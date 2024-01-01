Trudeau reassures Zelenskyy of Canada's support for Ukraine 'for as long as it takes'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the phone on Monday, reassuring him that Canada will continue to support the fight against Russia’s invasion.

"As Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its second winter, Ukrainians can count on Canada's support—for as long as it takes," Trudeau announced on X on New Year's Day.

"That's the message I shared on the phone with [Zelenskyy] this morning."

The message came after Russia launched 90 Shahed-type drones into Ukraine during the early hours of the new year, and after President Vladimir Putin pledged to "intensify" his country's attacks on its neighbour.

According to a statement released by Zelenskyy on X, the conversation between him and Trudeau "focused primarily on security."

"We're starting the year with active work to further strengthen Ukraine, particularly our air defense, in the wake of brutal Russian air attacks," Zelenskyy said in the statement.

He added that he informed Trudeau about Russia's most recent missile and drone attacks, which damaged civilian infrastructure in Ukrainian regions such as the Sumy, Odessa, Lviv, Poltava, Kyiv, Donetsk and Kherson.

"I am grateful to Prime Minister Trudeau for his willingness to assist us in protecting the Ukrainian sky, particularly by providing additional NASAMS [National Advanced Surface to Air Missile] systems and missiles," Zelenskyy said.

The two leaders also discussed the preparation of "the fourth Peace Formula meeting of advisors in Davos in January," the Ukrainian president added.

"I appreciate Justin and Canada assisting our relevant efforts on a global scale. I am also grateful for the reassurance that Canada's support for Ukraine will continue this year, both in terms of military and financial assistance. We value cooperation with Canada and we appreciate every step in support of our state and our independence."

During a New Year's Day visit to a military hospital, Putin said Ukraine could expect more deadly strikes after the shelling of the Russian border city, Belgorod.