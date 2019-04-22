

CTVNews.ca Staff





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has issued a statement congratulating Ukraine president-elect Volodymyr Zelenskiy on winning the presidential runoff vote.

“The future of Ukraine must be decided by the people of Ukraine,” PM Trudeau said in a statement issued Monday. “In casting their ballots, Ukrainians have inspired people across the region and around the world.”

The statement goes on to confirm that “Canada stands for democracy around the world,” and that the country will “continue to be a steadfast partner of the people of Ukraine.”

Canada has been involved in programs to support Ukraine since the 2014 annexing of Crimea by Russia, including Operation UNIFIER.