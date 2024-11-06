Trudeau and other world leaders congratulate Trump, but his victory looks set to roil the world — again

Live election results: Trump elected 47th U.S. president
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, clearing the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency.
The verdict of U.S. voters was more decisive than most pundits and analysts had predicted. Now the world waits to see whether the election of Donald Trump as president is as destabilizing many American allies fear.
Trump secured victory Wednesday after surpassing the 270 electoral college votes needed to win. In a victory speech before the official declaration, he vowed to “put our country first” and bring about a “golden age” for America.
Trump's first term saw him insult and alienate longstanding American allies. His return to the White House, four years after losing office to U.S. President Joe Biden, has huge consequences for everything from global trade to climate change to multiple crises and conflicts around the world.
Trump has pledged to ramp up a tariff feud with China, the United States’ growing economic and strategic rival. In the Middle East, Trump has pledged, without saying how, to end the conflicts between Israel, Hamas and Hezbollah. He has also vowed to end the Russia-Ukraine war within 24 hours of taking office – something Ukraine and its supporters fear would be on terms favorable to Moscow.
Here’s how leaders and others around the world are reacting:
PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU: "On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Donald Trump on being elected as President of the United States of America for a second term, and Senator JD Vance for his election as Vice-President of the United States (U.S.)," said Trudeau in a written statement Wednesday.
"Canada and the U.S. have the world’s most successful partnership. We are neighbours and friends, united by a shared history, common values, and steadfast ties between our peoples. We are also each other’s largest trade partners and our economies are deeply intertwined.
During President Trump’s first term, we successfully renegotiated the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), which has created thousands of good-paying jobs and has brought investment and opportunity to our communities. In 2023, trade between Canada and the U.S. amounted to over $1.3 trillion, which means over $3.5 billion worth of goods and services crossed the Canada-U.S. border every single day. Building on Team Canada’s work to deepen this relationship since 2015, bilateral trade between our two countries has increased by over $400 billion.
We look forward to working with President-elect Trump and his administration, including on issues such as trade, investment, and continental peace and security.”
Ahead of polls closing and Trump defeating Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris to become the 47th president, Trudeau and several cabinet ministers said they were ready to work with whomever Americans elected to defend Canadian interests.
___
ISRAEL'S PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU: “Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory!”
Netanyahu and Trump had a tight relationship during the former president’s first term, but the ties soured when Netanyahu congratulated President Joe Biden for winning in 2020. During his first term, Trump pushed to remake the Middle East by reconciling Israel and Saudi Arabia, and all eyes now are on how he intervenes to the region’s current conflicts.
___
UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY: “I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the ‘peace through strength’ approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together. We look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump’s decisive leadership.”
The future of U.S. support for Ukraine’s fight against Russian invasion is one of the biggest unknowns about Trump’s foreign policy.
___
HUNGARIAN PRIME MINISTER VIKTOR ORBAN: “They threatened him with prison, they took his property, they wanted to kill him ... and he still won”
Hungary’s nationalist leader, one of Trump’s most ardent foreign supporters, welcomed a result he said would have a transformative effect on the world and bring an end to the war in Ukraine. “We have many plans that we can execute in the coming year with President Donald Trump,” said Orbán, who on Thursday will hold a summit in Budapest for some 50 other European leaders – many of whom feel much more apprehensive about the impact of a second Trump presidency on Europe’s economy and security.
___
NATO SECRETARY-GENERAL MARK RUTTE: “We face a growing number of challenges globally, from a more aggressive Russia, to terrorism, to strategic competition with China, as well the increasing alignment of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran. Working together through NATO helps to deter aggression, protect our collective security, and support our economies.”
Trump was a strong critic of the Atlantic military alliance during his first term, accusing its other members of failing to pull their weight. Rutte praised Trump for his work persuading member states to ramp up defense spending, saying NATO was now “stronger, larger, and more united.”
Military analyst Phillips O’Brien, professor of strategic studies at the University of St Andrews, said it's not just NATO. The United States' other allies in the Indo-Pacific, including Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and even Australia, “can no longer look for the U.S.A. to be a reliable partner in defense,” he said.
___
EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT URSULA VON DER LEYEN: “I warmly congratulate Donald J. Trump. The EU and the U.S. are more than just allies. We are bound by a true partnership between our people, uniting 800 million citizens. Let us work together on a transatlantic partnership that continues to deliver for our citizens.”
European leaders are keen to stress that the trans-Atlantic relationship transcends individual politicians, but Trump’s protectionist economic leanings are causing concern. During his last term he slapped tariffs on European steel and aluminum, roiling the bloc’s economy.
___
BRITISH PRIME MINISTER KEIR STARMER: “Congratulations President-elect Trump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead. As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defense of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise.”
Like governments of U.S. allies around the world, Starmer’s center-left administration has worked hard to forge ties with Trump and his team. Starmer had dinner with Trump at Trump Tower in September, where, U.K. officials say, they found common ground over Starmer’s strong law-and-order as a former chief prosecutor, and the lefty size of his parliamentary majority.
___
FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON: "Congratulations, President (at)realDonaldTrump. Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity.”
___
GERMAN CHANCELLOR OLAF SCHOLZ: “I congratulate Donald Trump on his election as U.S. President. For a long time, Germany and the US have been working together successfully promoting prosperity and freedom on both sides of the Atlantic. We will continue to do so for the wellbeing of our citizens.”
Amid the congratulations. France and Germany arranged a last-minute meeting of their defense ministers on Wednesday to discuss the results of the U.S. elections and its implications for Ukraine and European defense.
___
ITALIAN PREMIER GIORGIA MELONI: “Italy and the United States are sister nations, linked by an unshakeable alliance, common values and a historic friendship. It is a strategic bond, which I am sure we will now strengthen even more.”
More a natural ally of Trump than many European leaders, Meloni in 2022 became the head of Italy’s first far-right-led government since World War II. She has forged alliances with other right-wing leaders in Europe and has made a mark cracking down on migration.
___
DA WEI, director of the Center for International Security and Strategy at Tsinghua University in Beijing: “It is not all dark, but there are more challenges than opportunities. We are clear about the challenges. As for opportunities, we are yet to see them clearly.”
There was no immediate reaction from the Chinese government to Trump’s victory, but analysts were pessimistic, citing the likelihood of escalating tariffs and an intensifying confrontation over Taiwan.
___
INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI: “Heartiest congratulations my friend (at)realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. ... Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity.”
While U.S.-India ties grew under former Biden, the conservative Hindu nationalist leader Modi was also close to Trump, who received an adulatory reception when he visited India in 2020 as more than 100,000 people packed into a cricket stadium to see him.
___
KREMLIN SPOKESMAN DMITRY PESKOV: “Let’s not forget that we are talking about the unfriendly country that is both directly and indirectly involved in a war against our state.”
No congratulations were forthcoming from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Peskov, declared that Russia-U.S. relations were at the “lowest point in history.”
Associated Press writers around the world contributed to this story.
With files from CTV News
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, clearing the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency.
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Donald Trump early Wednesday morning on his second United States presidential election win.
Donald Trump's election victory will return him to the White House, but both his allies and detractors have made clear his second time around will look nothing like the first.
Republicans have taken control of the U.S. Senate and are fighting to keep their majority in the U.S. House, which would produce a full sweep of GOP power in Congress alongside U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the White House.
Hurricane Rafael strengthened into a Category 2 storm on Wednesday just hours before it was forecast to make landfall on Wednesday in western Cuba.
A Brampton, Ont. landlord says he's shocked after two e-transfers he was meant to receive were blocked from his account by scammers.
Two parents filed a lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court last week seeking damages from their former nanny, alleging she quit on short notice and "never said goodbye to the children."
St. Louis Blues forward Dylan Holloway left Tuesday night's contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning and departed the rink on a stretcher after being struck by a puck late in the first period.
A Brampton, Ont. landlord says he's shocked after two e-transfers he was meant to receive were blocked from his account by scammers.
The Maritime Sikh community is in mourning for Satinder Kaur, a 24-year old woman who died after being struck by a Halifax transit bus Thursday.
The wind was a "major factor" in a caught-on-camera crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C. on Monday, according to authorities.
The Federal Court of Appeal has dismissed a bid by the Prince Edward Island Potato Board to overturn a 2021 decision by the federal agriculture minister to declare the entire province as 'a place infested with potato wart.'
The provincial and federal governments are reminding Albertans to "Rat on Rats!" with a new information campaign.
There's a darkness in the work of venerated Canadian war artist Bill MacDonnell, who has spent three decades travelling the world as a self-described silent witness.
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.
Donald Trump's claimed U.S. presidential election victory on Wednesday will essentially end the criminal cases brought against him, at least for the four years he occupies the White House.
The verdict of U.S. voters was more decisive than most pundits and analysts had predicted. Now the world waits to see whether the election of Donald Trump as president is as destabilizing many American allies fear.
It was a moment that encapsulated one of the biggest challenges facing U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign – which, in the end, proved insurmountable. A country crying out for change got a candidate who, at a crucial moment as more voters were tuning in, decided to soft-pedal the change she knew she represented.
Soldiers in a Ukrainian artillery battery on the front lines of the country's east were only vaguely aware of American election results pointing to Donald Trump's victory Wednesday -- but firm in their hopes for the next president of the United States.
Republicans have taken control of the U.S. Senate and are fighting to keep their majority in the U.S. House, which would produce a full sweep of GOP power in Congress alongside U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the White House.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Donald Trump early Wednesday morning on his second United States presidential election win.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump declared victory early Wednesday morning as the path to victory for Vice-President Kamala Harris was significantly diminished by Pennsylvania's swing back to the Republican leader.
The Canadian government says it has raised concerns directly with Russian officials after media reports this week revealed an alleged Russian sabotage operation. The alleged plot included plans to send parcels packed with incendiary devices aboard aircraft destined for Canada and the United States.
Doctors say they are seeing an unusual spike in walking pneumonia cases in parts of Canada, particularly in kids, but their message for parents is not to panic, as treatment options are available.
Data shows that 10 per cent of students in New Brunswick are not immunized against measles as an outbreak in the province continues to grow.
New research from the University of Oregon finds the annual practice of ‘springing forward’ into daylight time affects productivity more than previously thought.
South Korea on Wednesday announced a package of steps to curb a surge in deepfake porn, saying it will toughen punishment for offenders, expand the use of undercover officers and impose greater regulations on social media platforms.
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
Researchers have uncovered links between the precursor to the world’s oldest writing system and the mysterious, intricate designs left behind by engraved cylindrical seals that were rolled across clay tablets about 6,000 years ago.
Actor Paul Rudd handed out bottles of water to voters in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.
A Vancouver artist whose streetside singing led to a chance encounter with one of the world's biggest musicians is encouraging aspiring performers to try their hand at busking.
A pair of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in 'The Wizard of Oz' is on the auction block nearly two decades after a thief stole the iconic shoes, convinced they were adorned with real jewels.
Stock prices, bond yields and bitcoin surged Wednesday as voters returned former U.S. president Donald Trump to the White House and the Republican party gained control of the Senate.
Cineplex reports $24.7M Q3 loss on Competition Tribunal penalty
An Ontario judge says any outstanding issues regarding a proposed $32.5 billion settlement between three major tobacco companies and their creditors should be solvable in the coming months.
Taiwan’s growth as a fine dining destination shows no signs of slowing, as evidenced by the island’s latest Michelin Guide. Minimal, in the city of Taichung, is the world’s first and only ice cream establishment to receive a Michelin star.
When the city of Rome constructed what looks like a backyard swimming pool in front of the famous Trevi Fountain for tourists to toss their coins into while the baroque landmark is emptied for renovations, the reaction was swift — and brutal.
Dreaming of a beach vacation? My guess is you’re picturing a palm tree. Fantasizing about life on a remote island? You’re probably envisioning a walk among birds of paradise, cannas and bananas. Nothing conjures up the feeling of the tropics like giant, lush-leaved plants, and if you live in the tropics or subtropics, you get to enjoy them year-round.
St. Louis Blues forward Dylan Holloway left Tuesday night's contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning and departed the rink on a stretcher after being struck by a puck late in the first period.
Matt Coronato scored the game-tying goal and the overtime winner in a dramatic finish, but video coach Jamie Pringle was the hero on Tuesday night.
A woman accusing Conor McGregor of sexually assaulting her in a Dublin hotel in 2018 testified in an Irish court on Tuesday at the start of a civil case seeking financial damages against the mixed martial arts star.
Toronto police say 59 suspects are facing a total of 300 charges in connection with an auto theft and re-vinning probe.
Several Ford vehicles have been recalled in Canada due to issues with braking systems, steering and child car seat tethers.
A Vancouver artist whose streetside singing led to a chance encounter with one of the world's biggest musicians is encouraging aspiring performers to try their hand at busking.
Ten-thousand hand-knit poppies were taken from the Sanctuary Arts Centre and displayed on the fence surrounding the Dartmouth Cenotaph on Monday.
A Vancouver man is saying goodbye to his nine-to-five and embarking on a road trip from the Canadian Arctic to Antarctica.
A Windsor teen’s social media post showing off a distinctive Windsor pizza topping has gone viral, drawing millions of views worldwide and sparking new curiosity about Windsor-style pizza.
Auston Matthews has come face to face with his look-alike. On Thursday, the Maple Leafs star met seven-year-old Grayson Joseph, who went viral for dressing up as an Auston Matthews hockey card.
A Halifax junk remover shares some of his company’s strangest discoveries.
When Leah arrived at work directing traffic around a construction site, she never expected to see a van painted in all sorts of bright colours, and covered in eclectic decorations, including a stuffed moose attached to its roof.
After 14 years of repairing and selling bicycles out of the garage of her home, a Guelph, Ont. woman’s efforts have ended – for now, at least.
Epcor says it has removed more than 20,000 goldfish from an Edmonton stormwater pond.
Families in five high schools in Burnaby have received a letter to say their child’s schedule could change next school year.
The District of West Vancouver is debating a controversial request from waterfront property owners to build private docks on the public foreshore near Horseshoe Bay.
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, clearing the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency.
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, clearing the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency.
A Brampton, Ont. landlord says he's shocked after two e-transfers he was meant to receive were blocked from his account by scammers.
There's a darkness in the work of venerated Canadian war artist Bill MacDonnell, who has spent three decades travelling the world as a self-described silent witness.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Donald Trump early Wednesday morning on his second United States presidential election win.
Republican Donald Trump claimed victory in the 2024 presidential contest after Fox News projected that he had defeated Democrat Kamala Harris, which would cap a stunning political comeback four years after he left the White House.
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.
Ontario Provincial Police say multiple people were injured after a three-vehicle collision in Renfrew County on Wednesday morning.
Depending on how the results shake out south of the border, Americans might start looking up how to move to Canada. A government department spokesperson says Canada.ca is designed to accommodate high traffic volumes.
A child around 10-years-old was severely injured after being struck by a truck in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.
A 47-year-old man is in hospital after being hit with a blunt object during a fight in Pointe-Claire on Montreal’s West Island.
A new bill from the ruling United Conservative Party (UCP) will add two new seats to Alberta and change how electoral boundaries are considered.
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, clearing the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency.
Alberta’s health minister says her department is working to recruit physicians specialized in transgender health care, but critics say new government policies will push them away.
The Maritime Sikh community is in mourning for Satinder Kaur, a 24-year old woman who died after being struck by a Halifax transit bus Thursday.
Today is the final day for candidate nominations in Nova Scotia's provincial election campaign.
The RCMP says the suspicious deaths of two people in Cole Harbour, N.S., were the result of intimate partner violence.
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, clearing the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency.
A vigil was held on Tuesday night to remember a 28-year-old woman who was killed last week.
Much of southern Manitoba, including Winnipeg, is blanketed by fog on Wednesday morning.
The trial of a former Regina chiropractor who is facing multiple counts of sexual assault continued on Tuesday morning, with two witnesses taking the stand.
Swift Current RCMP are on scene of a serious collision involving two vehicles on Highway 4 – about four kilometres south of the city.
Here's a look at the large pool of candidates for Regina's Ward 5.
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.
Erick Buhr fired his lawyer and unsuccessfully requested a mistrial, a week before a jury convicted him of second-degree murder in the death of his grandmother, Viola Erb.
A Cambridge woman who killed her daughter in 2020 will stay in a mental health hospital after a review board decided she is still a significant threat to the public.
It’s election day south of the border and even if Saskatoon residents aren’t casting ballots, many are watching the outcome closely and bracing for impact.
Even after spending the past eight years on city council representing Ward 6, Cynthia Block has greater ambitions for rapidly growing and changing Saskatoon.
A Saskatoon man, who has a history of spying on women, has pleaded not guilty to all 61 of his latest charges.
An 18-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in the Temiskaming Shores area of northern Ontario following an attack on a 16-year-old female, police say.
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.
Donald Trump's election victory will return him to the White House, but both his allies and detractors have made clear his second time around will look nothing like the first.
Like many veterans of the Second World War, Allan Brunsden came to terms with his battle memories late in life. At 99, he keeps his therapy dog ‘Bo’ close by in case his recollections get the better of him.
The OPP has seized $350,000 in illegal cannabis and has closed two storefronts in London.
New restrictions imposed by city council will reshape London’s upcoming response to homeless encampments.
Police are investigating after the home of a family of four was shot 13 times early Tuesday morning in a Cookstown neighbourhood.
Collingwood OPP arrest man on drug and trafficking charges.
The former friend of a woman accused of falsifying documents to pose as a nurse in Simcoe County for four years claims the accused stole her identity.
Republican Donald Trump claimed victory in the 2024 presidential contest after Fox News projected that he had defeated Democrat Kamala Harris, which would cap a stunning political comeback four years after he left the White House.
As Americans cast ballots for the country’s next president, Michigan once again emerged as a crucial battleground in a highly competitive race.
Windsor police say a 50-year-old man is facing 16 charges, including attempted murder, after a shooting in south Windsor.
A labour impasse that has shutdown trade at British Columbia ports could put a damper on holiday shopping plans if no resolution can be reached soon.
A Victoria woman who admitted to skimming more than $340,000 from her employer has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Come spring, tourists and locals alike could have a new option for exploring B.C.'s capital city.
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
Election polls are closing across the United States as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump battle for the presidency. Many southern Albertans have an interest in the outcome.
A Lethbridge police officer has been charged in connection with a physical altercation that took place while he was on duty at a holding facility.
Lethbridge crews are working to repair three separate water main breaks throughout the city.
As Americans decide the future of their country Tuesday, the presidential election is a major event for Canadians, too. That's especially the case for border cities like Sault Ste. Marie, where residents are especially tuned in.
A judge has ruled that a $510 million legal bill in the landmark $10 billion Robinson Huron Treaty settlement should be reviewed.
A 44-year-old man from Goulais River has been charged with several child pornography and related offences.
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.