Trump blasts Nancy Pelosi, LeBron James ahead of Ohio rally
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes Barre, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, August 4, 2018 10:46AM EDT
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. -- U.S. President Donald Trump is seizing on the prospect of Democrat Nancy Pelosi becoming House speaker again as he makes his pitch for Republican candidates.
Trump will travel Saturday to Ohio to hold a rally for state Sen. Troy Balderson, who is running in Tuesday's special election for an open congressional seat against Democrat Danny O'Connor, the Franklin County recorder.
The rally comes hours after Trump denounced arguably Ohio's favourite native son, basketball superstar LeBron James, who just opened a school for underprivileged children there.
Trump previewed his message for the Columbus-area rally with a tweet saying that while Balderson "is strong" on issues like crime and immigration, "his opponent is a puppet of Nancy Pelosi/high taxes."
Pelosi, who would become speaker if the Democrats flip control of the House in November, has long been a Republican target.
Will be going to Ohio tonight to campaign for Troy Balderson for the big Congressional Special Election on Tuesday. Early voting is on. Troy is strong on Crime, the Border & loves our Military, Vets & 2nd Amendment. His opponent is a puppet of Nancy Pelosi/high taxes.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018
Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018
