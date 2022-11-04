Trump ally appears before Mar-a-Lago grand jury: AP source

Kash Patel, former chief of staff for President Donald Trump, speaks at a rally in Minden, Nev., Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Villegas, File) Kash Patel, former chief of staff for President Donald Trump, speaks at a rally in Minden, Nev., Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Villegas, File)

A close ally of former U.S. president Donald Trump who has said he was present as Trump declassified broad categories of materials has appeared before a federal grand jury after being given immunity for his testimony, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Ukraine chief justice: Judges are going to war

Ukraine's top judge says justices have left the courtroom to take up arms, while those who've remained at work are regularly interrupted by air raid warnings, missile strikes and having to run to shelter.

