A UN committee on Sunday named a group of medieval Jewish sites in the eastern German city of Erfurt as a World Heritage Site, the second time Jewish heritage in Germany has been added to the list in recent years.
Sports
-
Iranian soccer fans flock to Cristiano Ronaldo's hotel after he arrives in Tehran with Saudi team
Hundreds of soccer fans stormed into a hotel in Tehran on Monday, hoping for a glimpse of star player Cristiano Ronaldo after he arrived with his Saudi teammates ahead of a game.
-
Hamilton and Sainz warn that Red Bull still has the advantage despite a dismal weekend in Singapore
The Singapore Grand Prix had a dramatic finish as four cars from three teams fought for the podium. And there wasn't a Red Bull in sight. After winning every other race this season, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez weren't in the podium fight in Singapore.
-
American forward Taylor Heise taken first overall at inaugural PWHL draft
Minnesota has selected American forward Taylor Heise with the first overall pick of the inaugural Professional Women's Hockey League draft.
Autos
-
Hundreds of flying taxis to be made in Ohio, home of the Wright brothers and astronaut legends
The same Ohio river valley where the Wright brothers pioneered human flight will soon be manufacturing cutting-edge electric planes that take off and land vertically, under an agreement announced Monday between the state and Joby Aviation Inc.
-
Carmakers and the United Auto Workers are talking. No signs of a breakthrough to end the strike
The auto workers' strike against Detroit's Big Three went into its fourth day on Monday with no signs of an early breakthrough and against the threat that the walkout could soon spread.
-
Hamilton and Sainz warn that Red Bull still has the advantage despite a dismal weekend in Singapore
The Singapore Grand Prix had a dramatic finish as four cars from three teams fought for the podium. And there wasn't a Red Bull in sight. After winning every other race this season, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez weren't in the podium fight in Singapore.