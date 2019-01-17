Trump administration proposes higher Obamacare premiums
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about American missile defense doctrine, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at the Pentagon. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, January 17, 2019 6:52PM EST
WASHINGTON - The Trump administration says it's considering changes that would lead to a modest premium increase next year under the Affordable Care Act, the Obama-era health law the president unsuccessfully tried to repeal.
The roughly 1 per cent increase would come in a presidential election year, sure to hand Democrats more fodder for their argument that the administration is trying to "sabotage" coverage for millions of people.
Details were in a 300-page proposed regulation released Thursday afternoon by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The agency said the reason for the change is to improve the accuracy of a formula used to calculate subsidies that help people pay their premiums.
The administration is also proposing to require insurers that cover abortion to also offer a "mirror" plan that does not.
