Trump associate Stone arrested, faces obstruction charge
In this Sept. 26, 2017, file photo, Roger Stone arrives to testify before the House Intelligence Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, January 25, 2019 6:37AM EST
WASHINGTON -- Roger Stone, an associate of President Donald Trump, has been arrested in Florida.
That's according to special counsel Robert Mueller's office, which says he faces charges including witness tampering, obstruction and false statements.
Stone is scheduled to make a court appearance later Friday.
Stone has been under scrutiny for months but has maintained his innocence.