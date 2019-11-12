Trump appeals court nominee in jeopardy following Republican revolt
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, asks a question of Boeing Company President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing on "Aviation Safety and the Future of Boeing's 737 MAX." (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Matthew Daly, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, November 12, 2019 1:18PM EST
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee for a federal appeals court is in jeopardy following a conservative revolt from two Republican senators who have said publicly they won't support him.
Trump nominated federal judge Halil "Sul" Ozerden of Mississippi to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in June. The New Orleans-based court handles cases from Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.
The Senate Judiciary Committee says it removed Ozerden from a planned vote Thursday at the request of the White House. A White House spokesman declined to comment.
Ozerden, a close ally of White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, faces opposition from Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri. The GOP senators have questioned Ozerden's dismissal of a lawsuit challenging President Barack Obama's health care law.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Winds fan ferocious fires in Australia's most populous state
- Trump to release April call with Ukraine leader this week
- Trump appeals court nominee in jeopardy following Republican revolt
- Protections for 660,000 immigrants on line at U.S. Supreme Court
- Man accused of slashing 'Baby Trump' says it was a matter of good versus evil