

The Associated Press





WASHINGTON - The White House has unveiled a new plan to prevent school shootings that backs off U.S. President Donald Trump's support for increasing the minimum age for purchasing assault weapons to 21.

Instead, a new federal commission on school safety will examine the age issue as part of a package the White House announced Sunday in response to the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, last month that left 17 dead.

The administration also pledged to help states pay for firearms training for teachers and reiterated its call to improve the background check and mental health systems.