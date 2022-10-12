Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered

Former U.S. President Donald Trump angrily lashed out Wednesday, calling the nation's legal system a 'broken disgrace' after a judge ruled he must answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit lodged by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s.

