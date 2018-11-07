Trump calls CNN reporter a 'rude, terrible person' at White House press conference
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, November 7, 2018 5:09PM EST
NEW YORK -- U.S. President Trump's combative relationship with the media continues to deteriorate.
During his post-midterms news conference on Wednesday, he called some journalists rude, told some to sit down and accused a PBS reporter of posing a racist question when she asked about white nationalists. He blamed the press for the divisiveness in politics today. One confrontation with CNN's Jim Acosta turned bitterly personal.
In response, CNN said Trump's attacks on the press have gone too far. The network said while Trump doesn't respect a free press, he has the constitutional responsibility to protect it.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Trump says government will halt if Dems investigate him
- Kentucky clerk who refused to issue same-sex marriage licences loses re-election
- Officials: Pakistani Christian woman transferred to capital
- What does the Democratic House win mean for Donald Trump?
- What does the Democratic House win mean for Donald Trump?